Irish horse racing trainer Warren Ewing has seen plenty of talented horses in his time, but not many quite like Constitution Hill.

The superstar hurdler, discovered by Ewing as a foal, is on the brink of etching his name among the all-time greats.

With a dominant victory in the 2023 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and a shot at reclaiming his title in less than two weeks time, Constitution Hill has already proven himself a force to be reckoned with.

Ewing, who originally purchased the horse for £16,500 before selling him for £120,000, knew from the start that Constitution Hill was something special. "He was just so powerful and when he got going, he was different class," he recalled.

With the 2025 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle just around the corner, all eyes are on Constitution Hill as he bids to reclaim his title at Prestbury Park. After missing last year’s race due to illness, the superstar hurdler trained by Nicky Henderson is set to return to the festival as the one to beat – and the racing world is waiting to see if he can bounce back to reaffirm his dominance on the biggest stage.

Ewing firmly believes that if Constitution Hill can win this year’s showdown and repeat the feat in 2026, totalling three Champion Hurdles, his place among the legendary horses in the sport will be undeniable. “You’d have to try to emulate Istabraq, wouldn’t you?” he said, referencing the legendary three-time Champion Hurdle winner. “He would then be one of the greatest of all time if he isn’t already.”

While some might have considered sending Constitution Hill chasing, Ewing insists that it was never a consideration. “Istabraq could have gone chasing, but when you’ve got the best, why risk it? When you’ve got the best, why would you?”

A Horse Racing Star from the Start

Constitution Hill’s rise to the top began with Ewing’s sharp eye for talent. After purchasing him as a foal at Tattersalls, Ewing took him home to graze and develop. Though initially less advanced than some of his three-year-olds at the time, Ewing was immediately struck by the horse’s sheer power and ability.

“I jumped on him the first day he came; we were trotting around, did a bit of cantering, and then I gave him a slap down the neck, and he just went,” he remembered. “I turned to my head girl and said, ‘This is the one!'”

Even though Ewing was prepared to pay £25,000, he managed to secure Constitution Hill for less. “Barry [Geraghty] said he thought we had got a right result,” he said, reflecting on what turned out to be an incredible bargain.

Yet, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Constitution Hill’s first competitive outing in a point-to-point at Tipperary in April 2021 saw him finishing second after struggling with a virus. “He was clear going to the last but fell out through the last, and the jockey nearly fell off him,” Ewing said. The horse was exhausted, losing weight rapidly and looking far from the athlete he would become.

At the sales, Ewing expected a £250,000 price tag, but due to Constitution Hill’s poor condition, he settled for £120,000. “I told everyone at the sales about it. Eddie O’Leary told me to take him home and he would buy him in a month’s time off me,” he recalled. “I’m sure Eddie has a few regrets! But that’s the game.”

A Rare Talent for British Racing

In a sport often dominated by Irish-trained stars, Ewing acknowledges the significance of a horse like Constitution Hill for British racing. “It’s great for England to have him because they need horses like that to take the Irish boys on! The Irish boys have all the money so they can buy the horses. The English need to start spending a bit more!”

Ewing’s decision to send Constitution Hill to Nicky Henderson has been instrumental in shaping his career. “That’s why sending him to someone like Nicky was the making of him,” he said. “Nicky is the best trainer in England by a long way, easily on par with Willie Mullins, Gordon and Henry.”

Henderson has carefully nurtured Constitution Hill into a champion, and Ewing still feels a strong connection to his former star. “You are sad to see him go, but he was going to a really good trainer in Nicky. I get a right kick out of him every time I see him running. I still think of him as my own in a way!”

The Best Horse He Has Ever Sat On

Ewing has been around plenty of top-tier horses, but Constitution Hill remains in a league of his own. “He is the best horse I have ever sat on,” he admitted. “I have ridden a lot of good horses in my time too, Gold Cup horses. He had so much speed, instant speed, his jumping was so fluid, he was so quick over his hurdles.”

For Warren Ewing, who spotted his potential from the start, there would be no greater satisfaction than seeing his once-unknown foal rise to true racing immortality as a result of upcoming back-to-back Champion Hurdle triumphs.

