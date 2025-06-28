HomeNewsWhirl shows her bravery in Group 1 Paddy Power Pretty Polly win
Whirl shows her bravery in Group 1 Paddy Power Pretty Polly win

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Whirl, runner-up in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom on her last run, won the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes today at The Curragh. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Whirl (13/8) and Ryan Moore made just about all to win the Group 1 Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh on Saturday.

Second to her stable companion Minnie Hauk in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom, the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly out-battled the English raider and race favourite Kalpana (5/6) this afternoon.

Urged into the lead from the stalls by Ryan Moore, the daughter of Wootton Bassett, took the field along in the one mile two furlong contest.

When Colin Keane aboard Kalpana came to Whirl in the final furlong, it looked as though it was only a matter of time before the Andrew Balding daughter of Study of Man would claim her race.

Whirl battled, however, when asked by Moore and was not for passing, completing a treble on the day for Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore and the Coolmore partners, but incredibly a three-timer also for Coolmore Stud stallion Wootton Basseett.

There was a length and quarter between Whirl and Kalpana at the winning line with a further length and three-quarters back to the French-trained Survie (18/1) in third in the seven-runner Group 1.

