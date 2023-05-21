1,204 total views, 1,204 views today

In a highly anticipated clash, Clare and Cork are set to face off in a thrilling Munster hurling match.

The encounter holds significant importance as Clare currently tops the Munster table with four points and aims to secure a spot in the Munster final. However, Cork, who trail Clare by a single point but have played one game less, are determined to close the gap and claim victory.

Recent Championship Meetings

Looking at their recent championship meetings, both teams have showcased their fierce rivalry and competitive spirit. In 2022, Clare emerged victorious with a scoreline of 0-28 to 2-20 in the Munster round-robin clash. The previous year, in the All-Ireland qualifiers, Cork secured a narrow win with a score of 3-19 to 1-23. The 2019 encounter saw Clare triumph over Cork with a final score of 2-23 to 2-18, while in the same year’s Munster round-robin stage, Cork emerged victorious with a scoreline of 2-23 to 1-21. Their clash in the 2018 Munster final resulted in a thrilling draw, with a final score of 2-24 to 3-19.

Top Scorers – Championship 2023

Clare’s Aidan McCarthy leads the scoring charts for his team, amassing an impressive 1-20, including 0-10 from frees and 0-3 from ’65s’. Following closely is Tony Kelly, contributing 0-18 points, including 0-8 from frees and 0-1 from a ’65’. Mark Rodgers has been in fine form, registering 2-3, with 0-1 coming from sideline cuts, while Ian Galvin has contributed 1-3 to the Clare tally. On the Cork side, Patrick Horgan has been their primary scorer, accumulating 0-16 points, including 0-11 from frees and 0-1 from a ’65’. Darragh Fitzgibbon and Declan Dalton have both notched 1-5 each, with Dalton converting 0-3 from frees. Seamus Harnedy has also been a key contributor with 0-6 points.

Head-to-Head Statistics

The upcoming match marks the 60th championship meeting between Clare and Cork, with Cork holding a significant advantage, having emerged victorious in 40 encounters, while Clare has recorded 14 wins. Notably, there have been five draws in the previous 59 meetings. In the new millennium, Clare and Cork have faced each other 16 times in the championship, with Cork dominating the record with 12 wins, compared to Clare’s three victories and one draw. Adding to the excitement, this year’s Allianz League tie between the two teams in Ennis resulted in a thrilling draw, with both sides scoring 2-18.

Starting teams for Clare v Cork

Team News

CORK (SHC v Clare): Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Seán O’Donoghue (c, Inniscarra); Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville); Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), Seamus Harnedy (St Itas), Luke Meade (Newcestown); Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Conor Lehane (Midleton).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Ger Mellerick (Fr O’Neills), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrs), Pádraig Power (Blarney), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Brian Hayes (St Finbarrs).

CLARE: Eibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney; David Fitzgerald, Cathal Malone; Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Aidan McCarthy; Ryan Taylor, Shane O’Donnell, Mark Rodgers

Subs: Eamonn Foudy, Cian Nolan, Ian Galvin, Shane Meehan, Aron Shanagher, Aaron Fitzgerald, Robin Mounsey, Paul Flanagan, Cian Galvin, Jack Kirwan, Seadna Morey.

Summary Predictions

As Clare and Cork prepare to battle it out on the field, fans can anticipate a fiercely contested match filled with skill, determination, and the rich history of their longstanding rivalry. With a place in the Munster final at stake, both teams will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory. Bookies expect a draw

