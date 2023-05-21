1,105 total views, 1,105 views today

Galway and Antrim are set to collide in an exciting Leinster hurling match, with both teams seeking crucial points to advance in the championship.

Galway v Antrim live scores

Galway has enjoyed a successful campaign thus far, accumulating five points from wins over Wexford and Westmeath, along with a draw against Kilkenny. On the other hand, Antrim has faced mixed fortunes, drawing with Dublin and suffering defeats against Kilkenny and Wexford. As the two teams prepare to clash, an intense battle is expected on the field.

Recent Championship Meetings

The upcoming match marks the first championship meeting between Galway and Antrim since their encounter in the 2008 qualifiers. Galway emerged victorious on that occasion with an emphatic 6-21 to 1-10 win. In previous encounters, Galway has dominated the series, recording comprehensive victories over Antrim in the 2007 and 2005 All-Ireland qualifiers, with scorelines of 2-31 to 1-9 and 3-29 to 0-10, respectively. The teams also met in the 1983 and 1982 All-Ireland quarter-finals, where Galway emerged triumphant with scores of 3-22 to 2-5 and 6-19 to 3-12, respectively.

Top Scorers – Championship 2023

Galway’s Evan Niland leads the scoring charts for his team, amassing an impressive 0-30, including 0-17 from frees and 0-2 from ’65s’. Brian Concannon has also been in fine form, contributing 2-10, while Conor Whelan has notched up an impressive 3-5. Kevin Cooney has made his mark with 1-4 points for Galway. On the Antrim side, Conal Cunning has been their primary scorer, accumulating 0-30 points, with 0-22 coming from frees and 0-2 from ’65s’. Keelan Molloy has also made valuable contributions, registering 1-4, while Neil McManus and James McNaughton have both notched 1-3.

Head-to-Head Statistics

Galway and Antrim have a limited championship history, with their last meeting dating back to 2008. Galway holds a dominant record against Antrim, winning comprehensively in their previous encounters. As they prepare to face each other once again, both teams will be eager to create new narratives and leave their mark on the rivalry.

Starting teams for Galway v Antrim

Galway have a full side to pick from with Absentees Neil McManus, Eoghan Campbell, Nigel and Seaan Elliott a big blow for Antrim’s starting team

Galway (SHC v Antrim): E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, D Burke, F Burke; J Cooney, C Mannion; R Glennon, E Niland, C Cooney; K Cooney, C Whelan, D McLaughlin Subs: D Fahy, TJ Brennan, A Tuohey, J Fitzpatrick, S Linnane, C Fahy, T Monaghan, D O’Shea, M McManus, L Collins

Antrim (SHC v Galway): T Smyth; P Burke, R McGarry, S Rooney; G Walsh, C Boyd, N O’Connor; K Molloy, J McNaughton; E O’Neill, C Cunning, D Nugent; R McMullan, N McKenna, C Johnston Subs: R Elliott, S Walsh, C McKernan, E Og McGarry, P Boyle, S McAuley, J Maskey, D McKernan, M Bradley, E Trainor, Arron Bradley

Prediction for Galway v Antrim

Considering Galway’s impressive form in the championship so far, securing wins and earning valuable points, they enter the match as favorites. With a strong scoring lineup, featuring the likes of Evan Niland, Brian Concannon, and Conor Whelan, Galway possesses the firepower to trouble Antrim’s defense. However, Antrim cannot be underestimated, especially with Conal Cunning leading their scoring charts. They will aim to produce a spirited performance and challenge Galway’s dominance.

In what promises to be an intense clash, Galway’s form and experience may give them the edge. Nonetheless, Antrim will look to make their mark and strive for an upset. As both teams battle it out on the field, fans can expect an enthralling encounter filled with skill, determination, and the spirit of championship hurling. Expect Galway to win by 20pts

