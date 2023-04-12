Leinster Minor Football – Big results for Dublin, Wicklow & Kildare

Nice goal by Noah Byrne for Dublin minors. pic.twitter.com/JVkwk3o8Mp — SportsNewsIRELAND (@SportsNewsIRE) April 12, 2023

Wednesday’s second round of games in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship, Kildare, Dublin, and Wicklow remain unbeaten and sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Louth and Offaly also enjoyed big wins, putting them in a strong position for the knockout stages.

Electric Ireland Leinster MFC Round Two Results DUBLIN 2-9 MEATH 0-11 KILDARE 1-9 LONGFORD 0-3 OFFALY 2-11 LAOIS 0-10 LOUTH 2-13 WESTMEATH 0-7 WICKLOW 0-10 WEXFORD 0-7

The standout match of the evening saw reigning champions Dublin take on 2020/2021 winners Meath in Navan. Paddy Curry got the Dubs off to a flying start with a fourth-minute goal, but Meath fought back and held a 0-5 to 1-1 lead at halftime thanks to two points each from John Harkin and Pat Crawley.

However, a goal and a point from man of the match Noah Byrne followed by scores from Lenny Cahill, Senan Ryan, and Joshua Young put Dublin in control, and they held on to win 2-10 to 0-9.



In Group One, Kildare narrowly led Longford 0-4 to 0-2 at halftime, but they turned on the style in the second half, with Man of the Match Ben Ryan leading the way from midfield. Joey Cunningham scored a stunning point, and Cian Keaveny set up Jack McCabe for Kildare’s only goal of the game, securing a 1-13 to 0-6 win.

Louth continued their strong form from their first-round defeat to Dublin with an impressive 2-13 to 0-7 victory over Westmeath. Adam Gillespie was the star of the show for Louth, scoring 1-5 including an early goal that helped them take a 1-5 to 0-4 lead at halftime. Robbie Matthews scored their second goal, and Ryan Shevlin and Liam Brannigan added some spectacular points to secure the win.

Offaly faced Laois in a fiercely contested game, with Laois leading 0-6 to 0-1 at halftime. However, Offaly fought back in the second half, with Cian Bracken, Christian McKeon, and Fionn Carney all scoring points. Fionn Carney’s goal capped off an excellent team move, and they held on to win 1-11 to 0-10.

Finally, Wicklow secured their first win of the season with a come-from-behind 0-10 to 0-7 victory over their opponents, who led 0-4 to 0-1 at halftime. Eddie Cullen and Éanna Nolan each scored two points in the second half to secure the win for Wicklow.

With Kildare, Dublin, and Wicklow still unbeaten, the next round of games promises to be exciting as the teams jostle for position ahead of the knockout stages.

