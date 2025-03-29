Big Gossey wins Lester Piggott Gladness Stakes at The Curragh

Big Gossey (7/1) won the Lester Piggott Gladness Stakes (Listed) at The Curragh on Saturday.

The course specialist, ridden by Billy Lee, came home a half-length winner over 2024 French Group 1-winner Camille Pissarro (3/1), with the runner-up’s stable companion Officer (13/2) next in third.

Big Gossey, winning at The Curragh for the seventh time for trainer Charles O’Brien, has now 10 career successes from five to seven furlongs.

Camille Pissarro, winner of the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp last season for Aidan O’Brien, was ridden today by Ryan Moore.

The son of Wootton Bassett, held off his fellow Coolmore partners-owned Ballydoyle inmate, Officer, a son of Dubawi out of the quality mare Hydrangea, by half a length.

Winning favourites

Miami Destination (9/4 favourite) won The Shouldvebeenaring New For 2025 At The Irish National Stud Irish EBF Maiden under Wayne Lordan.

Trained by Adrian Murray for Giselle De Agular, the two-year-old daughter of Ten Sovereigns, held off the challenge of Oh Cecelia (7/2) and James Ryan by a neck. There was a further half-length back to Noodles (5/1) and Ronan Whelan in third.

Two Stars (85/40 favourite) was the second winning market leader of the day, when taking the Tote Never Beaten By SP Handicap. Trained by Fozzy Stack, the previous twice flat winner, was ridden by Joey Sheridan.

Betsen (16/1) was the second runner-up of the day for Jack Davidson, two and three-quarter lengths behind the winner. Stag Night (6/1) and Nathan Cross were third home, another length and half behind.

Wins for Sheila Lavery and Joseph O’Brien

Pickersgill (4/1) obliged for Robbie Colgan in the Visit The Irish National Stud & Gardens Maiden. Beaten four lengths by Saracen when second on her previous outing, the three-year-old daughter of Starspangledbanner is trained by Sheila Lavery for John Lavery.

Mathan justified 1/2 favouritism when taking the Follow @Toteracing on X Maiden for Joseph O’Brien. Ridden by stable jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, the winner had a cosy three and a quarter length success at the line from Dmaniac (28/1) in the hands of Wayne Hassett.

The Aidan O’Brien-handled debutant, Monkstown (9/2), a full-brother to Group 3 runner-up Samuel Colt and who cost €300,000 as a yearling, crossed the line a further two and a quarter lengths back in third, under jockey Ryan Moore.

Cromwell and Feane successes

JM’S Joy got Gary Carroll and Gavin Cromwell on the board this afternoon, winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 3YO Spring Series Media Auction Maiden at 11/2.

Indigo Five (3/1) won the level for the third time in his career with success in the Tote Guarantee Available On Course Handicap. Trained by Johnny Feane, the six-year-old was ridden by Wesley Joyce.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com