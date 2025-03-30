Delacroix gives Aidan O’Brien a 12th Ballysax Stakes win

Delacroix boosted his classic prospects with success in the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (Group 3) at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the bay son of Dubawi was an impressive two and a quarter length winner over his stable companion Lambourn.

The winner, narrowly beaten by Hotazhell in the Group 1 Futurity Stakes at Doncaster last season, ran on well in the dying stages of today’s classic trial, to suggest he will get further than today’s one mile two furlong distance.

Lambourn (9/1), winner of a listed contest at Craon last season and bred by the Coolmore partners, came home late to claim the second spot under Ronan Whelan, while debut Dundalk scorer Tiberius Thunder (12/1) was third for Adrian Murray and rider David Egan.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Henri Matisse

Henri Matisse (6/4 favourite) won the Ballylinch Stud ‘Red Rocks’ Stakes for Ryan Moore.

Last season’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner, was a little off the pace for most of the race, before making his move on entering the home straight.

With his stable companion Commanche Brave and the Adrian Murray-trained Arizona Blaze taking the field in the straight, with Hazdaan on the outside bidding to give Dermot Weld, Chris Hayes and the Exors of the late H H Aga Khan a quick Leopardstown double, Henri Matisse found a break in between rivals.

Once Moore asked the son of Wootton Bassett to make his move, the three-year-old was brave, and ran out of a half-length winner over Commanche Brave, to give Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore partners a 1-2 in the Group contest.

Arizona Blaze, prominent throughout the race, finished in third, another half a length behind the runner-up.

O’Brien and Moore later completed a treble with the victory of Serious Contender (9/4 favourite) in the 1888 Restaurant Handicap.

Swelter brings up Weld-Hayes double

Swelter (6/1) brought up a quick double for Chris Hayes and Dermot Weld when winning the Ballylinch Stud ‘Priory Belle’ Stakes (Group 3).

On only her second racecourse appearance, the daughter of Juddmonte stallion Kingman, had a length and a quarter in hand on the race favourite, Exactly (5/6), at the line.

A mile maiden winner over the course last July over a mile, the winning trainer admitted his concern today that the race might be took short for her at seven furlongs.

Exactly, twice placed at Group 1 level during her juvenile season, passed the winning post second, a length and a quarter behind the Juddmonte-owned winner. The Ryan Moore-ridden runner-up had a half-length advantage over Joseph Murphy’s runner, Cercene (28/1) at the line.

Half-sister to Tahiyra wins on debut

Tariwa (4/7 favourite), a close relation to Tarnawa won the opening ‘Look De Vega’ At Ballylinch Stud Fillies Maiden for trainer Dermot Weld.

Ridden by Chris Hayes for the Exors of the Late H H Aga Khan, the three-year-old chestnut daughter of Lope De Vega, also related to Tahiyra, was a length and three-quarter winner on her debut this afternoon.

Noli Timere (12/1), from the Michael O’Callaghan yard, was runner-up under Colin Keane, while Made U Blush (18/1) was another three-quarters of one length further back in third, in the hands of Billy Lee.

The consistent Dark Viper (5/1) won at the twentieth time of asking when claiming The Legacy Wine Bar Handicap at 4.55pm, in the hands of Shane Foley.

Trained by Jessica Harrington for owner Dan Kiely, the four-year-old bay/grey gelding by Dark Angel, had previously placed nine times without ever getting his head in front at the line.

