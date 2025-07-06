HomeNewsAnother Canada win for Jordan Coyle and For Gold
NewsOther SportsShowjumping

Another Canada win for Jordan Coyle and For Gold

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
15
Jordan Coyle and For Gold win the AKITA Drilling Cup. Credit: Spruce Meadows Media/Mike Sturk.

Ireland’s riders took 50% of the top-10 places in Saturday’s AKITA Drilling Cup in Canada.

The winning round format competition had 33 horse/rider combinations challenge the first track and the 10 top results from that round qualified for the winning round.

Five of the riders returning for the winning round carried the Irish flag, a dominant force this 2025 Summer Tournament Season.

It was another victory for Jordan Coyle riding, For Gold, in the AKITA Drilling Cup. The pair delivered the fastest clear ride in the winning round with a time of 51.79 seconds.

Briton Charlie Jones with Capitale 6 took the second step on the podium, as they went clear in 53.33 seconds.

Mexico’s Eugenio Garza Perez, riding Chalouries PS took third, stopping the clock in 58.13 seconds.

Daniel Coyle and Farrel were next best of the Irish in fifth.

James Chawke, riding Daido Van’t Ruytershof Z, were eighth, following by Darragh Kenny with Zero K in ninth.

Conor Swail and Clonterm Obolensky rounded out the top-10.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Jordan Coyle wins Kubota Cup for his sixth FEI Canadian win
Next article
Daniel Coyle and Incredible win $1m ATCO QEII Cup
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie