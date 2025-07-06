Another Canada win for Jordan Coyle and For Gold

Ireland’s riders took 50% of the top-10 places in Saturday’s AKITA Drilling Cup in Canada.

The winning round format competition had 33 horse/rider combinations challenge the first track and the 10 top results from that round qualified for the winning round.

Five of the riders returning for the winning round carried the Irish flag, a dominant force this 2025 Summer Tournament Season.

It was another victory for Jordan Coyle riding, For Gold, in the AKITA Drilling Cup. The pair delivered the fastest clear ride in the winning round with a time of 51.79 seconds.

Briton Charlie Jones with Capitale 6 took the second step on the podium, as they went clear in 53.33 seconds.

Mexico’s Eugenio Garza Perez, riding Chalouries PS took third, stopping the clock in 58.13 seconds.

Daniel Coyle and Farrel were next best of the Irish in fifth.

James Chawke, riding Daido Van’t Ruytershof Z, were eighth, following by Darragh Kenny with Zero K in ninth.

Conor Swail and Clonterm Obolensky rounded out the top-10.

