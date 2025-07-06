Jordan Coyle wins Kubota Cup for his sixth FEI Canadian win

Jordan Coyle and For Gold won the victory in the final speed competition of the Spruce Meadows summer tournaments, the Kubota Cup.

In the competition (where faults are converted to time) Coyle came through the finish line in 75.59 seconds.

Coyle and For Gold have won six FEI competitions this season at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, and won three-out-of-four of the Speed Competitions – only to be second in the Canadian Utilities Cup during the ‘Continental’.

Another Irish rider, James Chawke, was runner-up with Daido Van’t Ruytershof Z in 79.20 seconds.

Mexico’s Eugenio Garza Perez and Victer Finn DH Z took the third spot on the podium, in a time of 81.46 seconds.

