Lottie Woad leads KPMG Women’s Irish Open by seven shots

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Lottie Woad leads the KPMG Women's Irish Open at Carton House. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

English amateur Lottie Woad will take a seven-shot lead into the final round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Carton House on Sunday.

A second round of 67 puts Woad on 17 under par, with Anna Foster best of the home players on seven under.

“I want to win it, I’m going to keep playing my game and see where it puts me,” the tournament leader stated after her third round.

Sweden’s Madelene Sagstroem, who shot a round of 70 this afternoon, sits on her own in second place, seven shots behind the leader.

Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley is next best on 9 under par, following her 71 on Saturday.

Five players are then bunched on 8 under par: Amelia Garvey (72), Anne-Charlotte Mora (70), Blanca Fernandez (70), Charley Hall (72), and Chiara Tamburlini (73).

Leaderboard

Foster leading Irish player

Ireland’s Anna Foster had nine birdies during her third round, as her six under par round of 67, places her in tied ninth position on the leaderboard.

Leona Maguire shot a 70 on Saturday, Emma Fleming carded a 73, while Canice Screene signed for a 76.

