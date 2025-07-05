Kenny, Swail 1-2 in The ATCO Cup

Darragh Kenny and Conor Swail produced another Irish 1-2 at Spruce Meadows, in the ATCO Cup in the International Ring.

The ATCO Cup was contested over the track designed by FEI course builder Santiago Varela of Spain.

Darragh Kenny aboard Lightning produced the fastest clear round in the five combination jump-off with a time of 36.95 seconds.

Conor Swail finished in second with Qoreen Van’t Ruyershof in a time of 42.33 seconds.

Canadian Sarah Lottis, rounded out the top three placings, as she and Itoulon S finished third, with four faults, in 40.25 seconds.

Daniel Coyle and Legacy finished in in fifth place, after eight faults in the jump-off round.

