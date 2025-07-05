HomeNewsDaniel Coyle dominates podium with 1-2
Daniel Coyle dominates podium with 1-2

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Daniel Coyle and Daydream win the McNerney Family 1.45m. Credit: Spruce Meadows Media/Dave Chidley.

Daniel Coyle not alone won The McNerney Family Cup 1.45m at Spruce Meadows in the early hours of Saturday morning Irish time, but also took the runner-up spot.

In the only qualifier for this week’s CSI2* Grand Prix, forty-seven horse/rider combinations took to the International Ring and eleven jumped clear to advance to the jump off.

The Irish have been on a roll all summer long at Spruce Meadows and Daniel Coyle was determined to continue that streak.

Coyle posted a fast clear round with both his horses, Daydream and Calippo 57, taking first with the former in a time of 43.15 seconds. He claimed the runner-up position with Calippo 57, as they stopped the timers in 43.88 seconds.

Kara Chad of Canada was third aboard Chicago, while Offaly rider Darragh Kenny also made the top-10. He finished in seventh place in 44.76 seconds, having had four faults.

