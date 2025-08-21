Why Chelsea Could Win the Premier League in 2025/26

The 2025/26 Premier League season is upon us — and as usual, all eyes are on the big three: reigning champions Liverpool, relentless Arsenal, and machine-like Manchester City. But beneath the radar, there’s a blue wave quietly building momentum. A rejuvenated Chelsea, fresh off a world champion summer, are being priced at 10/1 to lift their first league title since 2017 in the Premier League betting.

Yet, for those paying attention, those odds might represent one of the best value bets in recent years.

Here’s why the Blues could genuinely go all the way this season.

1. World Champions: Confidence Comes with Silverware

Let’s start with the headline: Chelsea are the reigning Club World Cup champions.

And it wasn’t just the win — it was the manner of it. A 3-0 dismantling of a red-hot PSG side that had dominated Europe last season sent a message across the footballing world. The Blues pressed high, transitioned with speed, and outclassed the French champions in every department.

The stats were as dominant as the performance:

• 19 high turnovers (8 more than PSG had conceded in any previous match),

• A +1.6 non-penalty xG differential (the highest in a Club World Cup final since 2015),

• 62% duels won.

That match was more than a trophy – it was a statement of intent. Chelsea didn’t just win; they belonged. In an elite clash on neutral soil, they were clearly the better team.

And belief is everything. That win could be the catalyst that turns potential into trophies back home.

2. Cole Palmer: The New Heartbeat of Chelsea

Every title-winning side has a talisman. For City, it’s Haaland. For Liverpool, Salah. For Arsenal, Ødegaard. For Chelsea, it’s Cole Palmer.

Palmer’s rise has been meteoric. Once considered a rotation option, he’s now the club’s centrepiece — and statistically, he’s entering elite territory:

• Goal contribution every 100 minutes since January,

• Among the top 3 in the league for expected assists in the last 12 months,

• Chance created every 22.6 minutes, rivalling the likes of KDB and Ødegaard.

What sets Palmer apart, though, is versatility. He can operate as a No.10, wide forward, or even lead the line when needed. His standout performance in the Club World Cup final — two goals, one assist, and relentless movement — earned him the Player of the Tournament title and underlined his ability to shine under pressure.

Chelsea may have lacked a true leader in attack in recent years. With Palmer, they now have a player who can carry a title charge.

3. A Reinvented Attack

Creating chances wasn’t the problem last season. Chelsea averaged 16.7 chances per game — the most in the league. But with just 1.32 goals per game, they struggled to convert dominance into wins.

Now, that’s changing.

Enter Joao Pedro. Signed from Brighton for £60m, he brings both pressing intensity and finishing prowess. With 0.71 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes and a stellar Club World Cup showing (three goals in three games), Pedro gives Chelsea a ruthless edge they’ve lacked since the days of Drogba and Costa.

Add Liam Delap to the mix — fresh off a breakout stint at Ipswich where he netted 10 goals in the final two months — and suddenly, Enzo Maresca has options.

Combine these with a fit-again Nkunku and a maturing Jackson, and Chelsea’s previously fragile forward line is now a four-pronged threat.

4. Maresca’s System Is Finally Clicking

Enzo Maresca had a mixed start last season, with glimpses of promise offset by inconsistency. But by the end of the year — particularly in the Club World Cup — his tactical vision was fully on display.

His high-pressing, possession-based system requires smart movement, energy, and ball control. With the likes of Palmer, Enzo Fernández, and new signings bedding in, the team now looks fully aligned with his philosophy.

Maresca’s Chelsea can go:

• High and aggressive when chasing the ball,

• Rapid on the counter when space opens up ,

• Controlled and compact when game management is needed.

That tactical flexibility — and now, the squad depth to support it — makes them dangerous across all kinds of matches. Title winners aren’t just pretty on the ball; they’re adaptable. And Chelsea look like they’re getting there.

5. Bookies Are Underestimating the Blues

Let’s talk numbers. Chelsea are 10/1 to win the title. That implies a 9.09% chance of them finishing top — lower than what many fans and pundits would suggest after their summer and Club World Cup triumph.

In reality, if you believe there are four true contenders (Liverpool, City, Arsenal, Chelsea), the actual chance should be closer to 25% in a vacuum.

Of course, Liverpool and City will remain formidable. Arsenal are progressing well. But Chelsea now have:

• A proven system,

• A red-hot star in Palmer,

• A revamped attack,

• Trophy-winning momentum,

• Depth to survive the grind.

They’re no longer rebuilding. They’re ready.

Final Whistle

It’s easy to overlook Chelsea after a few underwhelming league finishes. But those who watched their evolution — particularly this summer — know that something special is brewing at Stamford Bridge.

They have the swagger of champions again.

The squad is balanced.

The goals are flowing.

The belief is back.

And in a league where momentum matters as much as money, don’t be surprised if the Blues go from dark horses to Premier League winners in 2025/26.

Doubt them at your peril.