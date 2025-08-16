HomeNewsZahrann wins Royal Whip Stakes but Browne McMonagle dominates
NewsRacingRacing irish

Zahrann wins Royal Whip Stakes but Browne McMonagle dominates

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
22
Zahrann won the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes at The Curragh. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Zahrann (2/1) won the Newbridge Silverware Royal Whip Stakes at The Curragh on Saturday, while jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle completed a four-timer on the card.

Ridden by Ben Coen, the three-year-old son of Wootton Bassett, led home a 1-2 for Murtagh and owners, the Aga Khan Studs.

Stable companion Tangapour (300/1) took the runner-up spot under jockey Séamie Heffernan, who lengths behind the winner.

Galen (8/1), who like the second placed finisher, was prominent throughout the one mile two furlongs Group 3 contest, came third for Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Los Angeles, the 4/7 favourite, disappointed for the second race in a row, as he only managed fourth place in the six-runner contest for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien.

The winning handler, Johnny Murtagh, who has always held Zahrann in high regard, nominated the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown next month as the son of Night Of Thunder’s next target.

Group 3 Irish St Leger Trial

The second Group 3 race on the eight-race card was the Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial over a mile and six furlongs.

The field was reduced to only four runners when Uxmal was withdrawn early on the afternoon due to the ground.

Leinster (6/1) won the race for Joseph O’Brien – completing a double for the handler – while it was the final part of a four-timer for jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Dylan Browne McMonagle four-timer

Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle completed a four-timer with Mushaffar (5/1), Ipanema Queen (6/5 favourite), Queen Of Mougins (17/2) and Leinster (6/1)

Mushaffar took the opening maiden for trainer Joseph O’Brien. Race favourite Ipanema Queen won the Listed Mitsubishi Electric Curragh Irish EBF Curragh Stakes over the minimum distance for handler Adrian Murray.

Browne McMonagle and Murray successfully teamed up again in the fifth race, the Kwiff: Supercharge Your Horse Racing Betting Handicap, when Queen Of Mougins, was successful.

It was the third part of Browne McMonagle’s four-timer on the day, and a double for Murray, who also completed a double last Saturday at the same venue.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Daniel Coyle and Farrel win in Ottawa
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie