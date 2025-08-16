Zahrann wins Royal Whip Stakes but Browne McMonagle dominates

Zahrann (2/1) won the Newbridge Silverware Royal Whip Stakes at The Curragh on Saturday, while jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle completed a four-timer on the card.

Ridden by Ben Coen, the three-year-old son of Wootton Bassett, led home a 1-2 for Murtagh and owners, the Aga Khan Studs.

Stable companion Tangapour (300/1) took the runner-up spot under jockey Séamie Heffernan, who lengths behind the winner.

Galen (8/1), who like the second placed finisher, was prominent throughout the one mile two furlongs Group 3 contest, came third for Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Los Angeles, the 4/7 favourite, disappointed for the second race in a row, as he only managed fourth place in the six-runner contest for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien.

A CRACKING result for @JohnnyMurtagh 🟩🟥 Zahrann overcomes some trouble in-running to lead home a stable one-two in the feature Royal Whip Stakes under @BenCoen2. What do we make of that run from Los Angeles? 👀@curraghrace pic.twitter.com/JquyCFgjBF — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 16, 2025

The winning handler, Johnny Murtagh, who has always held Zahrann in high regard, nominated the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown next month as the son of Night Of Thunder’s next target.

Group 3 Irish St Leger Trial

The second Group 3 race on the eight-race card was the Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial over a mile and six furlongs.

The field was reduced to only four runners when Uxmal was withdrawn early on the afternoon due to the ground.

Leinster (6/1) won the race for Joseph O’Brien – completing a double for the handler – while it was the final part of a four-timer for jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

What a day for @DylanBrowneMcM 🥇🥇🥇🥇 Leinster scoots clear to land the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger Trial Stakes, completing a brilliant four-timer for the rider.@JosephOBrien2 | @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/0Ua9TnJ2uc — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 16, 2025

Dylan Browne McMonagle four-timer

Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle completed a four-timer with Mushaffar (5/1), Ipanema Queen (6/5 favourite), Queen Of Mougins (17/2) and Leinster (6/1)

Mushaffar took the opening maiden for trainer Joseph O’Brien. Race favourite Ipanema Queen won the Listed Mitsubishi Electric Curragh Irish EBF Curragh Stakes over the minimum distance for handler Adrian Murray.

🗣️"She's very fast." The bang in-form @DylanBrowneMcM gives us his verdict on Curragh Listed winner Ipanema Queen 🟡🔴 pic.twitter.com/t3UnyeCt2Q — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 16, 2025

Browne McMonagle and Murray successfully teamed up again in the fifth race, the Kwiff: Supercharge Your Horse Racing Betting Handicap, when Queen Of Mougins, was successful.

It was the third part of Browne McMonagle’s four-timer on the day, and a double for Murray, who also completed a double last Saturday at the same venue.

