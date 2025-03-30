Opinion: URC Dream Over — Connacht Must Shake Things Up for Challenge Cup Knockout Clash

A record-breaking crowd of 27,500 packed into Hastings Insurance MacHale Park last Saturday night, hopeful of witnessing Connacht Rugby land a statement win over Munster. Instead, they left deflated, as Connacht suffered a 24-30 defeat, a result that officially ended their URC play-off hopes in front of their biggest-ever home crowd.

Off the field the day was a celebration of rugby in the west of Ireland but on the field it became another chapter in a frustrating, inconsistent season.

But while the URC dream is gone, Connacht’s season is far from finished.

This Saturday, Connacht face Cardiff at The Sportsground in the Challenge Cup Last 16 — a knockout clash that now defines their year. Win, and Connacht will host a European quarter-final against Racing 92 or Perpignan. Lose, and the season is over.

That’s why selection this week is crucial. Connacht need to change the formula. They can’t keep rolling out the same players who look mentally and physically drained. It’s time to freshen things up, back the wider squad, and give the fans something to believe in.

The Connacht XV I’d Start Against Cardiff

Here’s the team I would select — a side built on freshness, form, and hunger:

Starting XV

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. Niall Murray

6. Josh Murphy

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

9. Colm Reilly

10. Josh Ioane

11. Finn Treacy

12. Cathal Forde

13. Piers O’Conor

14. Mack Hansen

15. Shane Jennings

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Denis Buckley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Darragh Murray

20. Paul Boyle

21. Matthew Devine

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. David Hawkshaw

Why this team?

This isn’t about disrespecting senior players — it’s about giving Connacht the best chance of keeping their season alive.

The side that lost to Munster last weekend needs changing. They’ve carried the load all year and it showed. Connacht need to bring fresh legs, fresh energy, and fearless players ready to scrap for every inch.

This team blends youth, form and physicality:

Shane Jennings at full-back: One of Connacht’s brightest young talents. I think he is injury free.

One of Connacht’s brightest young talents. I think he is injury free. Mack Hansen back on the wing: World-class in broken play.

World-class in broken play. Treacy on the other wing: Raw, hungry and deserves his shot.

Raw, hungry and deserves his shot. Forde & O’Conor in midfield: Direct, physical, with plenty to prove. Give Bundee and Gavin a rest and possibly bring them back for quarter-final

Direct, physical, with plenty to prove. Give Bundee and Gavin a rest and possibly bring them back for quarter-final Ioane & Reilly at half-back: Blade may need a break. These two can bring spark. Reilly deserves a chance and Devine is there to come on any time.

Blade may need a break. These two can bring spark. Reilly deserves a chance and Devine is there to come on any time. A proper, physical pack: Joe Joyce and Niall Murray in the engine room, with Murphy at 6 to bring a hard edge alongside Hurley-Langton and Jansen.

The bench is loaded with experienced heads to close the game out.

The bottom line

Connacht’s URC campaign is over — but their season is not.

This Saturday’s Challenge Cup Last 16 knockout at home to Cardiff is everything now. Win, and they will host a European quarter-final in Galway. Lose, and it’s all over.

The time for caution and conservatism is gone.

It’s time to back the squad, trust the fresh legs, and change the mood.

Fresh faces. Fresh energy. A fresh approach.

Connacht’s season depends on it.