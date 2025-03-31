Worrying Decline in Allianz League Final Attendances as 2025 Figures Hit New Low
The Allianz National Football League Division 1 Final has long been a key date in the GAA calendar, but recent attendance figures suggest that public interest is steadily declining — and the numbers for the 2025 final paint a worrying picture.
Just 21,596 spectators were present at Croke Park on Sunday to watch Kerry defeat Mayo, marking the lowest crowd for a Division 1 Final in over a decade and a dramatic drop from the peak attendances of the past.
Sharp Decline Since Post-Covid Return
In 2023, the league final drew 45,041 fans for a heavyweight clash between Mayo and Galway — more than double yesterday’s figure. Even last year’s meeting of Derry and Dublin attracted 33,121, almost 12,000 more than 2025.
The drop is even more pronounced when compared to pre-pandemic years. In 2019, 44,257 supporters turned up for Mayo vs Kerry. In 2018, Dublin vs Galway pulled 36,527, while the 2017 final between Kerry and Dublin attracted a bumper crowd of 53,840.
Centenary Outlier
The biggest attendance of the modern era came in 2016, when 82,300 fans packed Croke Park for Dublin vs Kerry. However, this figure was heavily influenced by the GAA’s commemoration of the Centenary of the 1916 Easter Rising, and is widely regarded as an outlier.
Removing 2016 from the equation, the average attendance from 2011 to 2019 was approximately 39,822. In stark contrast, the average over the last three finals (2023-2025) has been just 33,253, and this year’s figure is a clear outlier in the opposite direction — a 52% drop compared to the 2023 final.
Long-Term Trends
A year-by-year look shows how the numbers have gradually declined:
|Year
|Fixture
|Attendance
|2011
|Cork vs Dublin
|36,348
|2012
|Cork vs Mayo
|22,827
|2013
|Dublin vs Tyrone
|33,134
|2014
|Dublin vs Derry
|38,841
|2015
|Dublin vs Cork
|31,548
|2016
|Dublin vs Kerry
|82,300*
|2017
|Kerry vs Dublin
|53,840
|2018
|Dublin vs Galway
|36,527
|2019
|Mayo vs Kerry
|44,257
|2022
|Kerry vs Mayo
|31,506
|2023
|Mayo vs Galway
|45,041
|2024
|Derry vs Dublin
|33,121
|2025
|Kerry vs Mayo
|21,596
Possible Causes
Several factors may explain this decline:
- Fixture congestion and competition fatigue: Many supporters may prioritise the championship over the league.
- Cost of attendance: The price of travel, tickets, and food continues to rise.
- Television coverage: All league games, including the final, are now easily accessible on TV and streaming platforms.
- Weather and timing: The move to earlier league finals may clash with other events and poor spring weather.
GAA’s Growing Challenge
While the Allianz League remains highly competitive and entertaining, the numbers don’t lie — supporter engagement at finals is falling. This year’s attendance of 21,596 is a clear red flag and will force Croke Park officials to consider whether the competition’s scheduling, marketing, or pricing model needs to change to prevent further decline, should the final be moved to a provincial ground.