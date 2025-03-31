HomeGAAWorrying Decline in Allianz League Final Attendances as 2025 Figures Hit New...
Worrying Decline in Allianz League Final Attendances as 2025 Figures Hit New Low

By Garth Kenny
The Allianz National Football League Division 1 Final has long been a key date in the GAA calendar, but recent attendance figures suggest that public interest is steadily declining — and the numbers for the 2025 final paint a worrying picture.

Just 21,596 spectators were present at Croke Park on Sunday to watch Kerry defeat Mayo, marking the lowest crowd for a Division 1 Final in over a decade and a dramatic drop from the peak attendances of the past.

Sharp Decline Since Post-Covid Return

In 2023, the league final drew 45,041 fans for a heavyweight clash between Mayo and Galway — more than double yesterday’s figure. Even last year’s meeting of Derry and Dublin attracted 33,121, almost 12,000 more than 2025.

The drop is even more pronounced when compared to pre-pandemic years. In 2019, 44,257 supporters turned up for Mayo vs Kerry. In 2018, Dublin vs Galway pulled 36,527, while the 2017 final between Kerry and Dublin attracted a bumper crowd of 53,840.

Centenary Outlier

The biggest attendance of the modern era came in 2016, when 82,300 fans packed Croke Park for Dublin vs Kerry. However, this figure was heavily influenced by the GAA’s commemoration of the Centenary of the 1916 Easter Rising, and is widely regarded as an outlier.

Removing 2016 from the equation, the average attendance from 2011 to 2019 was approximately 39,822. In stark contrast, the average over the last three finals (2023-2025) has been just 33,253, and this year’s figure is a clear outlier in the opposite direction — a 52% drop compared to the 2023 final.

Long-Term Trends

A year-by-year look shows how the numbers have gradually declined:

Year Fixture Attendance
2011 Cork vs Dublin 36,348
2012 Cork vs Mayo 22,827
2013 Dublin vs Tyrone 33,134
2014 Dublin vs Derry 38,841
2015 Dublin vs Cork 31,548
2016 Dublin vs Kerry 82,300*
2017 Kerry vs Dublin 53,840
2018 Dublin vs Galway 36,527
2019 Mayo vs Kerry 44,257
2022 Kerry vs Mayo 31,506
2023 Mayo vs Galway 45,041
2024 Derry vs Dublin 33,121
2025 Kerry vs Mayo 21,596
*1916 Centenary Event

Possible Causes

Several factors may explain this decline:

  • Fixture congestion and competition fatigue: Many supporters may prioritise the championship over the league.
  • Cost of attendance: The price of travel, tickets, and food continues to rise.
  • Television coverage: All league games, including the final, are now easily accessible on TV and streaming platforms.
  • Weather and timing: The move to earlier league finals may clash with other events and poor spring weather.

GAA’s Growing Challenge

While the Allianz League remains highly competitive and entertaining, the numbers don’t lie — supporter engagement at finals is falling. This year’s attendance of 21,596 is a clear red flag and will force Croke Park officials to consider whether the competition’s scheduling, marketing, or pricing model needs to change to prevent further decline, should the final be moved to a provincial ground.

