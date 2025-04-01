Preview: Connacht Rugby v Cardiff Rugby — EPCR Challenge Cup Last 16

The knockout stages of the EPCR Challenge Cup arrive this weekend, with Connacht Rugby welcoming Cardiff Rugby to The Sportsground on Saturday night (8pm). For Connacht, this is now their biggest game of the season after their URC play-off hopes were dashed. For Cardiff, it’s a chance to rescue a difficult year and cause an upset on the road.

Form Guide

Connacht suffered a disappointing 24-30 URC defeat to Munster last weekend in Castlebar, a result that officially ended their play-off ambitions. However, they dominated the pool stages of the Challenge Cup, winning all four matches, including a 28-19 away win over Cardiff in Round 4.

Cardiff, meanwhile, arrive in Galway after a narrow 20-19 defeat to Benetton Rugby in Italy last weekend. They qualified for the knockouts as the 16th seed, with just one win in the pool stages, but will take confidence from how close they pushed Connacht earlier this season. They were having an injury crisis at the time and should be stronger on Saturday.

Previous Meeting

The sides last met in Round 4 of the Challenge Cup pool stages, where Connacht emerged with a 28-19 victory at Cardiff Arms Park.

Head-to-Head Europe Averages 2024/25

Category Connacht Rugby Cardiff Rugby Tries 6.2 3.2 Points 38.5 22.8 Passes 172.8 123 Kicks in Play 18.8 20 Carries 144 110.5 Metres 518.2 351.8 Defenders Beaten 28.8 17.8 Clean Breaks 9.5 8.8 Offloads 7.8 6.2 Penalties Conceded 10.8 10.5 Yellow Cards 0.5 0 Missed Tackles 27 19.2 Turnovers Won 4.5 8.8 Lineout Success % 91.5% 79% Scrum Success % 91.7% 91.7%

Top Performers In Europe This Season

Connacht Rugby

Top Points: Chay Mullins (20)

Chay Mullins (20) Top Metres: Santiago Cordero (326)

Santiago Cordero (326) Top Carries: Santiago Cordero (50)

Santiago Cordero (50) Top Tackles: Paul Boyle (44)

Paul Boyle (44) Top Tries: Chay Mullins (4)

Chay Mullins (4) Top Turnovers Won: Shamus Hurley-Langton, Josh Murphy (2 each)

Cardiff Rugby

Top Points: Josh Adams (15)

Josh Adams (15) Top Metres: Josh Adams (120)

Josh Adams (120) Top Carries: Alun Lawrence (35)

Alun Lawrence (35) Top Tackles: Teddy Williams (68)

Teddy Williams (68) Top Tries: Josh Adams (3)

Josh Adams (3) Top Turnovers Won: Rey Lee-Lo (5)

Predicted Team News

Connacht have to freshen up their line-up following the Munster defeat, handing starts to Shayne Bolton, Matthew Devine need to start, with JJ coming in at ten.

Predicted Connacht Rugby Starting XV

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. Darragh Murray

6. Josh Murphy

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

9. Matthew Devine

10. JJ Hanrahan

11. Finn Treacy

12. Bundee Aki

13. Hugh Gavin

14. Shayne Bolton

15. Mack Hansen

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Denis Buckley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Niall Murray/ Oisin Dowling

20. Paul Boyle

21. Ben Murphy/Caolin Blade

22. Josh Ioane/Cathal Forde/David Hawkshaw

23. Piers O’Conor

What’s at Stake

Connacht enter as the No.1 seed after an unbeaten pool campaign. Victory will guarantee them a home quarter-final against either Racing 92 or Perpignan.

Cardiff, seeded 16th, will travel to Galway as underdogs but will look to make life uncomfortable for Connacht — as they did in the pool stages.

Match Facts

Connacht average the most carries (144) and metres (518.2) per game in the competition.

They also lead the tournament in successful 22m entries (9.5 per game).

Cardiff made the most tackles (646) in the pool stages and are one of only three sides yet to receive a card.

Cardiff’s Rey Lee-Lo leads the competition in turnovers won (5).

Verdict

The statistics heavily favour Connacht, who have been far more consistent and dynamic in attack this season. Cardiff’s defensive resilience and breakdown threat could trouble the hosts, but the quality and depth of Connacht’s squad — especially at home — should see them through.

Prediction: Connacht by 10+