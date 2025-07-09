Evan Ferguson Linked with AS Roma Move

HomeSoccerSoccer IrishEvan Ferguson Linked with AS Roma Move
🚨 BREAKING: AS Roma Target Irish Striker Evan Ferguson! 🇮🇪☘️

Italian giants AS Roma are exploring a summer move for Brighton’s young Irish striker Evan Ferguson, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Ferguson is reportedly one of several names on their shortlist as they look to bolster their forward line ahead of the new Serie A season.

The 20-year-old struggled for consistent minutes at Brighton last term and had an unremarkable loan spell at West Ham. Still, it’s clear that Roma see untapped potential in the Meath-born forward, who remains one of Ireland’s most exciting talents.

Should the move go through, Serie A could be the ideal environment for Ferguson’s development. The tactical nature of Italian football and the chance to play regular European matches – with Roma qualifying for the UEFA Europa League – may offer him the perfect platform to reignite his career and fulfil his promise.

Roma aren’t the only club linked with Ferguson. In recent months, he’s also attracted attention from Premier League sides Everton and Fulham, Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven, and a host of Bundesliga clubs.

Irish fans – would you be happy to see Ferguson take his talents to Rome?
Let us know in the comments below! 🇮🇪

