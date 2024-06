Cork v Donegal : Preview, Stats, Teams & Betting

Match Preview

These are encouraging times for Donegal, who followed up the Ulster triumph with a solid home victory over Tyrone. Peadar Mogan drove forward to land three sweet points for Jim McGuinness’ dynamic team. At centrefield, Michael Langan and Jason McGee have been dovetailing nicely for a developing Donegal outfit.

Cork, though, were heartened by the away victory over Clare with John Cleary satisfied with the progress being made. Brian Hurley and Chris Óg Jones are capable attackers for a Cork side, who will be eager to examine Donegal’s credentials.