Cavan v Dublin : Preview, Stats, Teams & Betting

GAA Showdown: Cavan vs Dublin at Kingspan Breffni – Start Time, Betting Odds, and Team News for June 1st Clash

Saturday June 1
Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 7:00pm

Match Preview

Kingspan Breffni provides the backdrop for Saturday evening’s encounter – a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final. Cavan, minus the injured Paddy Lynch, were soundly beaten by Mayo in Castlebar, and face another daunting task against the standard bearers. Pádraig Faulkner and Oisín Brady have enjoyed productive moments in the championship for Cavan, who beat Monaghan before losing narrowly to Tyrone in Ulster.

Dublin finished strongly against Roscommon with Con O’Callaghan continuing to make an impact. In four championship matches this year, the Cuala forward has contributed 4-12. Brian Fenton and John Small have also been influential figures for Dessie Farrell’s accomplished team.

Championship So Far

Cavan

  • Cavan 3-12 Monaghan 1-12 (Ulster preliminary round)
  • Tyrone 1-23 Cavan 3-16 (aet) (Ulster quarter-final)
  • Mayo 0-20 Cavan 1-8 (All-Ireland round robin)

Top Scorers

  • P Lynch: 1-14 (0-10 frees, 0-1 ’45’)
  • O Brady: 0-9 (0-5 frees)
  • P Faulkner: 2-0
  • G Smith: 1-2
  • C Madden: 1-1

Dublin

  • Dublin 3-19 Meath 0-12 (Leinster quarter-final)
  • Dublin 3-22 Offaly 0-11 (Leinster semi-final)
  • Dublin 1-19 Louth 2-12 (Leinster final)
  • Dublin 2-19 Roscommon 0-13 (All-Ireland round robin)

Top Scorers

  • C O’Callaghan: 4-12 (0-2 mark)
  • P Mannion: 1-12 (0-3 frees)
  • C Costello: 0-13 (0-8 frees)
  • C Basquel: 2-6 (0-2 frees)
  • N Scully: 1-4 (0-2 mark)

Previous Championship Meetings

  • 2020: Dublin 1-24 Cavan 0-12 (All-Ireland semi-final)
  • 1942: Dublin 1-6 Cavan 1-3 (All-Ireland semi-final)
  • 1925: Dublin 0-6 Cavan 1-1 (All-Ireland semi-final)
  • 1920: Dublin 3-6 Cavan 1-3 (All-Ireland semi-final)
  • 1892: Dublin 3-7 Cavan 0-3 (All-Ireland semi-final)

*Cavan’s last win over Dublin in a competitive game was in 1960 when they won a National League semi-final by six points in Navan.
*Cavan and Dublin have met five times in the championship, with Dublin having won all five.
*Dublin have averaged 2-21 in their wins over Meath, Offaly, Louth, and Roscommon.

Group 2 Table

Team P W D L For Against Difference Pts
Dublin 1 1 0 0 2-19 0-13 +12 2
Mayo 1 1 0 0 0-20 1-8 +9 2
Cavan 1 0 0 1 1-8 0-20 -9 0
Roscommon 1 0 0 1 0 -13 2-19 -12 0
Stay tuned for live updates and expert analysis during the game on Irishscores.com

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

