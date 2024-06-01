Cavan v Dublin : Preview, Stats, Teams & Betting

Match Preview

Kingspan Breffni provides the backdrop for Saturday evening’s encounter – a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final. Cavan, minus the injured Paddy Lynch, were soundly beaten by Mayo in Castlebar, and face another daunting task against the standard bearers. Pádraig Faulkner and Oisín Brady have enjoyed productive moments in the championship for Cavan, who beat Monaghan before losing narrowly to Tyrone in Ulster.

Dublin finished strongly against Roscommon with Con O’Callaghan continuing to make an impact. In four championship matches this year, the Cuala forward has contributed 4-12. Brian Fenton and John Small have also been influential figures for Dessie Farrell’s accomplished team.