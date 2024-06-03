Irish Athletes at European Championships: Final Selections and Schedule

Athletics Ireland has announced the final squad for the upcoming European Athletics Championships, set to take place in Rome from June 7th – 12th. This selection includes athletes who have been confirmed as qualified by rank by European Athletics, completing a strong Irish team heading to the Italian capital.

Key Highlights

Israel Olatunde (Tallaght AC) – Ireland’s fastest man, will compete in the individual 100m on June 7th, in addition to the men’s 4x100m relay team.

(Tallaght AC) – Ireland’s fastest man, will compete in the individual 100m on June 7th, in addition to the men’s 4x100m relay team. Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) – Competing in the 800m.

(Leevale AC) – Competing in the 800m. Christopher O’Donnell (North Sligo AC) – Running the 400m.

(North Sligo AC) – Running the 400m. Phil Healy (Bandon AC) – Participating in the 200m.

Certainly, here’s the revised version of the content with the information presented in a more SEO-friendly format and with tags separated by commas:

Athletics Ireland has announced the final squad selection for the upcoming European Athletics Championships in Rome, from June 7th – 12th. The final selection includes athletes confirmed as qualified by rank by European Athletics, completing a strong Irish team heading to the Italian capital.

Among the athletes added are Ireland’s fastest man, Israel Olatunde (Tallaght AC), who will compete in the individual 100m heats on Friday, June 7th. Other notable additions include Olympians Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC – 800m), Christopher O’Donnell (North Sligo AC – 400m), and Phil Healy (Bandon AC – 200m).

Here’s the complete list of athletes and their scheduled events:

Friday, 7.6.2024

– **Israel Olatunde**, 100m, Tallaght AC, Coach: Daniel Kilgallon, 21:10

– **Phil Healy**, 200m, Mx 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m, Bandon AC, Coach: Shane McCormack, 21:45, 22:20

– **Louise Shanahan**, 800m, Leevale AC, Coach: Mark Kirk, 12:20

– **Chris O’Donnell**, 400m, Mx 4x400m, Men’s 4x400m, North Sligo AC, Coach: Stewart Marshall, 11:45, 22:20

– **Jodie McCann**, 5000m, Dublin City Harriers, Coach: Clark McCann, 22:40

– **Oisin Lane**, 20km Walk, Mullingar Harriers AC, Coach: Michael Lane, 18:35

– **Laura Mooney**, 10,000m, Tullamore Harriers, Coach: Ray Treacy, Tuesday, 11.6.2024 – 21:30

Saturday, 8.6.2024

– **Mark Smyth**, 200m, Raheny Shamrock AC, Coach: Kay Bannon, 21:10

Sunday, 9.6.2024

– **Ryan Creech**, Half Marathon, Leevale AC, Coach: Donie Walsh, 09:00

– **Hiko Tonosa**, Half Marathon, Dundrum South Dublin AC, Coach: Donal Hennigan, 09:00

– **Shona Heaslip**, Half Marathon, An Ríocht AC, Coach: Niamh O’Sullivan, 09:30

– **Emily Haggard Kearney**, Half Marathon, North Belfast Harriers, Coach: Ronan Kearney, 09:30

– **Nicola Tuthill**, Hammer Throw, UCD AC, Coaches: Killian Barry, Kevin Warner, Roland Korom, 10:05

Additional Athletes

– **Colin Doyle**, Men’s 4x100m, Leevale AC, Coach: Alan Mahony

– **Paul Costelloe**, Men’s 4x100m, Dooneen AC, Coach: Gary Ryan

– **Joseph Ojewumi**, Men’s 4x100m, Tallaght AC, Coach: Daniel Kilgallon

– **Christopher Sibanda**, Men’s 4x100m 2nd Reserve, Clonliffe Harriers, Coaches: Drew & Hayley Harrison

– **Callum Baird**, Men’s 4x400m, Mx 4x400m Reserve, Ballymena & Antrim AC, Coach: Ian Neely

– **Cillín Greene**, Men’s 4x400m, Galway City Harriers AC, Coaches: Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell

– **Sean Doggett**, Men’s 4x400m, Athenry AC, Coach: Stephen Doggett

– **Joe Doody**, Men’s 4x400m, Cabinteely AC, Coach: Brian Doody

– **Kelly McGrory**, Women’s 4x400m, Tir Chonaill AC, Coaches: Hayley & Drew Harrison

– **Lauren Cadden**, Women’s 4x400m, Sligo AC, Coach: Dermot McDermott

– **Cliodhna Manning**, Women’s 4x400m Reserve, Kilkenny City Harriers AC, Coach: Matt Elias

*Roisín Flanagan also qualified but has withdrawn due to injury.*

This squad is expected to perform strongly across various events, showcasing Ireland’s top athletic talent on the European stage. Stay tuned for updates and results as the championships unfold.

Complete Irish Team and Schedule for European Championships – Turn mobile phone on side

Athlete Event(s) Club Coach Time Rhasidat Adeleke 400m, Mx 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m Tallaght AC Edrick Floreal Ciara Mageean 1500m City of Lisburn AC Helen Clitheroe Friday, 7.6.2024 – 11:45 Sarah Lavin 100mH Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey Friday, 7.6.2024 – 10:10 Andrew Coscoran 1500m Star of the Sea AC Feidhlim Kelly Friday, 7.6.2024 – 11:45 Sarah Healy 1500m UCD AC Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows Friday, 7.6.2024 – 11:45 Brian Fay 5000m & 10,000m Raheny Shamrocks AC Feidhlim Kelly Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40 Sharlene Mawdsley 400m, Mx 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m Newport AC Gary Ryan Eric Favors SP Raheny Shamrocks AC Dane Mitchell Friday, 7.6.2024 – 21:33 Efrem Gidey 10,000m Clonliffe Harriers Peter McDermott Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40 Sophie Becker 400m, Mx 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m Raheny Shamrocks AC Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell Mark English 800m Finn Valley AC Feidhlim Kelly Friday, 7.6.2024 – 12:20 Thomas Barr 400mH, Mx 4x400m, Men’s 4x400m Ferrybank AC Hayley & Drew Harrison Saturday, 8.6.2024 – 20:35 Michelle Finn 3000mSC Leevale AC Feidhlim Kelly Friday, 7.6.2024 – 13:05 Peter Lynch 10,000m Kilkenny City Harriers Shalane Flanagan Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40 Luke McCann Withdrawn Withdrawn Withdrawn Cormac Dalton 10,000m Mullingar Harriers AC Joe Ryan Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40 Barry Keane 10,000m Waterford AC Mark Carroll Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40 Nick Griggs 1500m Candour Track Club Mark Kirk Friday, 7.6.2024 – 11:45 Anika Thompson 10,000m Leevale AC Shalane Flanagan Tuesday, 11.6.2024 – 21:30 Israel Olatunde Men’s 4x100m, 100m Tallaght AC Daniel Kilgallon Friday, 7.6.2024 – 21:10 Mark Smyth Men’s 4x100m Raheny Shamrock AC Kay Bannon Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 11:50 Toluwabori Akinola Men’s 4x100m UCD AC Adam McMullen Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 11:50 Marcus Lawler Withdrawn Withdrawn Withdrawn Colin Doyle</td Colin Doyle

Men’s 4x100m Leevale AC Alan Mahony Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 11:50 Paul Costelloe Men’s 4x100m Dooneen AC Gary Ryan Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 11:50 Joseph Ojewumi Men’s 4x100m Tallaght AC Daniel Kilgallon Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 11:50 Christopher Sibanda Men’s 4x100m 2nd Reserve Clonliffe Harriers Drew & Hayley Harrison Chris O’Donnell Mx 4x400m, Men’s 4x400m North Sligo AC Stewart Marshall Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20 Jack Raftery Mx 4x400m, Men’s 4x400m Donore Harriers AC Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20 Callum Baird Men’s 4x400m, Mx 4x400m Reserve Ballymena & Antrim AC Ian Neely Phil Healy Mx 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m, 200m Bandon AC Shane McCormack Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20 Cillín Greene Men’s 4x400m Galway City Harriers AC Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20 Sean Doggett Men’s 4x400m Athenry AC Stephen Doggett Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20 Joe Doody Men’s 4x400m Cabinteely AC Brian Doody Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20 Kelly McGrory Women’s 4x400m Tir Chonaill AC Hayley & Drew Harrison Lauren Cadden Women’s 4x400m Sligo AC Dermot McDermott Cliodhna Manning Women’s 4x400m Reserve Kilkenny City Harriers AC Matt Elias Chris O’Donnell 400m North Sligo AC Stewart Marshall Friday, 7.6.2024 – 11:45 Ryan Creech Half Marathon Leevale AC Donie Walsh Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 09:00 Israel Olatunde 100m Tallaght AC Daniel Kilgallon Friday, 7.6.2024 – 21:10 Mark Smyth 200m Raheny Shamrock AC Kay Bannon Friday, 7.6.2024 – 21:10 Shona Heaslip Half Marathon An Ríocht AC Niamh O’Sullivan Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 09:30 Louise Shanahan 800m Leevale AC Mark Kirk Friday, 7.6.2024 – 12:20 Nicola Tuthill Hammer Throw UCD AC Killian Barry, Kevin Warner, Roland Korom Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 10:05 Hiko Tonosa Half Marathon Dundrum South Dublin AC Donal Hennigan Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 09:00 Oisin Lane 20km Walk Mullingar Harriers AC Michael Lane Friday, 7.6.2024 – 18:35 Emily Haggard Kearney Half Marathon North Belfast Harriers Ronan Kearney Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 09:30 Jodie McCann 5000m Dublin City Harriers Clark McCann Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40 Phil Healy 200m Bandon AC Shane McCormack Friday, 7.6.2024 – 21:45 Laura Mooney 10,000m Tullamore Harriers Ray Treacy Tuesday, 11.6.2024 – 21:30

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com