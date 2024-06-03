Athletics Ireland has announced the final squad for the upcoming European Athletics Championships, set to take place in Rome from June 7th – 12th. This selection includes athletes who have been confirmed as qualified by rank by European Athletics, completing a strong Irish team heading to the Italian capital.
Key Highlights
- Israel Olatunde (Tallaght AC) – Ireland’s fastest man, will compete in the individual 100m on June 7th, in addition to the men’s 4x100m relay team.
- Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) – Competing in the 800m.
- Christopher O’Donnell (North Sligo AC) – Running the 400m.
- Phil Healy (Bandon AC) – Participating in the 200m.
Here’s the complete list of athletes and their scheduled events:
Friday, 7.6.2024
– **Israel Olatunde**, 100m, Tallaght AC, Coach: Daniel Kilgallon, 21:10
– **Phil Healy**, 200m, Mx 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m, Bandon AC, Coach: Shane McCormack, 21:45, 22:20
– **Louise Shanahan**, 800m, Leevale AC, Coach: Mark Kirk, 12:20
– **Chris O’Donnell**, 400m, Mx 4x400m, Men’s 4x400m, North Sligo AC, Coach: Stewart Marshall, 11:45, 22:20
– **Jodie McCann**, 5000m, Dublin City Harriers, Coach: Clark McCann, 22:40
– **Oisin Lane**, 20km Walk, Mullingar Harriers AC, Coach: Michael Lane, 18:35
– **Laura Mooney**, 10,000m, Tullamore Harriers, Coach: Ray Treacy, Tuesday, 11.6.2024 – 21:30
Saturday, 8.6.2024
– **Mark Smyth**, 200m, Raheny Shamrock AC, Coach: Kay Bannon, 21:10
Sunday, 9.6.2024
– **Ryan Creech**, Half Marathon, Leevale AC, Coach: Donie Walsh, 09:00
– **Hiko Tonosa**, Half Marathon, Dundrum South Dublin AC, Coach: Donal Hennigan, 09:00
– **Shona Heaslip**, Half Marathon, An Ríocht AC, Coach: Niamh O’Sullivan, 09:30
– **Emily Haggard Kearney**, Half Marathon, North Belfast Harriers, Coach: Ronan Kearney, 09:30
– **Nicola Tuthill**, Hammer Throw, UCD AC, Coaches: Killian Barry, Kevin Warner, Roland Korom, 10:05
Additional Athletes
– **Colin Doyle**, Men’s 4x100m, Leevale AC, Coach: Alan Mahony
– **Paul Costelloe**, Men’s 4x100m, Dooneen AC, Coach: Gary Ryan
– **Joseph Ojewumi**, Men’s 4x100m, Tallaght AC, Coach: Daniel Kilgallon
– **Christopher Sibanda**, Men’s 4x100m 2nd Reserve, Clonliffe Harriers, Coaches: Drew & Hayley Harrison
– **Callum Baird**, Men’s 4x400m, Mx 4x400m Reserve, Ballymena & Antrim AC, Coach: Ian Neely
– **Cillín Greene**, Men’s 4x400m, Galway City Harriers AC, Coaches: Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell
– **Sean Doggett**, Men’s 4x400m, Athenry AC, Coach: Stephen Doggett
– **Joe Doody**, Men’s 4x400m, Cabinteely AC, Coach: Brian Doody
– **Kelly McGrory**, Women’s 4x400m, Tir Chonaill AC, Coaches: Hayley & Drew Harrison
– **Lauren Cadden**, Women’s 4x400m, Sligo AC, Coach: Dermot McDermott
– **Cliodhna Manning**, Women’s 4x400m Reserve, Kilkenny City Harriers AC, Coach: Matt Elias
*Roisín Flanagan also qualified but has withdrawn due to injury.*
This squad is expected to perform strongly across various events, showcasing Ireland’s top athletic talent on the European stage. Stay tuned for updates and results as the championships unfold.
Complete Irish Team and Schedule for European Championships – Turn mobile phone on side
|Athlete
|Event(s)
|Club
|Coach
|Time
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|400m, Mx 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m
|Tallaght AC
|Edrick Floreal
|Ciara Mageean
|1500m
|City of Lisburn AC
|Helen Clitheroe
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 11:45
|Sarah Lavin
|100mH
|Emerald AC
|Noelle Morrissey
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 10:10
|Andrew Coscoran
|1500m
|Star of the Sea AC
|Feidhlim Kelly
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 11:45
|Sarah Healy
|1500m
|UCD AC
|Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 11:45
|Brian Fay
|5000m & 10,000m
|Raheny Shamrocks AC
|Feidhlim Kelly
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40
|Sharlene Mawdsley
|400m, Mx 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m
|Newport AC
|Gary Ryan
|Eric Favors
|SP
|Raheny Shamrocks AC
|Dane Mitchell
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 21:33
|Efrem Gidey
|10,000m
|Clonliffe Harriers
|Peter McDermott
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40
|Sophie Becker
|400m, Mx 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m
|Raheny Shamrocks AC
|Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell
|Mark English
|800m
|Finn Valley AC
|Feidhlim Kelly
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 12:20
|Thomas Barr
|400mH, Mx 4x400m, Men’s 4x400m
|Ferrybank AC
|Hayley & Drew Harrison
|Saturday, 8.6.2024 – 20:35
|Michelle Finn
|3000mSC
|Leevale AC
|Feidhlim Kelly
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 13:05
|Peter Lynch
|10,000m
|Kilkenny City Harriers
|Shalane Flanagan
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40
|Luke McCann
|Withdrawn
|Withdrawn
|Withdrawn
|Cormac Dalton
|10,000m
|Mullingar Harriers AC
|Joe Ryan
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40
|Barry Keane
|10,000m
|Waterford AC
|Mark Carroll
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40
|Nick Griggs
|1500m
|Candour Track Club
|Mark Kirk
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 11:45
|Anika Thompson
|10,000m
|Leevale AC
|Shalane Flanagan
|Tuesday, 11.6.2024 – 21:30
|Israel Olatunde
|Men’s 4x100m, 100m
|Tallaght AC
|Daniel Kilgallon
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 21:10
|Mark Smyth
|Men’s 4x100m
|Raheny Shamrock AC
|Kay Bannon
|Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 11:50
|Toluwabori Akinola
|Men’s 4x100m
|UCD AC
|Adam McMullen
|Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 11:50
|Marcus Lawler
|Withdrawn
|Withdrawn
|Withdrawn
|Colin Doyle
|Men’s 4x100m
|Leevale AC
|Alan Mahony
|Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 11:50
|Paul Costelloe
|Men’s 4x100m
|Dooneen AC
|Gary Ryan
|Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 11:50
|Joseph Ojewumi
|Men’s 4x100m
|Tallaght AC
|Daniel Kilgallon
|Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 11:50
|Christopher Sibanda
|Men’s 4x100m 2nd Reserve
|Clonliffe Harriers
|Drew & Hayley Harrison
|Chris O’Donnell
|Mx 4x400m, Men’s 4x400m
|North Sligo AC
|Stewart Marshall
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20
|Jack Raftery
|Mx 4x400m, Men’s 4x400m
|Donore Harriers AC
|Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20
|Callum Baird
|Men’s 4x400m, Mx 4x400m Reserve
|Ballymena & Antrim AC
|Ian Neely
|Phil Healy
|Mx 4x400m, Women’s 4x400m, 200m
|Bandon AC
|Shane McCormack
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20
|Cillín Greene
|Men’s 4x400m
|Galway City Harriers AC
|Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20
|Sean Doggett
|Men’s 4x400m
|Athenry AC
|Stephen Doggett
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20
|Joe Doody
|Men’s 4x400m
|Cabinteely AC
|Brian Doody
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:20
|Kelly McGrory
|Women’s 4x400m
|Tir Chonaill AC
|Hayley & Drew Harrison
|Lauren Cadden
|Women’s 4x400m
|Sligo AC
|Dermot McDermott
|Cliodhna Manning
|Women’s 4x400m Reserve
|Kilkenny City Harriers AC
|Matt Elias
|Chris O’Donnell
|400m
|North Sligo AC
|Stewart Marshall
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 11:45
|Ryan Creech
|Half Marathon
|Leevale AC
|Donie Walsh
|Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 09:00
|Israel Olatunde
|100m
|Tallaght AC
|Daniel Kilgallon
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 21:10
|Mark Smyth
|200m
|Raheny Shamrock AC
|Kay Bannon
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 21:10
|Shona Heaslip
|Half Marathon
|An Ríocht AC
|Niamh O’Sullivan
|Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 09:30
|Louise Shanahan
|800m
|Leevale AC
|Mark Kirk
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 12:20
|Nicola Tuthill
|Hammer Throw
|UCD AC
|Killian Barry, Kevin Warner, Roland Korom
|Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 10:05
|Hiko Tonosa
|Half Marathon
|Dundrum South Dublin AC
|Donal Hennigan
|Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 09:00
|Oisin Lane
|20km Walk
|Mullingar Harriers AC
|Michael Lane
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 18:35
|Emily Haggard Kearney
|Half Marathon
|North Belfast Harriers
|Ronan Kearney
|Sunday, 9.6.2024 – 09:30
|Jodie McCann
|5000m
|Dublin City Harriers
|Clark McCann
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 22:40
|Phil Healy
|200m
|Bandon AC
|Shane McCormack
|Friday, 7.6.2024 – 21:45
|Laura Mooney
|10,000m
|Tullamore Harriers
|Ray Treacy
|Tuesday, 11.6.2024 – 21:30