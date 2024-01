Both Ben and Megan Fletcher are sitting inside qualification currently (they are brother and sister). Ben Fletcher – ranked 17th in the 100kg category Megan Fletcher – ranked 16th in the 70kg category Nathon Burns – ranked 45th in the 66kg category.

SAILING (3)

Laser Radial Women – Annalise Murphy (Dublin)

49er Men – Robert Dickson (Dublin), Seán Waddilove (Cork)

SHOOTING

Derek Burnett to Compete in his Fifth Olympic Games

SWIMMING (8)

Darragh Greene

Danielle Hill

Brendan Hyland

Finn McGeever

Jack McMillan

Mona McSharry

Shane Ryan

Ellen Walshe

Daniel Wiffen

TAEKWONDO (1)

Men’s 58kg (Jack Woolley)

TRIATHLON

Carolyn Hayes – Women’s Individual Triathlon

Russell White – Men’s Individual Triathlon

DATES OF TOKYO 2020 SPORTS

3×3 basketball (July 24-28)

Archery (July 23-31)

Artistic gymnastics (July 24 – August 3)

Artistic swimming (August 2-7)

Athletics (July 30 – August 8)

Badminton (July 24 – August 2)

Baseball/softball (July 21 – August 7)

Beach volleyball (July 24 – August 7)

Boxing (July 24 – August 8)

Canoe slalom (July 25-30)

Canoe sprint (August 2-7)

Cycling BMX freestyle (July 31 – August 1)

Cycling BMX racing (July 29-30)

Cycling mountain biking (July 26-27)

Cycling road (July 25-26; July 29)

Cycling track (August 2-8)

Diving (July 25 – August 7)

Equestrian (July 24 – August 7)

Fencing (July 24 – August 1)

Football (July 21 – August 7)

Golf (30 July – August 2; August 5-8)

Handball (July 24 – August 8)

Hockey (July 24 – August 6)

Judo (July 24-31)

Karate (August 5-7)

Marathon swimming (August 4-5)

Modern pentathlon (August 5-7)

Rhythmic gymnastics (August 6-8)

Rowing (July 23-30)

Rugby (July 26-31)

Sailing (July 26 – August 4)

Shooting (July 24 – August 2)

Skateboarding (July 25-26; August 4-5)

Sport climbing (August 3-6)

Surfing (July 25 – August 1)

Swimming (July 24 – August 1)

Table tennis (July 24 – August 6)

Taekwondo (July 24-27)

Tennis (July 24 – August 1)

Trampoline gymnastics (July 30-31)

Triathlon (July 26-27; July 31)

Volleyball (July 24 – August 8)

Water polo (July 24 – August 8)

Weightlifting (July 24-28; July 31 – August 4)

Wrestling (August 1-7)

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES SCHEDULE IN SUMMER OF 2021

21st July

1:00 Baseball/Softball Australia vs Japan & Italy vs United States & Mexico vs Canada

8:30 Football Women’s Group E, Great Britain vs Chile & Women’s Group E, Japan vs Canada

9:00 Football Women’s Group F, China vs Brazil & Women’s Group F, Zambia vs Netherlands

9:30 Football Women’s Group G, Sweden vs United States Women’s Group G & Australia vs New Zealand

22nd July

1:00 Baseball/Softball United States vs Canada & Mexico vs Japan & Italy vs Australia

8:30 Football Men’s Group C: Egypt vs Spain & Argentina vs Australia

9:00 Football Men’s Group A: Mexico vs France & Japan vs South Africa, Men’s Group B: New Zealand vs Republic of Korea & Honduras vs Romania

9:30 Football Men’s Group D: Côte d’Ivoire vs Saudi Arabia & Brazil vs Germany

23rd July

0:30 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Heats, Women’s Single Sculls Heats, Men’s Double Sculls Heats, Women’s Double Sculls Heats, Men’s, Quadruple Sculls Heats, Women’s Quadruple Sculls Heats

1:00 Archery Women’s Individual Ranking Round

5:00 Archery Men’s Individual Ranking Round

12:00 Opening Ceremony Olympic Stadium

24th July

0:30 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification, 10m Air Rifle Women’s Finals , 10m Air Rifle Women’s Victory Ceremony, 10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Men’s Finals

0:30 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Repechages, Men’s Single Sculls Repechages, Women’s Double Sculls Repechage, Men’s Double Sculls Repechage, Women’s Pair Heats, Men’s Pair Heats, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats, Women’s Four Heats, Men’s Four Heats

1:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage, Women’s Singles Group Play Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

1:00 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs Brazil & France vs Argentina

1:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (4 matches)

1:00 Fencing Women’s Epée Individual Table of 64, Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 64, Women’s Epée Individual Table of 32 . Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 32, Women’s Epée Individual Table of 16, Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 16, Women’s Epée Individual Quarterfinals Men’s Sabre Individual Quarterfinals

1:00 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round: Pool A, Italy vs Canada & Pool B, Brazil vs Tunisia

1:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Preliminary Round, Women’s Singles Preliminary Round, Mixed Doubles Round of 16

1:30 Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations

1:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A, Japan vs Australia, Men’s Pool B, Netherlands vs Belgium

1:50 Weightlifting Women’s 49 kg Group B

2:00 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Qualification

2:00 Taekwondo Women -49 kg Round of 16 (8 matches), Men -58 kg Round of 16 (8 matches), Women -49 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches), Men -58 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches), Women -49 kg Semifinals (2 matches), Men -58 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

2:00 Baseball/Softball Softball Opening Round: Australia vs Canada & United States vs Mexico

2:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A: New Zealand vs India & Argentina vs Spain

2:15 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

3:00 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

3:00 Judo Women -48 kg Elimination Rounds, Women -48 kg Quarterfinals, Men -60 kg Elimination Rounds, Men -60 kg Quarterfinals

3:00 Cycling Road Men’s Road Race

3:00 Tennis Men’s Singles First Round, Women’s Singles First Round, Men’s Doubles First Round, Women’s Doubles First Round

5:50 Weightlifting Women’s 49 kg Group A

6:00 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Japan vs United States, Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Canada vs Australia

6:00 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

6:15 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 1, Women’s Singles Round 1

6:20 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, ROC vs Argentina & Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs Venezuela

6:15 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs Bahrain, Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs Spain

6:15 Archery Mixed Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Bronze Medal Match, Gold Medal Match

9:30 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

6:30 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Qualification

7:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

8:30 Football Women’s Group E: Chile vs Canada & Japan vs Great Britain

9:00 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

9:00 Judo Women -48 kg Repechage, Women -48 kg Semifinals, Men -60 kg Repechage, Men -60 kg Semifinals, Women -48 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Women -48 kg Final, Men -60 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Men -60 kg Final

9:00 Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Day 1

9:00 Football Women’s Group F: China vs Zambia & Netherlands vs Brazil

9:30 Football Women’s Group G: Sweden vs Australia & New Zealand vs United States

10:00 Fencing Women’s Epée Individual Semifinals, Men’s Sabre Individual Semifinals, Women’s Epée Individual Bronze Medal Bout

10:00 Fencing Women’s Epée Individual Semifinals, Men’s Sabre Individual Semifinals, Women’s Epée Individual Bronze Medal Bout

10:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage, Women’s Singles Group Play Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

10:20 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Spain, Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, China vs ROC

10:30 Hockey Men’s Pool B, Great Britain vs South Africa, Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs India

11:00 Hockey Men’s Pool B, Canada vs Germany, Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs South Africa

11:00 Taekwondo Women -49 kg Repechages (2 matches), Men -58 kg Repechages (2 matches), Women -49 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches), Men -58 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches), Women -49 kg Gold Medal Contest, Men -58 kg Gold Medal Contest

11:00 Swimming Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Heats, Women’s 100m Butterfly – Heats, Men’s 400m Freestyle – Heats, Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Heats, Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heats

11:30 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Qualification

11:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 1, Women’s Singles Round 1

11:30 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B: Portugal vs Egypt & Denmark vs Japan

11:40 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Poland vs Islamic Rep. of Iran & Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs France

13:00 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

12:00 Softball/Baseball Softball Opening Round, Japan vs Italy

12:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

25th July

Time Sport Event

23:00 Surfing Men’s Round 1, Women’s Round 1, Men’s Round 2, Women’s Round 2

1:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, ROC vs Italy, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs Argentina

1:00 Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims Heats, Men’s Street Final

1:00 Shooting Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 1, Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 1

1:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification. 10m Air Pistol Women’s Finals, 10m Air Pistol Women’s Victory Ceremony, 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification, 10m Air Rifle Men’s Finals, 10m Air Rifle Men’s Victory Ceremony

1:00 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F, Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F, Men’s Pair Repechage, Women’s Pair Repechage, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechages, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechages, Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage, Women’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage, Men’s Eight Heats, Women’s Eight Heats

1:00 Beach volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (4 matches)

1:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Netherlands vs Japan, Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, ROC vs Brazil

1:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64, Men’s Epée Individual Table of 64, Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32, Men’s Epée Individual Table of 32, Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16, Men’s Epée Individual Table of 16, Women’s Foil Individual Quarterfinals, Men’s Epée Individual Quarterfinals

1:30 Archery Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

1:30 Hockey Women’s Pool A, Great Britain vs Germany, Women’s Pool B, Japan vs China

2:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

2:00 Hockey Women’s Pool B, Australia vs Spain & New Zealand vs Argentina

2:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Islamic Rep. of Iran vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria(Canada)

2:00 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification

2:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Italy, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs Greece

2:00 Taekwondo Women -57 kg Round of 16 (8 matches), Men -68 kg Round of 16 (8 matches), Women -57 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches), Men -68 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches), Women -57 kg Semifinals (2 matches), Men -68 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

2:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage, Women’s Singles Group Play Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

2:00 Softball Softball Opening Round: Australia vs United States & Canada vs Japan

2:15 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

2:30 Swimming Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final, Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals, Men’s 400m Freestyle Final, Men’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony, Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final, Men’s 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony, Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

3:00 Tennis Men’s Singles First Round, Women’s Singles First Round, Men’s Doubles First Round, Women’s Doubles First Round

3:00 Judo Women -78 kg Elimination Rounds, Women -78 kg Quarterfinals, Men -100 kg Elimination Rounds, Men -100 kg Quarterfinals

3:00 Judo Women -52 kg Elimination Rounds, Women -52 kg Quarterfinals, Men -66 kg Elimination Rounds, Men -66 kg Quarterfinals

3:00 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Light (57-63kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

3:50 Weightlifting Men’s 61 kg Group B and Men’s 67 kg Group B

3:50 Weightlifting Men’s 61 kg Group B and Men’s 67 kg Group B

4:00 Sailing RS:X Men, RS:X Women, Laser Men, Laser Radial Women

5:00 Canoe Slalom Canoe (C1) Men Heats, Kayak (K1) Women Heats

5:00 Cycling Road Women’s Road Race

5:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split(Croatia) vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade(Serbia)

5:45 Archery Women’s: Team Quarterfinals, Team Semifinals, Team Bronze Medal Match, Team Gold Medal Match

6:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs Japan, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Montenegro

6:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2, Women’s Singles Round 2

6:00 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

6:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Montenegro vs Angola, Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs Republic of Korea

6:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Serbia vs Dominican Rep., Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs Turkey

7:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

7:00 Diving Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

7:10 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification

7:50 Weightlifting Men’s 61 kg Group A

8:30 Football Men’s Group C: Egypt vs Argentina & Australia vs Spain

9:00 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Light (57-63kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32

9:00 Judo Women -78 kg Repechage, Women -78 kg Semifinals, Men -100 kg Repechage, Men -100 kg Semifinals, Women -78 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Women -78 kg Final, Men -100 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Men -100 kg Final

9:00 Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Day 2

9:00 Judo Women -52 kg Repechage, Women -52 kg Semifinals, Men -66 kg Repechage, Men -66 kg Semifinals, Women -52 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Women -52 kg Final, Men -66 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Men -66 kg Final

9:00 football Men’s Group B: New Zealand vs Honduras & Romania vs Republic of Korea, Men’s Group A: France vs South Africa & Japan vs Mexico

9:20 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Australia vs Nigeria

9:30 Football Men’s Group D, Brazil vs Côte d’Ivoire & Saudi Arabia vs Germany

9:30 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

10:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage, Women’s Singles Group Play Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

10:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Semifinals, Men’s Epée Individual Semifinals, Women’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout

10:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Individual Semifinals, Men’s Epée Individual Semifinals, Women’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout

10:20 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs Spain, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs Kazakhstan

10:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A, India vs Australia & Spain vs New Zealand

11:00 Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke – Heats, Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heats, Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats, Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heats, Women’s 400m Freestyle – Heats, Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heats

11:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A, Japan vs Argentina, Men’s Pool B, South Africa vs Netherlands

11:00 Taekwondo Women -57 kg Repechages (2 matches), Men -68 kg Repechages (2 matches), Women -57 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches), Men -68 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches), Women -57 kg Gold Medal Contest, Men -68 kg Gold Medal Contest

11:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs Sweden, Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs France

11:40 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs Kenya, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Brazil vs Republic of Korea

11:50 Weightlifting Men’s 67 kg Group A

12:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Semifinals

12:00 Softball Softball Opening Round, Italy vs Mexico

12:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

12:20 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification

13:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, France vs United States

13:00 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

26th July

Time Sport Event

22:30 Triathlon Men

23:00 Surfing Women’s Round 3, Men’s Round 3

1:00 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Islamic Rep. of Iran vs Venezuela, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs ROC

1:00 Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims Heats, Women’s Street Final

1:00 shooting Women’s Street Prelims Heats, Women’s Street Final

1:00 Shooting Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women’s Finals, Skeet Men’s Finals

1:00 rugby Men’s Pool Round (6 matches)

1:00 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals, Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals, Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals, Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals, Women’s Four Repechage, Men’s Four Repechage

1:00 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A: Brazil vs France & Argentina vs Germany

1:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64, Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64, Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

1:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64, Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64, Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

1:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (4 matches)

1:30 Hockey Men’s Pool B: Germany vs Belgium & Great Britain vs Canada

1:30 Archery Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

2:00 Taekwondo Women -67 kg Round of 16 (8 matches), Men -80 kg Round of 16 (8 matches), Women -67 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches), Men -80 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches), Women -67 kg Semifinals (2 matches), Men -80 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

2:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage, Women’s Singles Group Play Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

2:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2, Women’s Singles Round 2

2:00 Hockey Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs Ireland, Women’s Pool B, Australia vs China

2:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Republic of Korea vs Spain

2:00 Softball Softball Opening Round, Japan vs United States & Canada vs Italy

2:15 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

2:30 Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Final, Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals, Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals, Women’s 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony, Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final, Women’s 400m Freestyle Final, Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals, Men’s 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony, Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals, Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

3:00 boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

3:00 Judo Women -57 kg Elimination Rounds, Women -57 kg Quarterfinals, Men -73 kg Elimination Rounds, Men -73 kg Quarterfinals

3:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Second Round, Women’s Singles Second Round, Men’s Doubles Second Round, Women’s Doubles Second Round

4:00 Sailing RS:X Men, RS:X Women, Laser Men, Laser Radial Women

5:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Argentina vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas(Lithuania)

5:45 Archery Men’s Team Quarterfinals, Men’s Team Semifinals, Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Team Gold Medal Match

5:50 Weightlifting Women’s 55 kg Group B

6:00 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

6:00 Canoe Slalom Canoe (C1) Men Semi-final, Canoe (C1) Men Final, Canoe (C1) Men Victory Ceremony

6:00 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, United States vs China, Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, ROC vs Hungary

6:15 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Egypt vs Denmark, Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs Norway

6:20 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Poland vs Italy, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, France vs Tunisia

6:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3, Women’s Singles Round 3

7:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

7:00 Cycling Mountain Bike Men’s Cross-country

7:00 diving Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

8:30 Rugby Men’s Pool Round (6 matches)

9:00 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Women’s Feather (54-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

9:00 Judo Women -57 kg Repechage, Women -57 kg Semifinals, Men -73 kg Repechage, Men -73 kg Semifinals, Women -57 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Women -57 kg Final, Men -73 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Men -73 kg Final

9:20 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Serbia vs Canada

9:30 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

10:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage, Women’s Singles Group Play Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage

10:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinals, Men’s Foil Individual Semifinals, Women’s Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout, Men’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout, Women’s Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout, Men’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout

10:20 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Australia vs Netherlands, Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Spain vs Canada

10:30 Hockey Women’s Pool A, South Africa vs Great Britain, Women’s Pool B, Japan vs New Zealand

11:00 Artistic Gymnastic Men’s Team Final

11:00 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle – Heats, Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heats, Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats, Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats

11:00 Taekwondo Women -67 kg Repechages (2 matches), Men -80 kg Repechages (2 matches), Women -67 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches), Men -80 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches), Women -67 kg Gold Medal Contest, Men -80 kg Gold Medal Contest

11:00 Hockey Women’s Pool B, Argentina vs Spain, Women’s Pool A, Germany vs India

11:30 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Bahrain vs Portugal & Japan vs Sweden

11:40 volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs Canada, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs Argentina

11:50 Weightlifting Women’s 55 kg Group A

12:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

12:00 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

12:00 Softball Softball Opening Round, Mexico vs Australia

13:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Japan vs Spain

13:00 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

27th July

Time Sport Event

22:30 Triathlon Women

23:00 Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals, Women’s Quarterfinals, Men’s Semifinals, Women’s Semifinals

0:30 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D,Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C

0:30 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D,Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C

0:30 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D,Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C

1:00 Rugby Men’s Pool Round (6 matches)

1:00 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Victory Ceremony, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

1:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Japan vs Montenegro, Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Brazil vs Hungary

1:00 Beach volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (4 matches)

1:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, ROC vs Argentina, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs United States

1:30 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations, Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

1:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A: Argentina vs Australia & Japan vs New Zealand

2:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage, Women’s Singles Group Play Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage

2:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3, Women’s Singles Round 3

2:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A, India vs Spain, Men’s Pool B, Germany vs Great Britain

2:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs United States, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Montenegro vs Spain

2:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Japan vs France

2:00 Taekwondo Women +67 kg Round of 16 (8 matches), Men +80 kg Round of 16 (8 matches), Women +67 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches), Men +80 kg Quarterfinals (4 matches), Women +67 kg Semifinals (2 matches), Men +80 kg Semifinals (2 matches)

2:00 Fencing Women’s Epée Team Table of 16, Women’s Epée Team Quarterfinals, Women’s Epée Team Classification 5-8, Women’s Epée Team Semifinals, Women’s Epée Team Placement 5-6, Women’s Epée Team Placement 7-8

2:30 Swimming Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals, Men’s 200m Freestyle Final, Women’s 100m Backstroke Final, Men’s 100m Backstroke Final, Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final, Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals, Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

3:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Second Round, Women’s Singles Third Round, Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals, Women’s Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals

3:00 Judo Women -63 kg Elimination Rounds, Women -63 kg Quarterfinals, Men -81 kg Elimination Rounds, Men -81 kg Quarterfinals

3:00 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

3:50 Weightlifting Women’s 59 kg Group B and Women’s 64 kg Group B

4:00 Sailing Laser Men, Laser Radial Women, Finn Men, 49er Men, 49er FX Women

5:00 Softball Softball Bronze Medal Game

5:30 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

5:40 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Nigeria vs United States

6:00 Canoe Slalom Kayak (K1) Women Semi-final, Kayak (K1) Women Final

6:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Kazakhstan vs Serbia, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Italy vs Greece

6:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs ROC, Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Republic of Korea vs Netherlands

6:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs Serbia, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Italy vs Turkey

6:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3, Women’s Singles Round 3, Men’s Singles Round of 16, Women’s Singles Round of 16

7:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

7:00 Cycling Mountain Bike Women’s Cross-country

7:00 Diving Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

7:50 Weightlifting Women’s 59 kg Group A

8:00 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations, Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

8:30 Rugby Men’s Placing 9-12 (2 matches) & Quarter-finals (4 matches)

9:00 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

9:00 Equestrian Dressage Team Grand Prix Special

9:00 Football Women’s Group G, New Zealand vs Sweden, Women’s Group E, Chile vs Japan, Women’s Group G, United States vs Australia

9:00 Football Women’s Group G, New Zealand vs Sweden, Women’s Group E, Chile vs Japan, Women’s Group G, United States vs Australia

9:00 Judo Women -63 kg Repechage, Women -63 kg Semifinals, Men -81 kg Repechage, Men -81 kg Semifinals, Women -63 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Women -63 kg Final, Men -81 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Men -81 kg Final

9:00 Boxing Men’s Welter (63-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32, Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

10:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage, Women’s Singles Group Play Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage

10:20 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Japan vs Hungary, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Croatia

10:30 Fencing Women’s Epée Team Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Epée Team Gold Medal Match

10:30 Hockey Men’s Pool B, Belgium vs South Africa & Netherlands vs Canada

9:20 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, Australia vs Belgium

11:00 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heats, Women’s 200m Butterfly – Heats, Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats, Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats, Men’s 800m Freestyle – Heats

11:00 Taekwondo Women +67 kg Repechages (2 matches), Men +80 kg Repechages (2 matches), Women +67 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches), Men +80 kg Bronze Medal Contests (2 matches), Women +67 kg Gold Medal Contest, Men +80 kg Gold Medal Contest

11:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Angola vs Norway, Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs Spain

11:30 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 16, Women’s Singles Round of 16

11:40 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Brazil vs Dominican Rep., Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Republic of Korea vs Kenya

11:45 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final

11:50 Weightlifting Women’s 64 kg Group A

12:00 Softball Softball Gold Medal Game

12:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

12:30 3×3 Basketball Women’s Pool Round (2 games), Men’s Pool Round (2 games)

12:30 Football Women’s Group F, Brazil vs Zambia & Women’s Group F, Netherlands vs China

13:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, Puerto Rico vs China

28th July

Time Sport Event

0:00 Surfing Women’s Bronze medal match, Men’s Bronze medal match, Women’s Gold medal match, Men’s Gold medal match

0:30 Rowing Women’s Double Sculls Final B, Men’s Double Sculls Final B, Women’s Four Final B, Men’s Four Final B, Women’s Double Sculls Final A, Men’s Double Sculls Final A, Women’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony, Women’s Four Final A, Men’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony, Men’s Four Finals A, Women’s Four Victory Ceremony, Women’s Eight Repechage, Men’s Four Victory Ceremony, Men’s Eight Repechage, Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B, Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B

1:00 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Canada vs Islamic Rep. of Iran, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs Tunisia

1:00 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs Bahrain, Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs Portugal

1:00 Shooting Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 1, Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 1

1:00 Rugby Men’s Placing 11-12, Men’s Placing 9-10, Men’s Placing 5-8 (2 matches), Men’s Semi-finals (2 matches)

1:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

1:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

1:30 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations, Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

1:30 Hockey Women’s Pool A, Netherlands vs South Africa, Women’s Pool B, New Zealand vs Spain

2:00 Hockey Women’s Pool A, Great Britain vs India, Women’s Pool A, Germany vs Ireland

2:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Nigeria vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split(Croatia)

2:00 Fencing Men’s Sabre Team Table of 16, Men’s Sabre Team Quarterfinals, Men’s Sabre Team Classification 5-8, Men’s Sabre Team Semifinals, Men’s Sabre Team Placement 5-6, Men’s Sabre Team Placement 7-8

2:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

2:30 Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals, Women’s 200m Freestyle Final, Men’s 200m Butterfly Final, Women´s 200m Butterfly Semifinals, Women’s 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony, Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals, Men’s 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony, Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final, Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final, Women’s 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony, Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

3:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Third Round, Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles First Round

3:00 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) QuarterFinal, Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

4:00 Baseball Baseball Opening Round

4:00 Sailing RS:X Men, RS:X Women, Finn Men, 470 Men, 470 Women, 49er Men, 49er FX Women, Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

3:30 Cycling Road Women’s Individual Time Trial, Women’s Individual Time Trial Victory Ceremony, Men’s Individual Time Trial, Men’s Individual Time Trial Victory Ceremony

5:00 Boxing Canoe (C1) Women Heats, Kayak (K1) Men Heats

5:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, United States vs Islamic Rep. of Iran

5:50 Weightlifting Men’s 73 kg Group B

6:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Hungary vs United States, Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Canada vs South Africa

6:15 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Japan vs Egypt, Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs Argentina

6:20 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Argentina vs France, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Poland vs Venezuela

7:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

7:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

7:00 Diving Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

8:00 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations, Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

8:30 Rugby Men’s Placing 7-8, Men’s Placing 5-6, Men’s Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Gold Medal Match

9:00 3×3 Basketball Women’s Semifinals (2 games), Men’s Semifinals (2 games)

9:00 Football Men’s Group D, Saudi Arabia vs Brazil, Men’s Group C, Spain vs Argentina, Men’s Group D, Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire

9:00 Football Men’s Group D, Saudi Arabia vs Brazil, Men’s Group C, Spain vs Argentina, Men’s Group D, Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire

9:00 Boxing Women’s Feather (54-57kg) QuarterFinal, Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

9:20 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade(Serbia) vs Australia

9:30 Equestrian Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

9:30 Football Men’s Group B, Romania vs New Zealand, Men’s Group A, South Africa vs Mexico, Men’s Group B, Republic of Korea vs Honduras, Men’s Group A, France vs Japan

10:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Group Play Stage

10:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, China vs Japan, Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Netherlands vs Spain

10:30 Fencing Men’s Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Sabre Team Gold Medal Match

10:30 Hockey Women’s Pool B, Japan vs Australia, Men’s Pool A, Japan vs Spain

11:00 Swimming Women’s 100m Freestyle – Heats, Men’s 200m Backstroke – Heats, Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats~, Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats, Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats

11:00 Hockey Women’s Pool B, Argentina vs China, Men’s Pool A, Australia vs New Zealand

11:30 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Brazil vs Spain, Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, France vs Germany

11:15 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s All-Around Final

11:40 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs Italy, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs ROC

11:50 Weightlifting Men’s 73 kg Group A

12:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

12:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

12:45 3×3 Basketball Women’s Bronze Medal Game, Men’s Bronze Medal Game, Women’s Gold Medal Game, Men’s Gold Medal Game

13:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria(Canada) vs France

29th July

Time Sport Event

xx Surfing Competition TBD

23:30 Golf Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1

0:30 Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Final F, Women’s Single Sculls Final F, Men’s Single Sculls Final E, Women’s Single Sculls Final E, Men’s Pair Final A, Women’s Pair Final A, Men’s Pair Victory Ceremony, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A, Women’s Pair Victory Ceremony, Lightweight, Women’s Double Sculls Final A, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony, Men’s Pairs Final B, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Victory CeremonyWomen’s Pairs Final B, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final B, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final B, Women’s Single Sculls Final D, Men’s Single Sculls Final D

1:00 Rugby Women’s Pool Round (6 matches)

1:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Italy vs Argentina, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Republic of Korea vs Dominican Rep.

1:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

1:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Netherlands vs Angola, Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs Brazil

1:00 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Table of 16, Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinals, Women’s Foil Team Classification 5-8, Women’s Foil Team Semifinals, Women’s Foil Team Placement 5-6, Women’s Foil Team Placement 7-8

1:00 Badminton Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals, Women’s Singles Round of 16

1:00 Shooting 25m Pistol Women’s Precision Stage

1:00 Shooting Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 2, Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 2, Trap Women’s Finals, Trap Men’s Finals

1:30 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations, Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

1:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A, India vs Argentina, Men’s Pool B, South Africa vs Germany

2:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Canada vs Republic of Korea

2:00 Cycling BMX Racing Men’s Quarterfinals, Women’s Quarterfinals

2:00 Hockey Men’s Pool B, Belgium vs Canada, Men’s Pool B, Netherlands vs Great Britain

2:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs South Africa, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Spain vs Kazakhstan

2:30 Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle Final, Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final, Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals, Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals, Men’s 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony, Women’s 200m Butterfly Final, Men’s 100m Freestyle Final, Men’s 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony, Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals, Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals, Women’s 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony, Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

3:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Semifinals

3:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, Women’s Singles Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

3:00 Judo Women -70 kg Elimination Rounds, Women -70 kg Quarterfinals, Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds, Men -90 kg Quarterfinals

3:00 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

4:00 Sailing RS:X Men, RS:X Women, Laser Men, Laser Radial Women, Finn Men, 470 Men, 470 Women

4:00 Sailing RS:X Men, RS:X Women, Laser Men, Laser Radial Women, Finn Men, 470 Men, 470 Women

5:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas(Lithuania) vs Japan

6:00 Canoe Slalom Canoe (C1) Women Semi-final, Canoe (C1) Women Final

6:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs Italy, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs Montenegro

6:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Japan vs Republic of Korea, Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Montenegro vs Norway

6:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Serbia vs Kenya, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs ROC

7:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Semifinals

7:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

8:00 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations, Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

8:30 Rugby Women’s Pool Round (6 matches)

9:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Round of 16, Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals

9:00 Judo Women -70 kg Repechage, Women -70 kg Semifinals, Men -90 kg Repechage, Men -90 kg Semifinals, Women -70 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Women -70 kg Final, Men -90 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Men -90 kg Final

9:00 Boxing Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

9:20 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs Serbia

10:20 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Greece vs Japan, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs Australia

10:30 Fencing Women’s Foil Team Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Foil Team Gold Medal Match

10:30 Hockey Women’s Pool B, Spain vs China, Women’s Pool B, Japan vs Argentina

11:00 Baseball Baseball Opening Round

11:00 Swimming Women’s 800m Freestyle – HeatsMen’s 100m Butterfly – HeatsWomen’s 200m Backstroke – HeatsMixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats

11:00 Hockey Women’s Pool A, Great Britain vs Netherlands Women’s Pool B, New Zealand vs Australia

11:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs ROC, Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs France

11:40 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs Brazil, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs Turkey

11:50 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final

12:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

12:00 Table Tennis Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

13:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Spain vs Argentina

30th July

Time Sport Event

xx Surfing Competition TBD

23:30 Golf Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2

0:30 Equestrian Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 – Session 1

0:45 Rowing Women’s Single Sculls Final C, Men’s Single Sculls Final C, Women’s Single Sculls Final B, Men’s Single Sculls Final B, Women’s Single Sculls Final A, Men’s Single Sculls Final A, Women’s Single Sculls Victory Ceremony, Women’s Eight Final A, Men’s Single Sculls Victory Ceremony, Men’s Eight Final A

1:00 Rugby Women’s Pool Round (6 matches)

1:00 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Canada vs Venezuela, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs United States

1:00 Athletics Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round, Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round, Women’s 800m Round 1, Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1, Women’s 100m Round 1

1:00 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Argentina vs Brazil, Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Bahrain vs Japan

1:00 Beach volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

1:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

1:00 Shooting 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification, 25m Pistol Women’s Finals

1:30 Hockey Women’s Pool A, South Africa vs Germany, Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs India

1:30 Archery Women’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations

2:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, Belgium vs Puerto Rico

2:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A, Australia vs Spain, Men’s Pool B, Canada vs South Africa

2:00 Fencing Men’s Epée Team Table of 16, Men’s Epée Team Quarterfinals, Men’s Epée Team Classification 5-8, Men’s Epée Team Semifinals, Men’s Epée Team Placement 5-6, Men’s Epée Team Placement 7-8

2:00 Cycling BMX Racing Men’s Semifinals, Women’s Semifinals, Men’s Final, Women’s Final

2:30 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals, Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final, Men’s 200m Backstroke Final, Women’s 100m Freestyle Final, Women’s 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony, Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final, Men’s 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony, Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

3:00 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinals

2:00 Judo Women +78 kg Elimination Rounds, Women +78 kg Quarterfinals, Men +100 kg Elimination Rounds, Men +100 kg Quarterfinals

4:00 Baseball Baseball Opening Round

4:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Semifinals, Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match, Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles Semifinals

4:00 Sailing Laser Men, Laser Radial Women, 470 Men, 470 Women, 49er Men, 49er FX Women

5:00 Trampoline Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Women’s Final

5:40 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, United States vs Japan

6:00 Canoe Slalom Kayak (K1) Men Semi-final, Kayak (K1) Men Final

6:00 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Netherlands, Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, United States vs ROC

6:15 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, France vs Spain, Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Sweden vs Egypt

6:20 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs Poland, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Argentina vs Tunisia

6:45 Archery Women’s Individual Quarterfinals, Women’s Individual Semifinals, Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Individual Gold Medal Match

7:00 Diving Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

7:00 Beach volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

7:30 Badminton Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match, Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony, Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, Men’s Doubles Semifinals

8:30 Rugby. Women’s Placing 9-12 (2 matches), Women’s Quarter-finals (4 matches)

9:00 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinals

9:00 Football Women’s Quarterfinal (4 matches)

9:00 Judo Women +78 kg Repechage, Women +78 kg Semifinals, Men +100 kg Repechage, Men +100 kg Semifinals, Women +78 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Women +78 kg Final, Men +100 kg Contests for Bronze Medal, Men +100 kg Final

9:20 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs Nigeria

9:30 Equestrian Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 – Session 2

10:20 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Japan vs Hungary, Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Spain vs Australia

10:30 Fencing Men’s Epée Team Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Epée Team Gold Medal Match

10:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A, Japan vs India, Men’s Pool B, Germany vs Netherlands

11:00 Baseball Baseball Opening Round

11:00 Swimming Men’s 50m Freestyle – Heats, Women’s 50m Freestyle – Heats, Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats, Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats, Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats

11:00 Athletics Women’s 5000m Round 1, Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round, Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 10,000m Final

11:00 Hockey Men’s Pool A, Argentina vs New Zealand, Men’s Pool B, Belgium vs Great Britain

11:30 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Portugal vs Denmark, Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs Norway

11:40 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Italy vs Islamic Rep. of Iran, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, ROC vs France

12:00 Beach volleyball Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

12:00 Table Tennis Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

13:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, China vs Australia

31st July

Time Sport Event

xx Surfing Competition TBD

23:30 Triathlon Mixed Relay

23:30 Golf Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3

0:30 Equestrian Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 2 – Session 3

1:00 Athletics Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1, Women’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round, Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round, Men’s 800m Round, Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round, Men’s 100m Preliminary Round

1:00 Shooting Trap Mixed Team Qualification, Trap Mixed Team Finals

1:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Dominican Rep. vs Kenya, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs ROC

1:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Angola vs Japan, Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Montenegro vs Republic of Korea

1:00 Beach Volley Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (3 matches)

1:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals

1:00 Rugby Women’s Placing 11-12, Women’s Placing 9-10, Women’s Placing 5-8 (2 matches), Women’s Semi-finals (2 matches)

1:30 Archery Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations

1:30 Hockey Women’s Pool B, China vs New Zealand, Women’s Pool B, Argentina vs Australia

2:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Islamic Rep. of Iran vs France

2:00 Hockey Women’s Pool B, Japan vs Spain, Women’s Pool A, India vs South Africa

2:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Montenegro vs Kazakhstan, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Spain

2:00 Fencing Women’s Sabre Team Table of 16, Women’s Sabre Team Quarterfinals, Women’s Sabre Team Classification 5-8, Women’s Sabre Team Semifinals, Women’s Sabre Team Placement 5-6, Women’s Sabre Team Placement 7-8

2:10 Cycling BMX Freestyle Women’s Park Seeding, Men’s Park Seeding

2:30 Swimming Men’s 100m Butterfly Final, Women’s 200m Backstroke Final, Women’s 800m Freestyle Final, Men’s 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony, Men’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals, Women’s 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony, Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals, Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

3:00 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Men’s Light (57-63kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Women’s Middle (69-75kg) QuarterFinals, Women’s Feather (54-57kg) SemiFinal

3:00 Judo Mixed Team Elimination rounds, Mixed Team Quarterfinals, Mixed Team Repechage, Mixed Team Semifinals

3:50 Weightlifting Men’s 81 kg Group B and Men’s 96 kg Group B

4:00 Baseball Baseball Opening Round

4:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match, Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

4:00 Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Qualification, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Finals

4:00 Sailing Finn Men, 49er Men, 49er FX Women, Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed, RS:X Women – Medal Race, RS:X Men – Medal Race

5:00 Trampoline Gymnastics Men’s Qualification, Men’s Final

5:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade(Serbia) vs Nigeria

6:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs Hungary, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Croatia vs Serbia

6:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, ROC vs France, Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Brazil vs Sweden

6:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Argentina vs Turkey, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Serbia vs Brazil

6:45 Archery Men’s Individual Quarterfinals, Men’s Individual Semifinals, Men’s Individual Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Individual Gold Medal Match

7:00 Diving Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

7:00 Beach Volley Men’s or Women’s Preliminaries (2 matches), Men’s or Women’s Lucky Loser (1 match)

7:50 Weightlifting Men’s 81 kg Group A

8:30 Rugby Women’s Placing 7-8, Women’s Placing 5-6, Women’s Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Gold Medal Match

9:00 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Men’s Light (57-63kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16, Women’s Middle (69-75kg) QuarterFinals, Women’s Feather (54-57kg) SemiFinal

9:00 Judo Mixed Team Match for Bronze Medal, Mixed Team Final

9:00 Football Men’s Quarterfinal (4 matches)

9:20 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Australia vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split(Croatia)

10:00 Badminton Women’s Singles Semifinals, Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

10:20 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Italy vs Japan, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, South Africa vs Greece

10:30 Fencing Women’s Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Sabre Team Gold Medal Match

10:30 Hockey Women’s Pool A, Germany vs Netherlands, Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs Great Britain

11:00 Athletics Men’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony, Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round, Women’s 100m Semifinals, Men’s 100m Round 1, Men’s Discus Throw Final, Women’s 800m Semifinals, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final, Women’s 100m Final

11:00 Baseball Baseball Opening Round

11:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs Spain, Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs Netherlands

11:40 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs Republic of Korea, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs Italy

11:50 Weightlifting Men’s 96 kg Group A

12:00 Beach Volley Men’s or Women’s Lucky Loser (3 matches)

13:00 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, United States vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria(Canada)

1st August

Time Sport Event

xx Surfing Competition TBD

23:30 Golf Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4

23:45 Equestrian Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual

0:30 Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 1

1:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 (8 matches)

1:00 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Poland vs Canada, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, Brazil vs France

1:00 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Portugal vs Japan, Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Egypt vs Bahrain

1:00 Fencing Men’s Foil Team Table of 16, Men’s Foil Team Quarterfinals, Men’s Foil Team Classification 5-8, Men’s Foil Team Semifinals, Men’s Foil Team Placement 5-6, Men’s Foil Team Placement 7-8

1:10 Athletics Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round, Men’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony, Women’s Shot Put Final, Men’s 400m Round 1

1:30 Hockey Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

2:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Canada vs Spain

2:00 Table Tennis Men’s Team Round of 16, Women’s Team Round of 16

2:10 Cycling BMX Freestyle Women’s Park Final, Men’s Park Final

2:30 Swimming Men’s 50m Freestyle Final, Women’s 50m Freestyle Final, Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final, Men’s 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony, Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final, Women’s 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony, Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

3:00 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal, Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal, Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinals

3:00 Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg 1/8 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 76 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 76 kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg 1/4 Finals

4:00 Baseball Baseball Knockout stage (#1)

4:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles Victory Ceremony, Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match, Women’s Doubles Victory Ceremony, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

4:00 Sailing Finn Men, 470 Men, 470 Women, Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed, Laser Men – Medal Race, Laser Radial Women – Medal Race

5:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Semifinals

5:40 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Argentina vs Japan

5:50 Weightlifting Women’s 76 kg Group B

6:00 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Hungary vs China, Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Netherlands vs Canada

6:15 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Spain vs Argentina, Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs France

6:20 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, ROC vs Tunisia, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Italy vs Venezuela

7:00 Diving Women’s 3m Springboard Final

9:00 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Floor Exercise Final, Men’s Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony, Women’s Vault Final, Women’s Vault Victory Ceremony, Men’s Pommel Horse Final, Men’s Pommel Horse Victory Ceremony, Women’s Uneven Bars Final

9:00 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal, Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal, Men´s Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinals

9:20 Basketball Men’s Preliminary Round Group C, Spain vs Winner of Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas (Lithuania)

10:15 Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg Semifinals, Men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg Semifinals, Women’s Freestyle 76 kg Semifinals

10:20 Water Polo Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B, ROC vs Japan, Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Australia vs South Africa

10:30 Fencing Men’s Foil Team Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Foil Team Gold Medal Match

10:30 Hockey Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

11:00 Athletics Women’s 100m Victory Ceremony, Men’s High Jump Final, Men’s 100m Semifinals, Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals, Women’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony, Women’s Triple Jump Final, Men’s 800m Semifinals, Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals, Men’s High Jump Victory Ceremony, Men’s 100m Final

11:00 Baseball Baseball Knockout stage (#2)

11:30 Handball Men’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs Brazil, Men’s Preliminary Round Group B, Denmark vs Sweden

11:40 Volleyball Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs Islamic Rep. of Iran, Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs Argentina

11:50 Weightlifting Women’s 76 kg Group A

12:30 Badminton Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

13:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Republic of Korea vs Serbia

2nd August

Time Sport Event

0:30 Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 250m Rifle 3 Position, Men’s Qualification, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Finals, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Victory Ceremony, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Finals

1:00 Athletics Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round, Women’s 1500m Round 1, Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony, Men’s Long Jump Final, Women’s 200m Round 1, Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

1:00 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Serbia vs Republic of Korea, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, United States vs Italy

1:00 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Republic of Korea vs Angola, Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs Brazil

1:00 Beach Volley Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 (8 matches)

1:30 Canoe Sprint Women’s Kayak Single 200m Heats, Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Heats, Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Heats, Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heats, Women’s Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinals, Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Quarterfinals, Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Quarterfinals, Women’s Kayak Double 500m Quarterfinals

1:30 Hockey Women’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

2:00 Table Tennis Men’s Team Round of 16, Women’s Team Round of 16

2:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Hungary vs Italy, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Greece vs United States

2:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Nigeria vs Japan

3:00 Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 76 kg Repechage, Men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg Repechage, Men’s Greco-Roman 77 kg 1/8 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 68 kg 1/8 FinalsMen’s Greco-Roman 97 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 77 kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 68 kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg 1/4 Finals

3:50 Weightlifting Women’s 87 kg Group B and Women’s +87 kg Group B

4:00 Baseball Baseball Knockout stage (#3)

4:00 Sailing 470 Men, 470 Women, 49er FX Women – Medal Race, 49er Men – Medal Race

5:00 Badminton Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

5:40 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs United States

6:00 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Serbia vs Montenegro, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Spain vs Croatia

6:15 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Spain vs ROC, Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs Sweden

6:20 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, ROC vs Turkey, Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B, China vs Argentina

6:30 Table Tennis Men’s Team Quarterfinals, Women’s Team Quarterfinals

7:00 Diving Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

7:30 Cycling Track Women’s Team Sprint Qualifying, Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying, Women’s Team Sprint First round, Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying, Women’s Team Sprint Finals

7:50 Weightlifting Women’s 87 kg Group A

9:00 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Rings Final, Men’s Rings Victory Ceremony, Women’s Floor Exercise Final, Women’s Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony, Men’s Vault Final

9:00 Football Women’s Semifinal (2 matches)

9:00 Equestrian Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier, Eventing Jumping Individual Final

9:20 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, China vs Belgium

10:15 Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 77 kg Semifinals, Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg Semifinals, Women’s Freestyle 68 kg Semifinals, Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg Final, Men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg FinalMen’s Greco-Roman 60 kg Victory Ceremony, Women’s Freestyle 76 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Women’s Freestyle 76 kg Final

10:20 Water Polo Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Japan vs South Africa, Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs Kazakhstan

10:30 Handball Women’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

11:00 Athletics Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony, Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony, Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round, Women’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony, Women’s Discus Throw Final, Men’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Women’s 5000m Final

11:00 Baseball Baseball Knockout stage(#3)

11:30 Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary

11:30 Handball Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Netherlands vs Montenegro, Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs Japan

11:30 Table Tennis Men’s Team Quarterfinals, Women’s Team Quarterfinals

11:40 Volleyball Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Japan vs Dominican Rep., Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A, Brazil vs Kenya

11:50 Weightlifting Women’s +87 kg Group A

12:00 Badminton Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

13:00 Basketball Women’s Preliminary Round Group C, Australia vs Puerto Rico

3rd August

Time Sport Event

1:00 Athletics Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round, Men’s 1500m Round 1, Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round, Women’s 400m Round 1, Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony, Women’s Long Jump Final, Men’s 200m Round 1, Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

1:00 Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal

1:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

1:30 Canoe Sprint Women’s Kayak Single 200m Semifinals, Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Semifinals, Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Semifinals, Women’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinals, Women’s Kayak Single 200m Finals, Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Finals, Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Finals, Women’s Kayak Double 500m Finals

1:30 Handball Men’s Quarterfinal

2:00 Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal

2:00 Tennis Men’s Team Quarterfinals, Women’s Team Quarterfinals

2:00 Diving Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

2:30 Hockey Men’s Semifinal

3:00 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal, Men’s Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal, Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals, Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Final

3:00 Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 77 kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 68 kg Repechage, Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg Repechage, Men’s Greco-Roman 67 kg 1/8 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 62 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 87 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 67 kg 1/4 FinalsWomen’s Freestyle 62 kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 87 kg 1/4 Finals

5:00 Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal

5:15 Handball Men’s Quarterfinal

5:40 Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal

5:50 Weightlifting Men’s 109 kg Group B

6:00 Water Polo Women’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

6:30 Sailing Finn Men – Medal Race, Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed – Medal Race

7:00 Diving Men’s 3m Springboard Final

7:30 Cycling Track Women’s Team Pursuit First round, Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying, Men’s Team Pursuit First round, Men’s Team Sprint First round, Women’s Team Pursuit Finals, Men’s Team Sprint Finals

9:00 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Parallel Bars Final, Men’s Parallel Bars Victory Ceremony, Women’s Balance Beam Final, Women’s Balance Beam Victory Ceremony, Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

9:00 Handball Men’s Quarterfinal

9:00 Boxing Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal, Men’s Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinals, Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal, Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Final

9:00 Football Men’s Semifinal (2 matches)

9:00 Sport Climbing Men’s Combined Qualification – Speed, Men’s Combined Qualification – Bouldering, Men’s Combined Qualification – Lead

9:00 Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal

9:20 Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal

10:15 Wrestling. Men’s Greco-Roman 67 kg SemifinalsMen’s Greco-Roman 87 kg SemifinalsWomen’s Freestyle 62 kg SemifinalsMen’s Greco-Roman 77 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Greco-Roman 77 kg Final, Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg Final, Men’s Greco-Roman 77 kg Victory Ceremony, Women’s Freestyle 68 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Women’s Freestyle 68 kg Final

10:20 Water Polo Women’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

11:00 Athletics Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony, Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1, Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round, Men’s Pole Vault Final, Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony, Men’s 5000m Round 1, Women’s Hammer Throw Final, Men’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s 800m Final, Women’s 200m Final

11:00 Hockey Men’s Semifinal

11:00 Baseball Baseball Knockout stage (#5)

11:00 Equestrian Jumping Individual Qualifier

11:30 Artistic Swimming Duet Technical Routine

11:30 Tennis Women’s Team Semifinals

11:50 Weightlifting Men’s 109 kg Group A

12:45 Handball Men’s Quarterfinal

13:00 Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal

13:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

13:30 Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal

4th August

Time Sport Event

22:30 Marathon Swimming Women’s 10km

23:30 Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1

1:00 Athletics Men’s Decathlon 100m, Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round, Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, Men’s Decathlon Long JumpMen’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony, Women’s Heptathlon High Jump, Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony, Women´s 800m Victory Ceremony, Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals, Women’s 400m Hurdles Final, Men’s Decathlon Shot Put, Women’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

1:00 Skateboarding. Women’s Park Prelims Heats, Women’s Park Final

1:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

1:00 Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal (4 matches)

1:30 Canoe Sprint Men’s Kayak Single 200m Heats, Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats, Women’s Kayak Single 500m Heats, Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Heats, Men’s Kayak Single 200m Quarterfinals, Women’s Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinals, Women’s Kayak Single 500m Quarterfinals, Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Quarterfinals

1:30 Handball Women’s Quarterfinal (4 matches)

2:00 Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal

2:00 Table Tennis Women’s Team Semifinals

2:30 Hockey Women’s Semifinal

3:00 Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 67 kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Repechage, Men’s Greco-Roman 87 kg Repechage, Men’s Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 57 kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 57 kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg 1/4 Finals

4:00 Baseball Baseball Knockout stage (#6)

5:40 Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal

5:50 Weightlifting Men’s +109 kg Group B

6:00 Boxing Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Semifinals, Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Semifinals, Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Semifinals, Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Final

6:00 Water Polo Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

6:30 Sailing 470 Men – Medal Race, 470 Women – Medal Race

6:30 Table Tennis Men’s Team Semifinals

7:00 Diving Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary

7:30 Cycling Track Men’s Sprint Qualifying, Women’s Keirin First round, Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals, Women’s Keirin Repechages, Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages, Men’s Team Pursuit Finals, Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals, Men’s Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony, Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

9:00 Sport Climbing Women’s Combined Qualification – Speed, Women’s Combined Qualification – Bouldering, Women’s Combined Qualification – Lead

9:20 Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal

10:20 Water Polo Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

10:30 Athletics Men’s Decathlon High Jump, Women’s 1500m Semifinals, Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put, Women’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 200m Victory Ceremony, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men’s Hammer Throw Final, Women’s Heptathlon 200m, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony, Men’s 800m Final, Men’s Decathlon 400m, Men’s 200m Final

10:15 Wrestling Men’s: Freestyle 57 kg Semifinals, Men´s Freestyle 86 kg Semifinals, Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Semifinals, Men’s Greco-Roman 67 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Greco-Roman 67 kg Final, Men’s Greco-Roman 87 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men´s Greco-Roman 87 kg Final, Men’s Greco-Roman 67 kg Victory Ceremony, Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Final

11:00 Baseball Baseball Knockout stage (#7)

11:00 Equestrian Jumping Individual Final

11:00 Hockey Women’s Semifinal

11:30 Table Tennis Men’s Team Semifinals

11:30 Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Final

11:50 Weightlifting Men’s +109 kg Group A

13:00 Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal

13:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinals (2 matches)

5th August

Time Sport Event

22:30 Marathon Swimming Men’s 10km

23:30 Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2

1:00 Athletics Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles, Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round, Men’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony, Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump, Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw, Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1, Men’s 800m Victory Ceremony, Men’s 200m Victory Ceremony, Men’s Triple Jump Final, Men’s Shot Put Final, Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1, Men’s 110m Hurdles Final, Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault, Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

1:00 Skateboarding Men’s Park Prelims Heats, Men’s Park Final

1:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Semifinals (2 matches)

1:30 Canoe Sprint Men’s Kayak Single 200m Semifinals, Women’s Canoe Single 200m Semifinals, Women’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinals, Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Semifinals, Men’s Kayak Single 200m Finals, Women’s Canoe Single 200m Finals, Women’s Kayak Single 500m Finals, Men’s Kayak Double 1000m Finals

2:00 Karate Women’s Kata Elimination Round, Women’s Kata Ranking Round, Men’s Kumite -67 kg Elimination Round

2:00 Diving Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal

2:30 Hockey Men’s Bronze Medal Match

3:00 Table Tennis Women’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match

3:00 Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 57 kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Repechage, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Repechage, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg 1/8 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 125 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 53 kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 125 kg 1/4 Finals

5:00 Modern Pentathlon Women’s Fencing Ranking Round, Men’s Fencing Ranking Round

5:00 volleyball Men’s Semifinal

5:15 Basketball Men’s Semifinal

6:00 Boxing. Women’s Light (57-60kg) Semifinals, Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinals, Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals, Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Final

6:00 Water Polo Women’s Classification match (5th-8th places), Women’s Semifinal

7:00 Diving Women’s 10m Platform Final

7:30 Cycling Track Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4Men’s Sprint 1/8 FinalsWomen’s Keirin QuarterfinalsMen’s Sprint 1/8 Finals RepechagesMen’s Omnium Tempo Race 2/4, Men’s Sprint Quarterfinals, Women’s Keirin Semifinals, Men’s Omnium Elimination Race 3/4, Women’s Keirin Final 7-12, Women’s Keirin Final 1-6, Men’s Omnium Points Race 4/4, Men’s Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

8:30 Athletics Men’s 20km Race Walk Final, Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

9:00 Football Women’s Bronze Medal Match

9:00 Handball Men’s Semifinal

9:00 Karate Women’s Kumite -55 kg Elimination Round, Women’s Kata Bronze Medal Bouts, Women’s Kata Final Bout, Men’s Kumite -67 kg Semifinals, Women’s Kumite -55 kg Semifinals, Men’s Kumite -67 kg Final, Women’s Kumite -55 kg Final

9:30 Sport Climbing Men’s Combined Final – Speed, Men’s Combined Final – Bouldering, Men’s Combined Final – Lead

10:15 Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Semifinals, Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Semifinals, Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Semifinal, Men’s Freestyle 57 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Freestyle 57 kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Final, Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Final

10:20 Water Polo Women’s Classification match (5th-8th places), Women’s Semifinal

11:00 Athletics Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony, Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony, Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw, Women’s Pole Vault Final, Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 1500m Semifinals, Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory CeremonyMen’s 400m Final, Women´s Heptathlon 800m, Men’s Decathlon 1500m

11:00 Hockey Men’s Gold Medal Match

11:00 Baseball Baseball Semifinal(#8)

11:30 Table Tennis Women’s Team Gold Medal Team Match

12:00 Basketball Men’s Semifinal

13:00 Beach Volleyball Men’s or Women’s Semifinals (2 matches)

13:00 Handball Men’s Semifinal

13:00 Volleyball Men’s Semifinal

6th Agust

21:30 Athletics Men’s 50km Race Walk Final

23:30 Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3

1:30 Canoe Sprint Women’s Canoe Double 500m Heats, Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Heats, Women’s Kayak Four 500m Heats, Men’s Kayak Four 500m Heats, Women’s Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinals, Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Quarterfinals

2:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Gold Medal Match

2:00 Karate Men’s Kata Elimination Round, Men’s Kata Ranking Round, Women’s Kumite -61 kg Elimination Round

2:20 Rythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification

2:30 Hockey Women’s Bronze Medal Match

3:00 Football Women’s Gold Medal Match

3:00 Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Repechage, Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Repechage, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg 1/8 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 50 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 50 kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg 1/4 Finals

3:00 Table Tennis Men’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match

5:00 Volleyball Women’s Semifinal

5:40 Basketball Women’s Semifinal

6:00 Boxing Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals, Men’s Light (57-63kg) Semifinals, Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Final

6:00 Water Polo Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places), Men’s Semifinal

6:30 Modern Pentathlon Women’s Swimming, Women’s Fencing Bonus Round, Women’s Riding Show Jumping, Women’s Laser Run

6:50 Rythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification

7:00 Diving Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary

7:30 Cycling Track Women’s Sprint Qualifying, Men’s Sprint Semifinals, Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals, Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages, Women’s Madison Final, Men’s Sprint Finals, Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals, Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

8:30 Athletics Women’s 20km Race Walk Final

9:00 Handball Women’s Semifinal

9:00 Karate Men’s Kumite -75 kg Elimination Round, Men’s Kata Bronze Medal Bouts, Men’s Kata Final Bout, Women’s Kumite -61 kg Semifinals, Men’s Kumite -75 kg Semifinals, Women’s Kumite -61 kg Final, Men’s Kumite -75 kg Final

9:30 Sport Climbing Women’s Combined Final – Speed, Women’s Combined Final – Bouldering, Women’s Combined Final – Lead

10:15 Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65 kg Semifinals, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg Semifinals, Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Semifinals, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Victory Ceremony, Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Final

10:20 Water Polo Men’s Classification match (5th-8th places), Men’s Semifinal

11:00 Equestrian Jumping Team Qualifier

11:00 Hockey Women’s Gold Medal Match

11:30 Artistic Swimming Team Technical Routine

11:30 Table Tennis Men’s Team Gold Medal Team Match

11:50 Athletics Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, Women’s Javelin Throw Final ,Men’s 5000m Final, Women’s 400m Final, Women’s 1500m Final, Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final, Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

12:00 Basketball Women’s Semifinal

12:00 Football Men’s Bronze Medal Match

13:00 Handball Women’s Semifinal

13:00 Volleyball Women’s Semifinal

7th August

Time Sport Event

23:00 Athletics Women’s Marathon Final

23:30 Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4

1:30 Canoe Sprint Women’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinals, Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinals, Women’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinals, Men’s Kayak Four 500m Semifinals, Women’s Canoe Double 500m Finals, Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Finals, Women’s Canoe Double 500m Victory Ceremony, Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final, Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Victory Ceremony, Men’s Kayak Four 500m Final

1:30 Water Polo Women’s classification match (7th-8th places), Women’s classification match (5th-6th places)

2:00 Beach Volleybal Men’s Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Gold Medal Match

2:00 Rythmic Gymnastics Group All-Around Qualification

2:00 Diving Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal

3:30 Basketball Men’s Gold Medal Game

4:00 Baseball Baseball Bronze Medal Game (#9)

5:30 Volleyball Men’s Bronze Medal Match

5:40 Water Polo Women’s Bronze Medal Match

6:00 Boxing Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Final, Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Final, Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Victory Ceremony, Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Final, Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Victory Ceremony, Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Final

6:00 Karate Women’s Kumite +61 kg Elimination Round, Men’s Kumite +75 kg Elimination Round, Women’s Kumite +61 kg Semifinals, Men’s Kumite +75 kg Semifinals, Women’s Kumite +61 kg Final, Men’s Kumite +75 kg Final

6:30 Modern Pentathlon Men’s Swimming, Men’s Fencing Bonus Round, Men’s Riding Show Jumping, Men’s Laser Run

7:00 Diving Men’s 10m Platform Final

7:20 Rythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final

7:30 Cycling Track Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals, Men’s Keirin First Round, Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages, Men’s Keirin Repechages, Women’s Sprint Quarterfinals, Men’s Madison Final

8:00 Basketball Women’s Bronze Medal Game

8:30 Water Polo Women’s Gold Medal Match

9:00 Handball Men’s Bronze Medal Match

10:45 Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65 kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Repechage, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg Repechage, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg Victory Ceremony, Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Bronze Medal Matches, Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Final

11:00 Athletics Women’s High Jump Final, Women’s 10,000m Final, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony, Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony, Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony, Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final, Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony, Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

11:00 Equestrian Jumping Team Final

11:00 Baseball Baseball Gold Medal Game (#10)

11:30 Artistic Swimming Team Free Routine

12:00 Basketball Men’s Bronze Medal Game

12:30 Football Men’s Gold Medal Match

13:00 Handball Men’s Gold Medal Match

13:15 Volleyball Men’s Gold Medal Match

8th August

Time Sport Event

23:00 Athletics Men’s Marathon Final

1:00 Volleyball Women’s Bronze Medal Match

1:30 Water Polo Men’s classification match (7th-8th places), Men’s classification match (5th-6th places)

2:00 Cycling Track Women’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4, Women’s Sprint Semifinals, Men’s Keirin Quarterfinals, Women’s Omnium Tempo Race 2/4, Women’s Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places, Men’s Keirin Semifinals, Women’s Sprint Finals, Women’s Omnium Elimination Race 3/4, Men’s Keirin Final 7-12Men’s Keirin Final 1-6, Men’s Keirin Victory Ceremony, Women’s Omnium Points Race 4/4

3:00 Handball Women’s Bronze Medal Match

3:00 Rythmic Gymnastics Group All-Around Final

3:30 Basketball Women’s Gold Medal Game

5:30 Volleyball Women’s Gold Medal Match

5:40 Water Polo Men’s Bronze Medal Match

6:00 Boxing. Women’s Light (57-60kg) Final, Men’s Light (57-63kg) Final, Women’s Light (57-60kg) Victory Ceremony, Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Final, Men’s Light (57-63kg) Victory Ceremony, Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Final

7:00 Handball Women’s Gold Medal Match

8:30 Water Polo Men’s Gold Medal Match

12:00 Closing Ceremony –