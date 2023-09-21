Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday’s Rugby World Cupshowdown against South Africa at the Stade de France (Kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish time).

After opening wins over Romania and Tonga, Ireland continue their Pool B campaign against the defending champions in Paris on Saturday night.

Bundee Aki is set to win his 50th Test cap for Ireland as he partners Garry Ringrose in midfield for the third consecutive match.

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowecontinue in the back three, with captain Jonathan Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park named at out-half and scrum-half respectively.

Farrell has named an unchanged pack from last weekend’s defeat of Tonga in Nantes. Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong pack down in the front row, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan in the second row.

Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris complete the starting XV.

Dan Sheehan has returned to fitness to be named on the replacements bench alongside forwards David Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird, while Conor Murray, Jack Crowleyand Robbie Henshaw provide the backline reinforcements.

Ireland:



15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(33)

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)(18)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(54)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(49)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(23)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(115)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(27)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(56)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(23)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(69)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(43)

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(57)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(98)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(54)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(33)

Replacements:



16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(18)

17. David Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)(53)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(33)

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(76)

20. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)(14)

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)(109)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(7)

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)(66).

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com