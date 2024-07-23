Kyle Hayes on suspended sentence appears in court again

Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes, 26, from Ballyahsea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, faced court charges for driving.

The incident occurred on July 14th when Hayes was recorded driving at 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N20 Cork to Limerick near Mallow. He was arrested and taken to Mallow Garda Station, where he was charged under Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 and subsequently released on station bail.

Hayes is currently serving a two-year suspended sentence after being convicted last December of two counts of violent disorder. This conviction stems from incidents inside and outside a Limerick nightclub in 2019, where Hayes was ordered to pay €10,000 in compensation to a man who sustained serious facial injuries. Judge Dermot Sheehan described Hayes\’s actions as “dangerous and significant,” imposing a two-year prison sentence for violent disorder outside Icon Nightclub and an 18-month sentence for violent disorder inside, both suspended for two years, provided Hayes maintains peace.

In the recent dangerous driving case, Garda Sergeant Linda O\’Leary stated that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are still awaited. Hayes\’s barrister, Liam Carroll, representing solicitor Sarah Ryan, indicated a willingness for Hayes to plead to a lesser charge of careless driving.

Judge Colm Roberts emphasized the need to hear all facts before considering a reduced charge, stating, “The tolerance for dangerous driving is now much less than it used to be.” Hayes has been remanded on continuing bail and is set to appear in court again on September 10th to await further directions.’,

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com