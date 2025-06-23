HomeGAAAll-Ireland Football Quarter-Finals – Fixtures, Betting & Previews
GAA

All-Ireland Football Quarter-Finals – Fixtures, Betting & Previews

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
53

🏐 All-Ireland Football 2025 Quarter-Finals – Betting Preview & Tips

The Championship is heating up! Four group winners — Armagh, Meath, Monaghan and Tyrone — go head-to-head with four battle-hardened prelim winners: Galway, Kerry, Donegal and Dublin.

📍 Meath vs Galway – Sunday 1:45pm

  • Meath: 13/5
  • Draw: 9/1
  • Galway: 2/5

Galway’s inside line looks razor-sharp after tearing Down apart. Shane Walsh will hopefully be fully fit. Meath have had a great campaign, beating Kerry in a dead rubber and knocking Dublin out of the Leinster championship — but this is a step up in class and they did fail to beat Louth in the provincial final.

✅ Tip: Galway to win (2/5)
🎯 Value: Galway -4 handicap

📍 Monaghan vs Donegal – Saturday 4pm

  • Monaghan: 11/4
  • Draw: 10/1
  • Donegal: 1/3

Donegal made a huge statement hammering Louth. Michael Murphy is flying, while Monaghan may struggle to match their pace.

✅ Tip: Donegal to win (1/3)
🔥 Angle: Donegal by 4–6 points

📍 Tyrone vs Dublin – Saturday 6:15pm

  • Tyrone: 11/10
  • Draw: 8/1
  • Dublin: 10/11

Hard to call. Tyrone have built momentum and topped their group, but Dublin showed signs of their old self in beating Cork. Could go the distance.

✅ Tip: Dublin to edge it (10/11)
💡 Saver: Draw at 8/1

📍 Armagh vs Kerry – Sunday 4pm

  • Armagh: 8/11
  • Draw: 17/2
  • Kerry: 7/5

Armagh have been superb but lost to Galway when already through. Kerry, likewise, were toppled by Meath but still dangerous. Clifford could be the difference.

✅ Tip: Kerry to win (7/5)
📊 Safer bet: Kerry +2 points handicap

🏆 Outright Winner Odds (Each-Way 1/3, 2 Places)

Team Odds
Donegal 10/3
Galway 4/1
Armagh 4/1
Kerry 9/2
Tyrone 7/1
Dublin 7/1
Monaghan 20/1
Meath 40/1

💡 Outright Betting Tips:

  • Kerry (9/2): Value play – could catch fire late
  • Each-way longshot: Tyrone (7/1)

🎯 Keep an eye on line movements closer to throw-in. With knockout tension building, underdog value could shift quickly.

Which way are you leaning? Let us know your best bets below 👇

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Galway Footballers Edge Thriller in Newry as Down Push Them to the Brink
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie