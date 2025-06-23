All-Ireland Football Quarter-Finals – Fixtures, Betting & Previews

🏐 All-Ireland Football 2025 Quarter-Finals – Betting Preview & Tips
The Championship is heating up! Four group winners — Armagh, Meath, Monaghan and Tyrone — go head-to-head with four battle-hardened prelim winners: Galway, Kerry, Donegal and Dublin.
📍 Meath vs Galway – Sunday 1:45pm
- Meath: 13/5
- Draw: 9/1
- Galway: 2/5
Galway’s inside line looks razor-sharp after tearing Down apart. Shane Walsh will hopefully be fully fit. Meath have had a great campaign, beating Kerry in a dead rubber and knocking Dublin out of the Leinster championship — but this is a step up in class and they did fail to beat Louth in the provincial final.
✅ Tip: Galway to win (2/5)
🎯 Value: Galway -4 handicap
📍 Monaghan vs Donegal – Saturday 4pm
- Monaghan: 11/4
- Draw: 10/1
- Donegal: 1/3
Donegal made a huge statement hammering Louth. Michael Murphy is flying, while Monaghan may struggle to match their pace.
✅ Tip: Donegal to win (1/3)
🔥 Angle: Donegal by 4–6 points
📍 Tyrone vs Dublin – Saturday 6:15pm
- Tyrone: 11/10
- Draw: 8/1
- Dublin: 10/11
Hard to call. Tyrone have built momentum and topped their group, but Dublin showed signs of their old self in beating Cork. Could go the distance.
✅ Tip: Dublin to edge it (10/11)
💡 Saver: Draw at 8/1
📍 Armagh vs Kerry – Sunday 4pm
- Armagh: 8/11
- Draw: 17/2
- Kerry: 7/5
Armagh have been superb but lost to Galway when already through. Kerry, likewise, were toppled by Meath but still dangerous. Clifford could be the difference.
✅ Tip: Kerry to win (7/5)
📊 Safer bet: Kerry +2 points handicap
🏆 Outright Winner Odds (Each-Way 1/3, 2 Places)
|Team
|Odds
|Donegal
|10/3
|Galway
|4/1
|Armagh
|4/1
|Kerry
|9/2
|Tyrone
|7/1
|Dublin
|7/1
|Monaghan
|20/1
|Meath
|40/1
💡 Outright Betting Tips:
- Kerry (9/2): Value play – could catch fire late
- Each-way longshot: Tyrone (7/1)
🎯 Keep an eye on line movements closer to throw-in. With knockout tension building, underdog value could shift quickly.
Which way are you leaning? Let us know your best bets below 👇