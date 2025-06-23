All-Ireland Football Quarter-Finals – Fixtures, Betting & Previews

🏐 All-Ireland Football 2025 Quarter-Finals – Betting Preview & Tips

The Championship is heating up! Four group winners — Armagh, Meath, Monaghan and Tyrone — go head-to-head with four battle-hardened prelim winners: Galway, Kerry, Donegal and Dublin.

📍 Meath vs Galway – Sunday 1:45pm

Meath: 13/5

Draw: 9/1

Galway: 2/5

Galway’s inside line looks razor-sharp after tearing Down apart. Shane Walsh will hopefully be fully fit. Meath have had a great campaign, beating Kerry in a dead rubber and knocking Dublin out of the Leinster championship — but this is a step up in class and they did fail to beat Louth in the provincial final.

✅ Tip: Galway to win (2/5)

🎯 Value: Galway -4 handicap

📍 Monaghan vs Donegal – Saturday 4pm

Monaghan: 11/4

Draw: 10/1

Donegal: 1/3

Donegal made a huge statement hammering Louth. Michael Murphy is flying, while Monaghan may struggle to match their pace.

✅ Tip: Donegal to win (1/3)

🔥 Angle: Donegal by 4–6 points

📍 Tyrone vs Dublin – Saturday 6:15pm

Tyrone: 11/10

Draw: 8/1

Dublin: 10/11

Hard to call. Tyrone have built momentum and topped their group, but Dublin showed signs of their old self in beating Cork. Could go the distance.

✅ Tip: Dublin to edge it (10/11)

💡 Saver: Draw at 8/1

📍 Armagh vs Kerry – Sunday 4pm

Armagh: 8/11

Draw: 17/2

Kerry: 7/5

Armagh have been superb but lost to Galway when already through. Kerry, likewise, were toppled by Meath but still dangerous. Clifford could be the difference.

✅ Tip: Kerry to win (7/5)

📊 Safer bet: Kerry +2 points handicap

🏆 Outright Winner Odds (Each-Way 1/3, 2 Places)

Team Odds Donegal 10/3 Galway 4/1 Armagh 4/1 Kerry 9/2 Tyrone 7/1 Dublin 7/1 Monaghan 20/1 Meath 40/1

💡 Outright Betting Tips:

Kerry (9/2): Value play – could catch fire late

Value play – could catch fire late Each-way longshot: Tyrone (7/1)

🎯 Keep an eye on line movements closer to throw-in. With knockout tension building, underdog value could shift quickly.

Which way are you leaning? Let us know your best bets below 👇

