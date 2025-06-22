Galway Footballers Edge Thriller in Newry as Down Push Them to the Brink

Galway Survive Late Down Surge to Reach Quarter-Finals
All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final
Galway 2-26 (2-5-16) Down 3-21 (3-4-13)
By Billy Coss at Páirc Esler
Galway’s All-Ireland hopes are still alive after a pulsating encounter in Newry, where they overcame a determined Down outfit in front of over 14,000 fans at Páirc Esler. A powerful end to the first half and the brilliance of Shane Walsh, Rob Finnerty and rookie Matthew Thompson saw the Tribesmen through a frantic finish that produced nine goals in total.
🔥 First Half Blitz Gives Galway Control
Down were matching Galway blow for blow early on, with Odhran Murdock and Danny Magill impressing and Murdock setting up John McGeough for the game’s opening goal on 14 minutes. But despite Ronan Burns producing fine saves from Rob Finnerty and Cian Hernon, Galway soon found their rhythm.
A slick move saw Shane Walsh net Galway’s first goal on 22 minutes following a pinpoint Thompson pass. The Tribesmen then exploded, landing 1-9 without reply before half-time. Thompson, Finnerty, Walsh and Cillian McDaid (2) all raised white flags from range to give Galway a commanding 1-16 to 1-6 lead at the break.
⚡ Down Fight Back After the Restart
The home side roared into life after the restart. Daniel Guinness and Miceal Rooney both struck quickfire two-pointers, and Pat Havern converted a free to close the gap to five. They nearly grabbed a second goal too, but Conor Flaherty pulled off a vital save to deny Adam Crimmins.
Galway responded in kind with points from Thompson, Finnerty and Matthew Tierney to steady the ship, but Down weren’t done. Guinness, Crimmins, Ceilum Doherty and substitute Caolan Mooney (2) helped close the gap to just two, forcing Galway into a reshuffle as pressure mounted on their kickouts.
🧊 Galway Finish Strong Despite Late Drama
Substitutes Peter Cooke and Daniel O’Flaherty made timely contributions before Shane Walsh, shortly before going off injured, landed a vital two-point free to make it 1-24 to 1-19. Cooke was then denied by Burns in what would have been the clincher, but another twist was to come.
Murdock netted Down’s second goal on 65 minutes to cut the gap to two, only for Galway sub Tomo Culhane to rifle in his side’s second goal moments later. Ryan Magill struck at the other end to keep it interesting, but a Céin D’Arcy point and a ninth two-pointer of the game from Ryan McEvoy closed out a classic encounter.
📊 What’s Next?
Galway now advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where they will face one of Meath, Monaghan or Tyrone. For Down, it’s the end of the road in what was an encouraging summer under Conor Laverty.
Scorers: Galway – S Walsh 1-7 (0-3f, 0-1m), R Finnerty 0-6, M Thompson 0-5, T Culhane 1-0, C McDaid 0-2, M Tierney 0-2, P Cooke 0-1, D O’Flaherty 0-1, C D’Arcy 0-1, E Daly 0-1.
Down – O Murdock 1-2, R Magill 1-1, J McGeough 1-0, D Guinness 0-4, C Mooney 0-2, A Crimmins 0-2, P Havern 0-2f, M Rooney 0-2, R McEvoy 0-2, C Doherty 0-1.
Attendance:
14,000+ at Páirc Esler
