Kildare and Dublin into Leinster Minor Football Semi-Finals

Kildare advances to provincial semi-final after beating Laois

Kildare’s minor football team came back strong in the second half to beat Laois 0-18 to 0-10 and secure a place in the provincial semi-finals. After trailing by a point at halftime, Kildare dominated the second half, scoring four points immediately after the restart to take the lead. They put themselves in a winning position with five unanswered points and secured their third consecutive win in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship, topping Group 1. Laois finished third and will move on to a preliminary quarter-final.

Dublin secures top spot in Group 2

Dublin’s minor football team secured top spot in Group 2 after a 4-19 to 2-12 victory over Westmeath. Paddy Curry and Lenny Cahill both scored two goals each to help and another strong display from Noah Byrne helped maintain Dublin’s perfect record ahead of the semi-finals.

Meath finished in second place after beating Louth 2-9 to 1-7, securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Wicklow claims top spot in Group 3

In Group 3, Wicklow’s minor football team claimed top spot with a 3-11 to 2-6 victory over Carlow. Conor Broderick and Thomas Kelly scored two late goals while Patrick Small hit the team’s opening goal in the first half. Wicklow, along with second-placed Wexford, advanced to the preliminary quarter-finals.

