Previewing the Vikings vs Steelers Week 4 Matchup in Dublin

For the first time in NFL history, a regular season game will be played in Ireland. The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off Sunday football in Week 4, September 28th at 9:30 am ET. This is the second time the NFL has hosted a game in the country, the first coming in 1997 when the Steelers and Chicago Bears played a preseason game.

The game will be held at Croke Park, the headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association and Ireland’s largest sporting stadium. It’s the home of hurling and Gaelic football finals, and has hosted major events like the 2003 Special Olympics and a 1996 college football game between Notre Dame and Navy.

The Steelers will serve as the home team for the historic match, with team president Art Rooney II’s deep family ties to Ireland — including roots in Newry, County Down and a father who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the country.

The Vikings famously won a game in the 2022 international series on a double doink missed field goal by Wil Lutz. This season, they return to international play again in Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face the Cleveland Browns — a venue built specifically for NFL games. That stadium also hosts the Broncos v Jets in Week 6.

In total, six international games are scheduled in 2025:

Week 1: Chiefs vs Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil – Fri, Sept 5 at 8:00pm ET

Chiefs vs Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil – Fri, Sept 5 at 8:00pm ET Week 4: Vikings vs Steelers in Dublin, Ireland – Sun, Sept 28 at 9:30am ET

Vikings vs Steelers in Dublin, Ireland – Sun, Sept 28 at 9:30am ET Week 5: Browns vs Vikings in London (Tottenham)

Browns vs Vikings in London (Tottenham) Week 6: Broncos vs Jets in London (Tottenham)

Broncos vs Jets in London (Tottenham) Week 7: Rams vs Jaguars in London (Wembley)

Rams vs Jaguars in London (Wembley) Week 10: Falcons vs Colts in Berlin, Germany (Olympic Stadium)

Falcons vs Colts in Berlin, Germany (Olympic Stadium) Week 11: Commanders vs Dolphins in Madrid, Spain (Bernabéu)

If you’re looking to bet on any international NFL games, odds and lines will be available closer to kickoff. In the meantime, Irish fans can check out some of the best casino bonuses in Ireland and wager on NFL futures, Gaelic games, soccer, rugby, and more.

Looking ahead, Melbourne, Australia will host the 2026 NFL season opener at the iconic MCG, with the Rams named as the home team.

By the end of this season, the NFL will have played 62 international games, with 2025 marking the debut of Dublin, Berlin, and Madrid on the global stage.