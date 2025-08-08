HomeNewsNations' Cup Day at Dublin Horse Show
Nations’ Cup Day at Dublin Horse Show

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
The Nations Cup of Ireland for the award of the Aga Khan Trophy is the highlight at Dublin Horse Show today. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

It’s Nations’ Cup of Ireland day at the Dublin Horse Show at the RDS.

Eight teams will contest the feature class of the week for the award of the Aga Khan Trophy.

The Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Britain, Mexico and the United States will compete in the CSIO5* 1.60m class.

Ireland’s Chef d’Équipe Michael Blake has named Denis Lynch, Tom Wachman, Séamus Hughes Kennedy and Cian O’Connor on the home side’s team.

Tipperary’s Germany-based Lynch will be first into the Main Arena aboard the 12-year-old stallion Vistograd.

Tom Wachman, a winner of the Anglesea Speed Stakes yesterday, will follow with the Coolmore Showjumping-owned Tabasco De Toxandria Z.

Séamus Hughes Kennedy and ESI Rocky, who jumped their first 5* class here two years ago, is the third line Irish combination. ESI Rocky is the top-rated horse in this class with a staggering 70% clear rate at 5* 160 level, according to equiratings.com.

Cian O’Connor, so often the anchor leg for Irish teams throughout the years, will again fill that role this afternoon, as he rides the 14-year-old chestnut gelding Bentley De Sury.

Ireland finished in the runner-up position in both of the last two years, and will start as favourites this afternoon.

According to equiratings.com, Ireland is the team to beat on paper, with their website rating Ireland’s win chances at 34%, followed by Germany and and last year’s winners, the USA, on 14% each.

The Nations’ Cup of Ireland for the award of the Aga Khan Trophy gets underway at 3pm.

RTÉ2’s TV coverage from the RDS begins at 1.45pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
