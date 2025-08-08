Virgin Media Renews Pittsburgh Steelers Partnership – 3 Pre-Season Games Live

🏈 Virgin Media & Pittsburgh Steelers: A Winning Partnership Returns

Virgin Media Television (VMTV) has renewed its partnership with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing fans three live pre-season games and The Mike Tomlin Show – all free-to-air.

It all kicks off Saturday, 9th August, when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida – live on Virgin Media Two from 11.30pm.

📅 Saturday, 16th August – Steelers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers , home in Pittsburgh – live on Virgin Media Two at 11.30pm.

– Steelers vs , home in Pittsburgh – live on at 11.30pm. 📅 Thursday, 21st August – Steelers at Carolina Panthers in North Carolina – live on Virgin Media Two at 11.30pm.

Brian Gleeson, Head of Sport at Virgin Media Television, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers and bring top team content to Virgin Media audiences. From pre-season games to The Mike Tomlin Show, fans will have unprecedented access to one of the league’s most iconic franchises. With the Steelers heading to Dublin this September, it’s the perfect chance for fans to get to know this year’s roster before they take to the pitch in Croke Park.”

Daniel Rooney, Director of Business Development and Strategy for the Pittsburgh Steelers, added: “The Steelers are excited to be partnering once again with Virgin Media Television to offer official team programming in Ireland. This will allow us to connect with the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland by giving them more opportunities to stay engaged with the team before, during and after the Dublin Game in September.”

