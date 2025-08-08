HomeOther SportsVirgin Media Renews Pittsburgh Steelers Partnership – 3 Pre-Season Games Live
Other Sports

Virgin Media Renews Pittsburgh Steelers Partnership – 3 Pre-Season Games Live

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
24
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

🏈 Virgin Media & Pittsburgh Steelers: A Winning Partnership Returns

Virgin Media Television (VMTV) has renewed its partnership with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing fans three live pre-season games and The Mike Tomlin Show – all free-to-air.

It all kicks off Saturday, 9th August, when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida – live on Virgin Media Two from 11.30pm.

  • 📅 Saturday, 16th August – Steelers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, home in Pittsburgh – live on Virgin Media Two at 11.30pm.
  • 📅 Thursday, 21st August – Steelers at Carolina Panthers in North Carolina – live on Virgin Media Two at 11.30pm.

Brian Gleeson, Head of Sport at Virgin Media Television, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers and bring top team content to Virgin Media audiences. From pre-season games to The Mike Tomlin Show, fans will have unprecedented access to one of the league’s most iconic franchises. With the Steelers heading to Dublin this September, it’s the perfect chance for fans to get to know this year’s roster before they take to the pitch in Croke Park.”

Daniel Rooney, Director of Business Development and Strategy for the Pittsburgh Steelers, added: “The Steelers are excited to be partnering once again with Virgin Media Television to offer official team programming in Ireland. This will allow us to connect with the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland by giving them more opportunities to stay engaged with the team before, during and after the Dublin Game in September.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Wins for Tom Wachman & Jordan Coyle on Thursday
Next article
Nations’ Cup Day at Dublin Horse Show
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie