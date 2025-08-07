Wins for Tom Wachman & Jordan Coyle on Thursday

Tom Wachman and Jordan Coyle added another two Irish wins in the Main Arena at the RDS to the pair achieved by Irish combinations yesterday at the 150th Dublin Horse Show.

Twenty-year-old Tom Wachman and Hawaii gave Coolmore Showjumping a win in the Main Arena when taking the Anglesea Speed Stakes.

Last to go of 35 starters in the 1.45m Table C class, the Irish duo went clear in 69.51 seconds, to grab the advantage from earlier leader, Bryan Balsiger of Switzerland, aboard Fais Toi Belle Du Seigneur. They had previously set the time to beat at 69.65 seconds.

Third place went to Tipperary’s Denis Lynch, riding Katja. The German-based combination stopped the timers with a clear round in 70.10 seconds.

Jordan Coyle and Chaccolino win

The second international class in the Main Arena on Thursday afternoon, The Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes, worth €58,600, went to Derry’s Jordan Coyle with Chaccolino.

Six combinations, representing Ireland, Brazil, Mexico and USA, successfully completed the opening round to progress to the jump-off.

One of the clear rounds, Trevor Breen and Highland President, did not contest the jump-off, leaving five to go against the clock.

Rodrigo Pessoa, the former Irish chef d’équipe, went clear with Major Tom, setting a target of 41.18 seconds.

Coyle and his willing partner Chaccolino brought the crowd to their feet with a clear in 37.19 seconds – a time that would be impossible to beat.

Meath’s Cian O’Connor with Iron Man, and Mexico’s Carlos Hank Guerreiro aboard H5 Origi Horta, both had eight faults, leaving them in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Last to go against the clock was top US rider McLain Ward, riding Imperial HBF. Despite his black gelding’s best efforts, however, he finished runner-up, with a clear round in 38.56 seconds.

Friday is Aga Khan Nations Cup Day at the Dublin Horse Show.

