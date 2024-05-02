Teahupoo completes Cheltenham-Punchestown Stayers’ Hurdle Double

Teahupoo won the Thursday highlight at the Punchestown Festival, the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Stayers Hurdle.

In completing the Cheltenham-Punchestown Stayers’ Hurdle double, the French-bred provided Irish jump jockeys’ championship leader Jack Kennedy with another winner in his quest to become champion for the first time.

Trained by Gordon Elliott and owned by Brian Acheson’s Robcour, the gelded son of Masked Marvel was a six and a half length winner over Willie Mullins’ Asterion Forlonge, with Kennedy’s jockeys’ championship rival, Paul Townend, in the saddle.

Home By The Lee, from the Joseph O’Brien yard, was a head further back in third under J.J., who won the feature race on both of the opening two days.

