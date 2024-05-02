HomeNewsTeahupoo completes Cheltenham-Punchestown Stayers' Hurdle Double
NewsRacingRacing irish

Teahupoo completes Cheltenham-Punchestown Stayers’ Hurdle Double

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
0
Teahupoo and Jack Kennedy win the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Teahupoo won the Thursday highlight at the Punchestown Festival, the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Stayers Hurdle.

In completing the Cheltenham-Punchestown Stayers’ Hurdle double, the French-bred provided Irish jump jockeys’ championship leader Jack Kennedy with another winner in his quest to become champion for the first time.

Trained by Gordon Elliott and owned by Brian Acheson’s Robcour, the gelded son of Masked Marvel was a six and a half length winner over Willie Mullins’ Asterion Forlonge, with Kennedy’s jockeys’ championship rival, Paul Townend, in the saddle.

Home By The Lee, from the Joseph O’Brien yard, was a head further back in third under J.J., who won the feature race on both of the opening two days.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
List of runners and riders for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie