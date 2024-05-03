Leinster v Northampton – Starting teams

There are two changes from the starting lineup that defeated La Rochelle in the Quarter-Final last month.

Caelan Doris captains the team once more as both Ross Molony and Josh van der Flier both return to the pack, having started the La Rochelle win among the replacements.

Ciarán Frawley starts at full-back, as Jordan Larmour and James Lowe are named on the wing. Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne are named in the centre.

After his Player of the Match performance against La Rochelle, Ross Byrne partners Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

In the forwards, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong pack down either side of Dan Sheehan in the front row.

Molony joins Joe McCarthy in the second row, with van der Flier named in the back row, alongside Ryan Baird and Caelan Doris.

Among the replacements, Cian Healy is set to become the all-time appearance holder in the history of the Champions Cup. He is currently on 110 appearances, alongside Ronan O’Gara.

The Clontarf FC native, who won a Senior Cup title with Belvedere College in March 2005, made his European debut in the 2008/09 season against Edinburgh and has since established himself as one of the standard bearers of Irish and European rugby.

In that time he has won four Champions Cup titles and a Challenge Cup and will tomorrow win his 275th Leinster cap, closing in on Devin Toner’s record of 280.

Jimmy O’Brien also makes a welcome return to the match day squad, after recovering from a neck injury.