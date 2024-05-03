HomeRugbyRugby IrishLeinster v Northampton - Starting teams
Rugby Irish

Leinster v Northampton – Starting teams

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
26
There are two changes from the starting lineup that defeated La Rochelle in the Quarter-Final last month.

Caelan Doris captains the team once more as both Ross Molony and Josh van der Flier both return to the pack, having started the La Rochelle win among the replacements.

Ciarán Frawley starts at full-back, as Jordan Larmour and James Lowe are named on the wing. Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne are named in the centre.

After his Player of the Match performance against La Rochelle, Ross Byrne partners Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

In the forwards, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong pack down either side of Dan Sheehan in the front row.

Molony joins Joe McCarthy in the second row, with van der Flier named in the back row, alongside Ryan Baird and Caelan Doris.

Among the replacements, Cian Healy is set to become the all-time appearance holder in the history of the Champions Cup. He is currently on 110 appearances, alongside Ronan O’Gara.

The Clontarf FC native, who won a Senior Cup title with Belvedere College in March 2005, made his European debut in the 2008/09 season against Edinburgh and has since established himself as one of the standard bearers of Irish and European rugby.

In that time he has won four Champions Cup titles and a Challenge Cup and will tomorrow win his 275th Leinster cap, closing in on Devin Toner’s record of 280.

Jimmy O’Brien also makes a welcome return to the match day squad, after recovering from a neck injury.

15. Ciaran Frawley, 14. Jordan Larmour, 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Jamie Osborne, 11. James Lowe, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Ross Molony, 5. Joe McCarthy, 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (c)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. Jimmy O’Brien

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS

15. George Furbank, 14. James Ramm, 13. Tommy Freeman, 12. Fraser Dingwall, 11. George Hendy, 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell, 1. Alex Waller, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison, 4. Alex Moon, 5. Alex Coles, 6. Courtney Lawes (c), 7. Sam Graham, 8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. Sam Matavesi, 17. Emmanuel Iyogun, 18. Elliot Millar-Mills, 19. Temo Mayanavanua, 20. Angus Scott-Young, 21. Tom James, 22. Tom Litchfield, 23. Tom Seabrook

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Next article
Connacht Football Final 2024 – Galway v Mayo – Starting teams
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie