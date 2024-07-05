Limerick v Cork: All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final Preview and Team News

Barry Nash Out Due to Hamstring Injury

Limerick must do without influential defender Barry Nash for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Cork. The South Liberties man is ruled out by a hamstring injury.

Sean Finn Steps In

The reigning champions have a more than adequate replacement in the shape of four-time All-Star Sean Finn, who comes into the full-back line.

Team Changes for Limerick

He’s one of two changes to the side that beat Clare in the Munster SHC Final, with a fit-again Séamus Flanagan coming in for Shane O’Brien, who makes way despite his excellent performance in that match.

John Kiely’s Tough Decision

John Kiely surely agonized over that decision, but Flanagan’s experience and the fact that he scored 3-3 from play when Limerick played Cork in the round robin phase of the Munster SHC would have been major points in his favor.

Strong Bench Options

You can be sure that O’Brien will have a part to play from the bench, as will fellow young attackers Adam English and Donnacha Ó Dálaigh.

Cork’s Team Changes

Cork make one change to the team that defeated Dublin in the quarter-final two weeks ago, with a fit-again Robert Downey coming into the team at centre-back.

Strategic Midfield Shift

His inclusion sees Ciarán Joyce move from centre-back to midfield, with Luke Meade dropping to the bench.

Cork’s Recent Form

Cork were triumphant when the teams met on May 11, a win that breathed life into a campaign that looked dead after defeats to Waterford and Clare. Since then, the Rebels have strung three more wins together and have settled into a consistent team for the first time in a number of years.

Underdogs with Potential

They weren’t hugely impressive in their last two games against Offaly and Dublin, but it’s no harm to be coming into this match as underdogs with room for improvement. Cork troubled Limerick with their pace and movement two months ago, and shifting that Limerick half-back line out of position and exploiting the space behind them will be crucial to their hopes of causing an upset.

Limerick’s Drive for Five

If Limerick play to their full potential, they could win this game comfortably enough, but the longer Cork remains in the contest, the more their confidence will grow. They have good options from the bench in players like Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn, and Luke Meade. If the Rebels are still in the game coming into the final quarter, they’ll fancy their chances.

Croke Park Advantage

Limerick tend to really take off when they get to Croke Park in any given year. They have the art of peaking again after a four-week break down to a fine art, so it’s hard to see their drive for five All-Ireland finals in a row veering off the road here.

Starting Teams