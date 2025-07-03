🦁 Beirne to Captain Lions Against Waratahs – Irish Contingent Strong for Sydney Showdown

Tadhg Beirne will lead the British & Irish Lions into their next Tour match this Saturday as Andy Farrell’s men take on the New South Wales Waratahs at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney (KO 11:00 BST).

The Munster and Ireland talisman steps into the captaincy role as Maro Itoje is rested, with Beirne joined in the second row by James Ryan, forming an all-Irish engine room.

The selection represents a major chance for several Irish players to push their claims for inclusion in the Test squad to face Australia — with many eyes on Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Finlay Bealham, and Josh van der Flier.

🇮🇪 Big Test for Mack, Fitness Watch for Hugo, Bealham in Test Frame

Mack Hansen gets the nod on the wing and will be eager to show the cutting edge that made him a fan favourite during the 2023 Six Nations. It’s a big opportunity to see if he can transfer his form to the Lions stage.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back in what will be his Lions debut. The Leinster man is returning from injury and this will be a key outing to assess his match fitness before a potential test role against the Wallabies.

Finlay Bealham continues to press hard. With Tadhg Furlong still finding top gear, another strong performance from Bealham could edge him into the 23 for the First Test. Dan Sheehan and Furlong are also among a powerful Irish bench.

In total, 10 Irish players feature in the matchday squad.

📋 Lions XV to Face New South Wales Waratahs

British & Irish Lions v NSW Waratahs

Saturday 6th July 2025 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off: 11:00am BST | Live on Sky Sports

Starting XV:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) 🦁 Debut

Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) 🦁 Debut 14. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/ Ireland) #867

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/ Ireland) #867 13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #878

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #878 12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #863

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #863 11. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/ Scotland) 🦁 Debut

Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/ Scotland) 🦁 Debut 10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/ England) #862

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/ England) #862 9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/ England) #860

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/ England) #860 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/ Scotland) #868

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/ Scotland) #868 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/ England) #851

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/ England) #851 3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/ Ireland) #856

Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/ Ireland) #856 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/ Ireland) #838 (c)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/ Ireland) #838 (c) 5. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #880

James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #880 6. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/ England) #865

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/ England) #865 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #874

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #874 8. Ben Earl (Saracens/ England) #857

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #873

17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/ England) #859

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #818

19. Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #871

20. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869

21. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/ Wales) #861

22. Ben White (Toulon/ Scotland)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

🩺 Squad Update: Daly Out, Farrell In

Elliot Daly has been ruled out of the rest of the Tour after fracturing his forearm against the Queensland Reds. Owen Farrell has been called up as his replacement and will join the squad in Sydney on Friday evening.

Farrell, Lion #780, returns for his fourth Tour after making 18 Lions appearances between 2013 and 2021. The 33-year-old is England’s record points scorer.

Andy Farrell: “It is heartbreaking for the group that Elliot’s Tour is over. He is a Lions legend and has added so much to the group both on and off the field.”

Tour Manager Ieuan Evans: “Elliot is a wonderful Lion and a world-class player who will be sorely missed. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

