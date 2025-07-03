All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final Preview: Kilkenny v Tipperary

⚔️ All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final Preview: Kilkenny v Tipperary
A classic rivalry returns to Croke Park this weekend as Leinster champions Kilkenny face off against a rejuvenated Tipperary side in the second All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final. With 68 titles between them and a legacy of epic battles, Saturday’s showdown is set to deliver another chapter of high drama.
Kilkenny, last crowned champions in 2015, are chasing a return to the final after losing to Limerick last year. Tipperary, All-Ireland winners in 2019, have built momentum through the qualifiers and look like a team peaking at the right time.
🏆 Path to the Semi-Final
🟡 Kilkenny – P6 W5 L1 (Leinster Champions)
- Kilkenny 3-24 Galway 0-21
- Kilkenny 2-30 Antrim 2-12
- Kilkenny 4-25 Offaly 2-16
- Kilkenny 5-19 Dublin 3-21
- Wexford 2-19 Kilkenny 1-15
- Kilkenny 3-22 Galway 1-20 (Leinster Final)
🔵 Tipperary – P6 W4 D1 L1
- Tipperary 2-23 Limerick 2-23
- Cork 4-27 Tipperary 0-24
- Tipperary 4-18 Clare 2-21
- Tipperary 1-30 Waterford 1-21
- Tipperary 3-32 Laois 0-18 (Prelim QF)
- Tipperary 1-28 Galway 2-17 (Quarter-Final)
🎯 Top Scorers – Championship 2025
🟡 Kilkenny
- TJ Reid – 5-26 (0-22 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)
- Martin Keoghan – 6-8
- Eoin Cody – 2-18 (1-11 frees)
- Billy Ryan – 2-13
- Adrian Mullen – 3-6
🔵 Tipperary
- Jason Forde – 2-38 (0-21 frees, 0-4 s/l, 0-1 ‘65’)
- Darragh McCarthy – 0-31 (0-25 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)
- John McGrath – 4-12
- Andrew Ormond – 2-13
- Jake Morris – 0-18
📚 Championship Head-to-Head – Last Five Meetings
- 2019: Tipperary 3-25 Kilkenny 0-20 (All-Ireland Final)
- 2016: Tipperary 2-29 Kilkenny 2-20 (All-Ireland Final)
- 2014: Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 2-14 (Final Replay)
- 2014: Kilkenny 3-22 Tipperary 1-28 (Final – Draw)
- 2013: Kilkenny 0-20 Tipperary 1-14 (Qualifiers)
Recent edge: Tipperary have won 2 of the last 3 championship meetings, including the 2019 final.
📈 Semi-Final Pedigree – Last Five Appearances
🟡 Kilkenny
- 2024: Lost to Clare
- 2023: Beat Clare
- 2022: Beat Clare
- 2021: Lost to Cork (AET)
- 2020: Lost to Waterford
🔵 Tipperary
- 2019: Beat Wexford
- 2017: Lost to Galway
- 2016: Beat Galway
- 2015: Lost to Galway
- 2014: Beat Cork
Note: Kilkenny are in their 7th successive semi-final. Tipp are back at this stage for the first time since 2019.
📊 Other Notables
- Tipperary beat Kilkenny by 2-25 to 1-19 in the 2025 Allianz League
- Kilkenny finished with 12 players, Tipp with 14
- Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng faced Tipp 4 times as a player, winning 3
🔮 Verdict
Kilkenny come in as the more consistent outfit with a Leinster title under their belt, while Tipperary look dangerous and free-scoring since the Munster championship ended. This will come down to discipline and midfield control — and if Tipperary continue their upward trend, they could take a huge scalp.
Prediction: Tipperary to win by 2–4 points in a high-scoring thriller.
