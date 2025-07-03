All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final Preview: Kilkenny v Tipperary

⚔️ All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final Preview: Kilkenny v Tipperary

A classic rivalry returns to Croke Park this weekend as Leinster champions Kilkenny face off against a rejuvenated Tipperary side in the second All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final. With 68 titles between them and a legacy of epic battles, Saturday’s showdown is set to deliver another chapter of high drama.

Kilkenny, last crowned champions in 2015, are chasing a return to the final after losing to Limerick last year. Tipperary, All-Ireland winners in 2019, have built momentum through the qualifiers and look like a team peaking at the right time.

🏆 Path to the Semi-Final

🟡 Kilkenny – P6 W5 L1 (Leinster Champions)

Kilkenny 3-24 Galway 0-21

Kilkenny 2-30 Antrim 2-12

Kilkenny 4-25 Offaly 2-16

Kilkenny 5-19 Dublin 3-21

Wexford 2-19 Kilkenny 1-15

Kilkenny 3-22 Galway 1-20 (Leinster Final)

🔵 Tipperary – P6 W4 D1 L1

Tipperary 2-23 Limerick 2-23

Cork 4-27 Tipperary 0-24

Tipperary 4-18 Clare 2-21

Tipperary 1-30 Waterford 1-21

Tipperary 3-32 Laois 0-18 (Prelim QF)

Tipperary 1-28 Galway 2-17 (Quarter-Final)

🎯 Top Scorers – Championship 2025

🟡 Kilkenny

TJ Reid – 5-26 (0-22 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)

Martin Keoghan – 6-8

Eoin Cody – 2-18 (1-11 frees)

Billy Ryan – 2-13

Adrian Mullen – 3-6

🔵 Tipperary

Jason Forde – 2-38 (0-21 frees, 0-4 s/l, 0-1 ‘65’)

Darragh McCarthy – 0-31 (0-25 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

John McGrath – 4-12

Andrew Ormond – 2-13

Jake Morris – 0-18

📚 Championship Head-to-Head – Last Five Meetings

2019: Tipperary 3-25 Kilkenny 0-20 (All-Ireland Final)

2016: Tipperary 2-29 Kilkenny 2-20 (All-Ireland Final)

2014: Kilkenny 2-17 Tipperary 2-14 (Final Replay)

2014: Kilkenny 3-22 Tipperary 1-28 (Final – Draw)

2013: Kilkenny 0-20 Tipperary 1-14 (Qualifiers)

Recent edge: Tipperary have won 2 of the last 3 championship meetings, including the 2019 final.

📈 Semi-Final Pedigree – Last Five Appearances

🟡 Kilkenny

2024: Lost to Clare

2023: Beat Clare

2022: Beat Clare

2021: Lost to Cork (AET)

2020: Lost to Waterford

🔵 Tipperary

2019: Beat Wexford

2017: Lost to Galway

2016: Beat Galway

2015: Lost to Galway

2014: Beat Cork

Note: Kilkenny are in their 7th successive semi-final. Tipp are back at this stage for the first time since 2019.

📊 Other Notables

Tipperary beat Kilkenny by 2-25 to 1-19 in the 2025 Allianz League

Kilkenny finished with 12 players, Tipp with 14

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng faced Tipp 4 times as a player, winning 3

🔮 Verdict

Kilkenny come in as the more consistent outfit with a Leinster title under their belt, while Tipperary look dangerous and free-scoring since the Munster championship ended. This will come down to discipline and midfield control — and if Tipperary continue their upward trend, they could take a huge scalp.

Prediction: Tipperary to win by 2–4 points in a high-scoring thriller.

