All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final Preview: Cork v Dublin

🔥 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final Preview: Cork v Dublin

One step from Croke Park glory — but history, momentum and injury lists all weigh into a fascinating All-Ireland semi-final as Munster champions Cork face off with a resurgent Dublin side this Saturday.

Cork are bidding to reach the All-Ireland final for a second year in a row, as they continue their hunt for a first Liam MacCarthy triumph since 2005. Dublin, on the other hand, are seeking their first final appearance since 1961 — and their first All-Ireland title in 87 years.

📋 Cork Team News – Three Changes for the Rebels

Pat Ryan’s Cork side shows three changes from the team that edged past Limerick in a dramatic Munster Final penalty shootout.

IN: Niall O’Leary, Rob Downey (capt), Declan Dalton

Niall O’Leary, Rob Downey (capt), Declan Dalton OUT: Damien Cahalane (bench), Cormac O’Brien (injured), Séamus Harnedy (injured)

Ger Millerick also returns to the match-day panel following injury.

🔴 Cork Starting XV

CORK (v Dublin):

1. Patrick Collins

2. Niall O’Leary

3. Eoin Downey

4. Seán O’Donoghue

5. Ciarán Joyce

6. Rob Downey (Captain)

7. Mark Coleman

8. Tommy O’Mahony

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon

10. Daire Healy

11. Shane Barrett

12. Declan Dalton

13. Patrick Horgan

14. Alan Connolly

15. Brian Hayes

Subs: B Saunderson, D Cahalane, G Millerick, T O’Connell, E Twomey, L Meade, B Roche, J O’Connor, S Kingston, R O’Flynn, C Lehane

🔄 Dublin’s Road to the Semis

Dublin have put together an impressive championship run under manager Micheál Donoghue. After finishing third in Leinster, the Dubs hammered Kildare in the All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final and stunned reigning champions Limerick in the Quarter-Final, scoring a massive 2-24 to 0-28 victory.

Sean Currie has led the scoring charge, while Cian O’Sullivan and Ronan Hayes have provided crucial attacking support.

📊 Championship Form Guide

CORK – P5 W3 D1 L1 (Munster Champions)

Clare 3-21 Cork 2-24

Cork 4-27 Tipperary 0-24

Limerick 3-26 Cork 1-16

Cork 2-25 Waterford 1-22

Cork 1-30 Limerick 2-27 AET (Won 3-2 on penalties – Munster Final)

DUBLIN – P7 W5 L2

Dublin 1-25 Offaly 2-19

Dublin 3-26 Wexford 4-19

Dublin 3-25 Antrim 0-19

Kilkenny 5-19 Dublin 3-21

Galway 0-29 Dublin 3-15

Dublin 3-25 Kildare 0-13

Dublin 2-24 Limerick 0-28

🎯 Top Scorers

Cork

Patrick Horgan – 3-42 (1-32 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Brian Hayes – 3-7

Séamus Harnedy – 0-13

Shane Barrett – 1-9

Darragh Fitzgibbon – 0-11 (0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Dublin

Sean Currie – 5-61 (0-39 frees, 2-0 pens, 0-4 ‘65s’)

Cian O’Sullivan – 3-17

Ronan Hayes – 3-6

John Hetherton – 3-5

Conor Donohue – 0-9

📚 Head-to-Head History

This will be the 20th championship meeting between Cork and Dublin. The Rebels dominate the record with 16 wins to Dublin’s 2, and 1 draw.

Most recent: 2024 – Cork 0-26 Dublin 0-21 (All-Ireland QF)

Other recent wins: 2021, 2020, 2016, 2013, 2008, 2007

Last Dublin win: 1927 All-Ireland Final (Dublin 4-8 Cork 1-3)

⚔️ Semi-Final Pedigree – Last Five Appearances

Cork

2024: Cork 1-28 Limerick 0-29

2021: Cork 1-37 Kilkenny 1-32 AET

2018: Limerick 3-32 Cork 2-31 AET

2017: Waterford 4-19 Cork 0-20

2014: Tipperary 2-18 Cork 1-11

Dublin

2013: Cork 1-24 Dublin 1-19

2011: Tipperary 1-19 Dublin 0-18

1948: Dublin 8-13 Antrim 2-6

1944: Dublin 6-12 Antrim 3-1

1941: Dublin 2-4 Galway 2-2

🔮 Verdict

Cork come in as favourites, battle-hardened from a brutal Munster campaign and boasting big-game experience. Dublin have the firepower and belief to cause problems, especially after their upset of Limerick — but history and depth favour the Rebels.

Prediction: Cork by 4-6 points in a fast-paced contest.

