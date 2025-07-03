All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final Preview: Cork v Dublin

🔥 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final Preview: Cork v Dublin
One step from Croke Park glory — but history, momentum and injury lists all weigh into a fascinating All-Ireland semi-final as Munster champions Cork face off with a resurgent Dublin side this Saturday.
Cork are bidding to reach the All-Ireland final for a second year in a row, as they continue their hunt for a first Liam MacCarthy triumph since 2005. Dublin, on the other hand, are seeking their first final appearance since 1961 — and their first All-Ireland title in 87 years.
📋 Cork Team News – Three Changes for the Rebels
Pat Ryan’s Cork side shows three changes from the team that edged past Limerick in a dramatic Munster Final penalty shootout.
- IN: Niall O’Leary, Rob Downey (capt), Declan Dalton
- OUT: Damien Cahalane (bench), Cormac O’Brien (injured), Séamus Harnedy (injured)
Ger Millerick also returns to the match-day panel following injury.
🔴 Cork Starting XV
CORK (v Dublin):
1. Patrick Collins
2. Niall O’Leary
3. Eoin Downey
4. Seán O’Donoghue
5. Ciarán Joyce
6. Rob Downey (Captain)
7. Mark Coleman
8. Tommy O’Mahony
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon
10. Daire Healy
11. Shane Barrett
12. Declan Dalton
13. Patrick Horgan
14. Alan Connolly
15. Brian Hayes
Subs: B Saunderson, D Cahalane, G Millerick, T O’Connell, E Twomey, L Meade, B Roche, J O’Connor, S Kingston, R O’Flynn, C Lehane
🔄 Dublin’s Road to the Semis
Dublin have put together an impressive championship run under manager Micheál Donoghue. After finishing third in Leinster, the Dubs hammered Kildare in the All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final and stunned reigning champions Limerick in the Quarter-Final, scoring a massive 2-24 to 0-28 victory.
Sean Currie has led the scoring charge, while Cian O’Sullivan and Ronan Hayes have provided crucial attacking support.
📊 Championship Form Guide
CORK – P5 W3 D1 L1 (Munster Champions)
- Clare 3-21 Cork 2-24
- Cork 4-27 Tipperary 0-24
- Limerick 3-26 Cork 1-16
- Cork 2-25 Waterford 1-22
- Cork 1-30 Limerick 2-27 AET (Won 3-2 on penalties – Munster Final)
DUBLIN – P7 W5 L2
- Dublin 1-25 Offaly 2-19
- Dublin 3-26 Wexford 4-19
- Dublin 3-25 Antrim 0-19
- Kilkenny 5-19 Dublin 3-21
- Galway 0-29 Dublin 3-15
- Dublin 3-25 Kildare 0-13
- Dublin 2-24 Limerick 0-28
🎯 Top Scorers
Cork
- Patrick Horgan – 3-42 (1-32 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)
- Brian Hayes – 3-7
- Séamus Harnedy – 0-13
- Shane Barrett – 1-9
- Darragh Fitzgibbon – 0-11 (0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)
Dublin
- Sean Currie – 5-61 (0-39 frees, 2-0 pens, 0-4 ‘65s’)
- Cian O’Sullivan – 3-17
- Ronan Hayes – 3-6
- John Hetherton – 3-5
- Conor Donohue – 0-9
📚 Head-to-Head History
This will be the 20th championship meeting between Cork and Dublin. The Rebels dominate the record with 16 wins to Dublin’s 2, and 1 draw.
- Most recent: 2024 – Cork 0-26 Dublin 0-21 (All-Ireland QF)
- Other recent wins: 2021, 2020, 2016, 2013, 2008, 2007
- Last Dublin win: 1927 All-Ireland Final (Dublin 4-8 Cork 1-3)
⚔️ Semi-Final Pedigree – Last Five Appearances
Cork
- 2024: Cork 1-28 Limerick 0-29
- 2021: Cork 1-37 Kilkenny 1-32 AET
- 2018: Limerick 3-32 Cork 2-31 AET
- 2017: Waterford 4-19 Cork 0-20
- 2014: Tipperary 2-18 Cork 1-11
Dublin
- 2013: Cork 1-24 Dublin 1-19
- 2011: Tipperary 1-19 Dublin 0-18
- 1948: Dublin 8-13 Antrim 2-6
- 1944: Dublin 6-12 Antrim 3-1
- 1941: Dublin 2-4 Galway 2-2
🔮 Verdict
Cork come in as favourites, battle-hardened from a brutal Munster campaign and boasting big-game experience. Dublin have the firepower and belief to cause problems, especially after their upset of Limerick — but history and depth favour the Rebels.
Prediction: Cork by 4-6 points in a fast-paced contest.