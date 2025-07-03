✍️ Galway United Sign Former Spurs Midfielder Axel Piesold

Galway United are delighted to announce the signing of 20-year-old English midfielder Axel Piesold ahead of the second half of the 2025 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign.

The former Tottenham Hotspur academy talent arrives at Eamonn Deacy Park following the expiration of his contract at Premier League side Luton Town. He most recently impressed during a loan spell with Cliftonville in the NIFL Premiership, helping the Belfast outfit qualify for the UEFA Conference League preliminary rounds.

🇬🇧 From London to Galway

Born in London, Piesold came through the Spurs academy ranks and featured prominently at U18 level before a brief stint with non-league side Dunstable Town. He joined Luton Town in January 2023, where he gained valuable first-team exposure, including several appearances in Premier League matchday squads during the 2023/24 season — against the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur.

“Looking back, that was a great experience. I feel really lucky to have done that, really, and it’s something I’ll remember for a long time,” Piesold told Galway United media.

🇮🇪 Time in Ireland: Cliftonville Success

Axel spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Cliftonville in the NIFL Premiership, where he made 24 league appearances and became a firm fan favourite at Solitude.

He scored a vital goal in the European play-off final victory over Coleraine, helping the Reds secure their place in this summer’s UEFA Conference League qualifiers. In March, he also lifted his first senior silverware as Cliftonville won the BetMcLean Cup after defeating Glentoran at Windsor Park.

“Coming to Cliftonville on loan was really good for me because it gave me men’s games and introduced me to what men’s football was really like,” said Piesold.

🗣️ First Words as a Tribesman

Speaking to Galway United media, Axel shared his delight at securing the move:

“I’m glad to get it over the line and really excited to get started. After speaking with the manager and seeing how the club has progressed over the last 18 months, it just felt right. I really wanted to be part of it.” “I’m a technical midfielder. I like to get on the ball, play forward passes, and carry the ball up the pitch. I enjoy showing my range of passing. Out of possession, I like to press and be aggressive.” — Axel Piesold, Galway United

⚙️ What to Expect

Piesold is a creative, hard-working central midfielder with a high football IQ. His background with Tottenham’s youth system and time around top-flight players at Luton have shaped his playing style, combining technical quality with off-the-ball aggression and a strong engine.

Galway United fans can look forward to a midfielder who will drive forward with purpose, link play, and bring added energy and composure to the middle of the park.

