HomeGAASoupy Signs Again: Armagh GAA Star Stefan Campbell Returns to Lurgan Celtic
GAASoccerSoccer Irish

Soupy Signs Again: Armagh GAA Star Stefan Campbell Returns to Lurgan Celtic

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
11

⚽️ Soupy Signs Again: Armagh Star Stefan Campbell Returns to Lurgan Celtic

Just days after Armagh’s exit from the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, 2024 Sam Maguire winner Stefan Campbell has wasted no time making a switch back to soccer — rejoining his hometown club Lurgan Celtic for the 2025/26 season.

The Clan na Gael forward, known affectionately as “Soupy”, missed Armagh’s quarter-final loss to Kerry due to a hand injury, but now turns his attention to the Mid-Ulster Football League where he’ll don the famous green and white once more.

🔁 Back Where It All Began

Campbell has a long-standing connection with Lurgan Celtic, having come through their youth system and featured in three previous spells with the senior side. His return is being hailed as a massive coup by the club.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce the return of none other than Stefan ‘Soupy’ Campbell to Lurgan Celtic!” the club posted on social media.

“A household name in GAA circles and a proven attacking force on the soccer pitch, Soupy returns to the Hoops for the 2025/26 season — having last pulled on the green and white in 2018.”

They added: “His return is nothing short of monumental.”

🗣️ Manager’s Praise

First-team boss Niall Lavery, a former teammate of Campbell’s, didn’t hold back in his praise:

“What a player. I played alongside ‘Soup’ for long enough to see what he can do. A leader in any changing room. He’ll add pace, power, goals and all-round quality to the team.

It’s a brilliant addition that drives the professionalism up considerably. Can’t wait to see Stefan back and scoring goals.”

🟠 Soupy Still Committed to GAA

Despite his return to soccer, Campbell will continue to line out for his GAA club, Clan na Gael, over the coming months. He remains a key dual-sport figure in the Armagh sporting community.

His switch follows a similar move from another 2024 All-Ireland winner, Cathal McShane of Tyrone, who recently signed for Strabane Athletic in the NIFL Premier Intermediate League.

🔍 Tags:

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final Preview: Kilkenny v Tipperary
Next article
Galway United Sign Former Spurs Midfielder Axel Piesold
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie