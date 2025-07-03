Soupy Signs Again: Armagh GAA Star Stefan Campbell Returns to Lurgan Celtic

⚽️ Soupy Signs Again: Armagh Star Stefan Campbell Returns to Lurgan Celtic

Just days after Armagh’s exit from the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, 2024 Sam Maguire winner Stefan Campbell has wasted no time making a switch back to soccer — rejoining his hometown club Lurgan Celtic for the 2025/26 season.

The Clan na Gael forward, known affectionately as “Soupy”, missed Armagh’s quarter-final loss to Kerry due to a hand injury, but now turns his attention to the Mid-Ulster Football League where he’ll don the famous green and white once more.

🔁 Back Where It All Began

Campbell has a long-standing connection with Lurgan Celtic, having come through their youth system and featured in three previous spells with the senior side. His return is being hailed as a massive coup by the club.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce the return of none other than Stefan ‘Soupy’ Campbell to Lurgan Celtic!” the club posted on social media.

“A household name in GAA circles and a proven attacking force on the soccer pitch, Soupy returns to the Hoops for the 2025/26 season — having last pulled on the green and white in 2018.”

They added: “His return is nothing short of monumental.”

🗣️ Manager’s Praise

First-team boss Niall Lavery, a former teammate of Campbell’s, didn’t hold back in his praise:

“What a player. I played alongside ‘Soup’ for long enough to see what he can do. A leader in any changing room. He’ll add pace, power, goals and all-round quality to the team. It’s a brilliant addition that drives the professionalism up considerably. Can’t wait to see Stefan back and scoring goals.”

🟠 Soupy Still Committed to GAA

Despite his return to soccer, Campbell will continue to line out for his GAA club, Clan na Gael, over the coming months. He remains a key dual-sport figure in the Armagh sporting community.

His switch follows a similar move from another 2024 All-Ireland winner, Cathal McShane of Tyrone, who recently signed for Strabane Athletic in the NIFL Premier Intermediate League.

🔍 Tags:

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com