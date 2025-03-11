HomeNewsLossiemouth wins back-to-back Mares' Hurdles
Lossiemouth wins back-to-back Mares’ Hurdles

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Lossiemouth claimed a third Cheltenham Festival success. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Lossiemouth (4/6f) won her second Grade 1 Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle this afternoon.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the classy mare was winning for the third time at the festival, having also win the JCB Triumph Hurdle in 2023.

The daughter of Great Pretender was a seven and a half length winner over stable companion Jade De Grugy (5/1) and Danny Mullins.

When asked about the decision to reroute Lossiemouth to the Mares’ Hurdle  instead of the initial plan, the Unibet Champion Hurdle, Willie Mullins explained:

“As a trainer, and a professional, I didn’t see the work to run her in a Champion Hurdle, which disappointed me on the day, but we had the alternative to come here and that has worked.

“You have to look at Rich Ricci’s team which hasn’t had a great season this season. We all gauge ourselves by Cheltenham. I wasn’t sure he had a live chance of a winner, but she was a live chance of a winner so made the decision to change races.

“I was disappointed to change our mind on a two year plan, but it was the correct decision for the connections.

 

 

Lucinda Russell and Rebecca Curtis have opening day wins
