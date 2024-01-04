BetMGM Joins as Title Sponsor for Premier League Darts 2024: A Look at the Upcoming Season

The forthcoming season of Premier League Darts in 2024 is set to feature an exciting transformation with BetMGM stepping in as the headline sponsor for the prestigious event. Rebranded as the BetMGM Premier League, the tournament will span from February to May, encompassing 17 thrilling nights where eight elite players will vie for a staggering £1 million in prize money.

Throughout the 16 league nights, a series of engaging mini-events will unfold, pitting the players against each other until a victor emerges. The top four contenders from the final league standings will progress to the grand season-ending Play-Offs.

This collaboration heralds a new chapter in the sport’s history, marking a promising partnership between the Professional Darts Corporation and BetMGM, a prominent betting and gaming platform under MGM Resorts. With its diverse offerings spanning sports betting, casinos, live casino games, MGM Millions, and MGM Exclusives, BetMGM is poised to elevate the experience for enthusiasts and players alike.

Excitement mounts as the league gears up for its 20th edition, promising unparalleled entertainment. PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter expressed enthusiasm, highlighting the vast reach of the Premier League and the significant exposure it will gain through BetMGM’s sponsorship.

Moreover, BetMGM’s existing partnerships with renowned football clubs like Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Newcastle United, as well as its collaboration with talkSPORT, further solidify its position as a key player in sports entertainment.

Sam Behar, BetMGM’s UK Director, conveyed excitement about this partnership, expressing eagerness for the action-packed year ahead for both BetMGM and the PDC.

The BetMGM Premier League kicks off on February 1 in Cardiff, traversing through multiple cities before culminating in the Play-Offs in London. Stay tuned for the much-anticipated announcement of the player lineup for the 2024 BetMGM Premier League Darts tournament.

Discover more about BetMGM UK’s unparalleled offerings in sports betting and online casino experiences at BetMGM.co.uk, where unbeatable odds, enhanced offers, and unprecedented jackpots await.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com