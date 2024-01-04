African Cup of Nations : Schedule, Groups, Fixtures, and Betting

Everything You Need to Know About Afcon 2024 : Schedule, Groups, Fixtures, and More

Afcon 2023, Africa’s premier football event, is approaching swiftly, set to kick off in Ivory Coast, the tournament’s host for the second time. Commencing on Saturday, 13 January at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, the opening match features Ivory Coast taking on Guinea-Bissau. The action continues with Egypt facing Mozambique in Group B and holders Senegal defending their title against The Gambia in Group C on Monday, 15 January.

Curious about the tournament’s format, group fixtures, and match timings? Look no further for comprehensive insights ahead of the 34th edition of this colossal sporting event, provided by BBC Sport Africa.

Group Breakdown:

The 24 participating teams are divided into six groups, with intriguing match-ups in each. Notable clashes include Egypt vs. Ghana in Group B and Senegal vs. Cameroon in Group C.

Schedule and Kick-off Times:

During the group stages until 24 January, multiple matches are scheduled daily at 14:00, 17:00, and 20:00 (all times GMT). Following this, the knockout stages begin on Saturday, 27 January, maintaining the same timing pattern for the games.

Venues:

Six stadiums across five host cities in Ivory Coast will set the stage for Afcon 2023’s thrilling matches. These venues boast significant capacities and have either been newly constructed or renovated for the tournament, showcasing the country’s commitment to infrastructure development.

Front-Runners and Form Teams:

Several teams, including Senegal, Algeria, Morocco, and Ivory Coast, are highly anticipated contenders. However, the landscape presents exciting prospects, with new talents rising in teams like Senegal, notwithstanding the departure of key players.

Fixture Highlights:

From the opening clash between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau to the finals on Sunday, 11 February, each match promises gripping football action, showcasing the talent and competitiveness of African football on a grand stage.

Stay updated on Afcon 2023’s fixtures, schedules, and group dynamics as the continent braces for an exhilarating football extravaganza!”

**Group Stage Fixtures:**

**Saturday 13 January**

– Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

**Sunday 14 January**

– Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (14:00)

– Egypt vs Mozambique, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)

– Ghana vs Cape Verde, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

**Monday 15 January**

– Senegal vs The Gambia, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro (14:00)

– Cameroon vs Guinea, Yamoussoukro (17:00)

– Algeria vs Angola, Stade de la Paix, Bouake (20:00)

**Tuesday 16 January**

– Burkina Faso vs Mauritania, Bouake (14:00)

– Tunisia vs Namibia, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo (17:00)

– Mali vs South Africa, Korhogo (20:00)

**Wednesday 17 January**

– Morocco vs Tanzania, Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro (17:00)

– DR Congo vs Zambia, San Pedro (20:00)

Betting

– **Senegal: 7/1**

– **Ivory Coast: 8/1**

– **Morocco: 8/1**

– **Egypt: 10/1**

– **Nigeria: 11/1**

– **Cameroon: 11/1**

– **Algeria: 12/1**

– **Tunisia: 13/1**

– **Mali: 26/1**

– **Ghana: 30/1**

– **DR Congo: 41/1**

– **Burkina Faso: 51/1**

– **Gabon: 51/1**

– **South Africa: 51/1**

– **Guinea: 81/1**

– **Zambia: 81/1**

– **Cape Verde Isl.: 101/1**

– **Equatorial Guinea: 101/1**

– **Tanzania: 126/1**

– **Angola: 201/1**

– **Gambia: 201/1**

– **Namibia: 201/1**

– **Mozambique: 251/1**

– **Malawi: 350/1**

– **Sierra Leone: 401/1**

– **Guinea-Bissau: 500/1**

– **Mauritania: 750/1**

– **Ethiopia: 1000/1**

– **Comoros: 1000/1**

– **Sudan: 1001/1**

– **Zimbabwe: 1001/1**

