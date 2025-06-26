Moses Dyer Set for Shock Exit from Galway United?

🇳🇿 Moses Dyer Linked with Shock Move to Cambodia 🇰🇭

Moses Dyer could be on his way out of Eamonn Deacy Park, as reports link the Galway United striker with a surprise transfer to Cambodian champions Phnom Penh Crown.

The 28-year-old New Zealand international currently tops the League of Ireland scoring charts with 10 goals in 20 appearances, and has reportedly attracted interest from both domestic and international clubs.

Derry City are said to have triggered a €60,000 release clause in Dyer’s contract, but the player has reportedly turned down a move north — with a switch to the Cambodian Premier League now gaining momentum.

Neither Galway United nor Phnom Penh Crown have issued a statement, but Derry boss Tiernan Lynch has denied making an official approach — adding that he’d “take him if available”.

Dyer joined United in January 2025 from Vancouver FC in Canada and has become a fan favourite in Galway. With 11 senior caps for New Zealand and experience as a former U-20 captain, he would be a major loss for the Maroon Army.

