British & Irish Lions v Western Force – Saturday 28 June, 10:45am Irish Time

Match Preview

The British & Irish Lions open their 2025 tour with a clash against Western Force at Optus Stadium, Perth. It’s a historic moment — the Lions’ first fixture since their dramatic 2021 series against South Africa and a vital warm-up ahead of next week’s 1888 Cup meeting with Argentina.

Dan Sheehan captains a stacked Lions XV that features eight Irish players, including backline firepower from James Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Garry Ringrose. Finn Russell and Tomos Williams form the half-back pairing in what looks to be an attacking side.

Up front, it’s a typically abrasive Lions pack with Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier, and Tadhg Beirne offering Test-level class. Young back-rower Henry Pollock also earns a start after his electric rise through the England U20s system.

The Western Force side is far from full strength, with several of their regular starters away on Wallabies duty ahead of the Test against Fiji. However, six internationals — including Nic White (captain), Tom Robertson, and Ben Donaldson — are named in the run-on XV.

The emotional subplot surrounds Ollie Hoskins and Sam Carter, both of whom will retire after this fixture. Hoskins, a Cottesloe native, gets a fitting send-off in front of his home crowd.