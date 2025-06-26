British & Irish Lions v Western Force – Saturday 28 June, 10:45am Irish Time
Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth
Kick-off: 5:45pm local / 10:45am Irish
TV: Sky Sports
Match Preview
The British & Irish Lions open their 2025 tour with a clash against Western Force at Optus Stadium, Perth. It’s a historic moment — the Lions’ first fixture since their dramatic 2021 series against South Africa and a vital warm-up ahead of next week’s 1888 Cup meeting with Argentina.
Dan Sheehan captains a stacked Lions XV that features eight Irish players, including backline firepower from James Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Garry Ringrose. Finn Russell and Tomos Williams form the half-back pairing in what looks to be an attacking side.
Up front, it’s a typically abrasive Lions pack with Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier, and Tadhg Beirne offering Test-level class. Young back-rower Henry Pollock also earns a start after his electric rise through the England U20s system.
The Western Force side is far from full strength, with several of their regular starters away on Wallabies duty ahead of the Test against Fiji. However, six internationals — including Nic White (captain), Tom Robertson, and Ben Donaldson — are named in the run-on XV.
The emotional subplot surrounds Ollie Hoskins and Sam Carter, both of whom will retire after this fixture. Hoskins, a Cottesloe native, gets a fitting send-off in front of his home crowd.
🦁 Lions Starting XV
15. Elliot Daly
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Sione Tuipulotu
11. James Lowe
10. Finn Russell
9. Tomos Williams
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Dan Sheehan (c)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Cummings
5. Joe McCarthy
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Henry Pollock
Replacements:
Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Jack Conan, Alex Mitchell, Huw Jones, Marcus Smith
🏉 Western Force Starting XV
1. Tom Robertson
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Ollie Hoskins
4. Sam Carter
5. Darcy Swain
6. Will Harris
7. Nick Champion de Crespigny
8. Vaiolini Ekuasi
9. Nic White (c)
10. Alex Harford
11. Dylan Pietsch
12. Hamish Stewart
13. Matt Proctor
14. Mac Grealy
15. Ben Donaldson
Replacements:
Nic Dolly, Marley Pearce, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Reed Prinsep, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Bayley Kuenzle
📋 Match Notes
- 10 Irish players feature in the Lions 23, with Sheehan captaining the side.
- This is the first official Lions game since the 2021 tour to South Africa.
- Several Wallabies stars are unavailable for the Force due to national team duty.
- Kick-off: 5:45pm local (Perth) / 10:45am Irish time.
- Expect large attendance in Perth and a fast-paced contest under perfect conditions.