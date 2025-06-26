Olympic Sport Ireland adds six sports

OFI Welcomes Six New Full Members at AGM as Focus Turns to LA 2028

Date: 25 June 2025

Location: Alex Hotel, Dublin

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) this week, where representatives from across Irish sport gathered to reflect on the success of Paris 2024 and chart the path towards Milano Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028.

A major highlight of the evening was the unanimous approval of six sporting bodies for full membership:

🇮🇪 Ireland Lacrosse

🏈 American Football Ireland

🏏 Cricket Ireland

🎾 Squash Ireland

🥎 Softball Ireland

⚾ Baseball Ireland

Minister of State Charlie McConalogue opened the meeting, congratulating Team Ireland on their historic success at the Paris 2024 Games — the most successful Olympics in Irish history. His message set a tone of ambition and pride as the sporting community now looks ahead to future Games.

OFI President Lochlann Walsh updated members on recent international agreements, including Ireland’s involvement in an Erasmus-supported initiative through the European Olympic Committees (EOC) to unlock new EU sports funding opportunities.

Governance improvements were also approved during the AGM, including:

Special Resolution A: New procedures for mid-term board election vacancies.

New procedures for mid-term board election vacancies. Special Resolution B: Voting rights confirmed for the Athletes’ Commission at AGMs and EGMs.

Voting rights confirmed for the Athletes’ Commission at AGMs and EGMs. Special Resolution C: General updates to modernise and clarify the OFI Constitution.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) was conditionally approved for full membership pending completion of membership criteria.

OFI CEO Peter Sherrard presented a positive financial and strategic outlook, noting developments in commercial growth, philanthropy, and collaboration with the Federation of Irish Sport. He also called for stronger ties with the education and health sectors to maximise long-term sporting opportunities.

Chef de Missions Gavin Noble and Nancy Chillingworth provided detailed reports on preparations for LA 2028 and Milano Cortina 2026, while Athletes’ Commission Chair Aifric Keogh urged all National Federations to establish athlete representative bodies.

“We are very excited to welcome the six new full members, as we look forward to their journey towards LA 2028,” said OFI President Lochlann Walsh. “Thank you to all members for supporting the continued strengthening of our governance.”

This AGM closely follows International Olympic Day, marking a timely celebration of Irish sporting progress. The OFI Annual Report, featuring reflections on Paris 2024 and forward-looking strategies, is available to read here.

Click here to download photos from the AGM.