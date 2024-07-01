Donegal will play Galway in the 2024 All Ireland Football semi-final.

Galway were the big surprises of the quarter-finals when they had their first championship win over Dublin since the 1935 All Ireland football final. Galway came back from four down to beat Dublin by the minimum.

Donegal had a lot easier passage against Louth, they ran out 8pt winners and scored an impressive 1-23.

The big talking point before the game will be the fitness of star forward Shane Walsh for Galway, his presence in the starting team will be a huge boost to the tribesman

Start Time

It will be in Croke Park at 4pm on 14th of July

An All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final to look forward too in two weeks time🇶🇦 Thanks to all our wonderful supporters yesterday cheering us on in great numbers ❤️👏 Get the flags flying for our #Tribesmen across Galway! pic.twitter.com/oWSXuQnLIX — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) June 30, 2024

