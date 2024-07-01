HomeGAAAll Ireland Semi-Final : Donegal v Galway - Start Time, Tickets and...
All Ireland Semi-Final : Donegal v Galway – Start Time, Tickets and Important Details

By JoeNa Connacht
Donegal will play Galway in the 2024 All Ireland Football semi-final.

Galway were the big surprises of the quarter-finals when they had their first championship win over Dublin since the 1935 All Ireland football final. Galway came back from four down to beat Dublin by the minimum.

Donegal had a lot easier passage against Louth, they ran out 8pt winners and scored an impressive 1-23.

The big talking point before the game will be the fitness of star forward Shane Walsh for Galway, his presence in the starting team will be a huge boost to the tribesman

Tickets
We will have link to buy tickets here on Monday

Start Time
It will be in Croke Park at 4pm on 14th of July

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

