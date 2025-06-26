Des Cahill Slams Mayo GAA Over McStay Departure: “No Class”

Veteran RTÉ broadcaster Des Cahill has launched a scathing attack on Mayo GAA following the announcement that Kevin McStay and his management team have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

In a post shared on social media, Cahill accused Mayo GAA of showing “absolutely no class” and being “totally insensitive” to McStay, who has been involved with Mayo football since his teenage years.

“I wonder if Mayo sponsors stand over the tone and language used in dumping a genuine management group, who admittedly failed to win an All-Ireland – like every predecessor since 1951!!” Cahill wrote.

His remarks came shortly after Mayo GAA issued a statement confirming that McStay had been removed from his position as manager of the senior football team, effective immediately. The statement followed a Coiste Bainistíochta meeting held at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park on Wednesday, 25 June.

The Mayo GAA statement read: “A decision was made to relieve Kevin McStay and his management team from their roles with the Mayo Senior Football Team with immediate effect. We would like to sincerely thank Kevin and his management team for their time, effort, and commitment… Their dedication to the players and the jersey has been greatly appreciated by all involved with Mayo GAA.”

Despite the statement including well-wishes and gratitude for McStay’s service, Cahill took issue with what he felt was a cold and dismissive tone. The former “The Sunday Game” presenter suggested that the way the decision was handled lacked basic decency and failed to acknowledge McStay’s long-standing service.

McStay, a former Roscommon manager and respected pundit, took charge of Mayo ahead of the 2023 season. While he failed to deliver the elusive All-Ireland title, many supporters praised his style of play and the development of younger talent.

Cahill’s public criticism is likely to spark further debate over how county boards handle managerial transitions and the human side of decision-making in elite GAA structures.

