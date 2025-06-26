“Liverpool”— the pride of fans, a club that doesn’t know how to lose gracefully

When, in 1892, a group of dissatisfied Everton directors decided to create their own club, hardly anyone could have imagined that, more than a century later, Liverpool would become a legend of world football.



The story began with a trivial conflict over the lease of Anfield Stadium — how many great stories begin with petty squabbles!

The newly formed team's first match in the Lancashire League against Higher Walton ended in an 8-0 defeat. Apparently, the guys had serious ambitions from the very beginning. By 1901, the "Reds" were already celebrating their first championship title, and five years later they repeated their success. Not bad for a newcomer. However, the following decades were not so rosy. After a couple of titles in the 1920s, there was a long drought that lasted until 1947. Apparently, the football gods decided to test the patience of Liverpool fans.

Shankly changes everything

1959 was a turning point when Bill Shankly joined the team. This Scotsman had a rare gift: he could fire up players with a single glance and a few words. His charisma was so powerful that even opponents sometimes forgot who they were playing for.

In five years, Shankly pulled Liverpool out of the second division and made them champions again in 1964. And in 1965, the long-awaited moment arrived — the first FA Cup in the club’s history. Fans still remember that day as a national holiday.

By 1973, the UEFA Cup was added to the trophy collection. Liverpool was rapidly transforming from an ordinary English team into a European giant.

Peasley and the golden years

When Shankly unexpectedly retired, many thought it was the end of an era. But Bob Paisley, his quiet and modest assistant, proved to be an even more successful coach. Under his leadership, the club won the European Cup three times, in 1977, 1978, and 1981. The 1977 final against Borussia Mönchengladbach was particularly memorable, with the "Reds" winning 3–1. That match is still considered the benchmark for team play. The 1970s and early 1980s were a golden age not only for the club but for English football as a whole. Liverpool played such beautiful football that even neutral fans came to Anfield just to watch.

The numbers speak for themselves

“Liverpool” is one of the most successful clubs not only in England but also in the world:

● 20 league titles (the last one in 2020, after a 30-year hiatus!);

● 6 Champions League victories — a record among English teams;

● 10 League Cups — an absolute English record;

● 3 UEFA Cups plus the Club World Cup.

These figures impress even skeptics. There are also personal records that seem unattainable. Ian Callaghan played 857 matches for the club — can you imagine how many kilometers that is on the field? And Ian Rush scored 346 goals, many of them in key games.

The Istanbul miracle

2005 gave fans perhaps the most dramatic final in the history of the Champions League. In Istanbul, Liverpool faced Milan, the tournament favorites. At halftime, the score was 0-3 in favor of the Italians, and it seemed that it was all over. But the "Reds" are not famous for their character for nothing. In the second half, they came back to tie the score at 3:3. And then they won on penalties. The "Miracle of Istanbul" became a new chapter in the club's mythology.

Many fans started supporting Liverpool from that day on. How can you not love a team capable of such miracles?

Return to the top

After Istanbul, there were many years of disappointment. The club seemed to have lost its recipe for success in major tournaments. Coaches changed, players came and went, and titles went to others. Everything changed with the arrival of Jürgen Klopp in 2015. This German with an infectious smile and boundless energy managed to restore Liverpool's winning spirit.

