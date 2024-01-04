HomeOther SportsPittsburgh Steelers' Playoff Hopes: Scenarios and results needed
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Playoff Hopes: Scenarios and results needed

JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connacht
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Playoff Hopes: Scenarios, Strategies, and the Path to Postseason

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, securing a playoff berth in the AFC hinges on a crucial win in Baltimore during their regular-season finale. With their playoff dreams alive, here are the scenarios and strategies they must navigate to extend their season beyond Week 18.

Currently positioned ninth in the AFC standings, the Steelers aim to leapfrog at least two teams to clinch a playoff spot. Buffalo (10-6) and Indianapolis (9-7) hold the final wild-card spots, with Houston (9-7) in contention. The Steelers are the ninth and final AFC team still vying for playoff contention.

Intriguingly, the Colts and Texans face off this weekend, potentially opening a window for the Steelers to climb in the standings with a win against the Ravens. Their fate against Buffalo relies on the injury-ridden Dolphins, the Bills’ last opponents in Miami. The Steelers count on a Miami upset to bolster their playoff chances after the Dolphins’ recent loss to Baltimore.

Despite the Ravens clinching the top seed, facing Baltimore won’t be a cakewalk, even with potential absence from Lamar Jackson and key players. Tyler Huntley, the Ravens’ backup quarterback, showcased his prowess last year, nearly causing an upset in the playoffs.

Fueling their recent resurgence, the Steelers boast victories in their last two games, including an impressive triumph over Seattle. Stellar performances from Mason Rudolph, George Pickens, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and an overhauled secondary have been pivotal in this late-season surge.

Amidst a season marked by ups and downs, the Steelers seem to be hitting their peak at a critical juncture. However, securing victory against Baltimore and relying on external results will be pivotal in carrying their current momentum into the playoffs.

