Potential Cheltenham Festival Route for Flooring Porter: Fences or Third Stayers’ Hurdle Title?

After a mixed Grade One performance during Christmas, Flooring Porter, a former Stayers’ Hurdle champion, faces uncertainty over sticking to fences or pursuing a third title in the Stayers’ Hurdle. The nine-year-old excelled in 2021 and 2022 but fell short last season. Shifting focus to larger obstacles this season showed promise initially at Cheltenham, yet subsequent races posed challenges.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell acknowledged the hurdles faced by Flooring Porter in the Grade Two Florida Pearl Novice Chase and the recent Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown. Despite solid jumps, the competition proved tough. Cromwell remains open to Flooring Porter entering a novice chase at the Festival while contemplating a return to hurdling.

Additionally, Cromwell’s My Mate Mozzie secured a runner-up spot at Leopardstown’s Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase. Though pleased, Cromwell questioned the form’s strength due to a disappointing performance by hot favorite Facile Vega.

With uncertainties looming, Cromwell contemplates potential races at the Festival, keeping options open for both Flooring Porter and My Mate Mozzie, including a probable Grand Annual entry.”

